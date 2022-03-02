Breaking news: MultiChoice drops all eMedia channels … except eNCA













MultiChoice has opted to discontinue eMedia channels eMovies, eMovies Extra, eExtra and eToonz. From 1 April, DStv will only broadcast eNCA (channel 403) exclusively and the daily Afrikaans News Bulletin on kykNET (channel 144). e.tv, licenced under a separate agreement, will continue to air on the DStv platform.

All the e.tv channels will continue to broadcast and are still available on the Openview platform. Viewers have access to eMovies, eMovies Extra, eExtra, eToonz, and so much more on the Openview platform by purchasing an Openview decoder for a once-off cost with no monthly fees, to continue uninterrupted viewing.

