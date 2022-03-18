Khutso Theledi’s last show on Y today













Y drive time host, Khutso Theledi, is bidding farewell to the station today, 18 March 2022. Theledi, who took the driver’s seat in April 2021, has been with the station for 10 years. Her The Lady On Drive show celebrated Khutso as the first female to independently host a drive time show on the youth radio station.

“I have watched Khutso grow from being a drive time contributor to solo host,” said Haseena Cassim, MD of YFM. Cassim said Theledi – who started and cemented her radio career at Y – has built a strong relationship with its audience and will be missed for her generosity and honest connection with them. “Khutso’s transformation over the tenure of her time at Y is inspiring and her passion and professionalism is unparalleled. I am proud of Khutso Theledi and know that success will always be hers. I trust that she will always uphold Y on her journey. We thank her for her time and commitment to Y.”

About her decade at Y, Theledi said, “I am thankful for the guidance of past and present leadership, as well as the opportunities, knowledge and experience I’ve gained throughout the years. I’m going to miss the people I truly admire and have become professionally close to, and I will miss the listeners who believed in me and heard the worth in my voice more than I did. As I say goodbye to the station where I spent my 20s, I wish the brand only success. I will forever be grateful to the station and our MD Haseena Cassim for having confidence in me. A Hi Fambeni!”

The new Y drive time host will start on 3 May 2022 and all other line-up changes will be revealed ahead of 1 April 2022.

