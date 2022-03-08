Nailing sustainability to the fashion mast













The Cotton On Group has nailed its colours to the sustainability mast. In a wide-ranging announcement on Monday, it vowed to phase out all unnecessary single-use plastic packaging by 2025, replace plastic packaging use for online orders with approved alternatives from responsibly managed forests and ensure garment swing tags are made from 100% recycled paper with care labels being made from 100% recycled polyester.

And that’s just for starters.

“Living and breathing our purpose has never been more important. I couldn’t be prouder of what our people and our customers have achieved so far, or more excited for what’s to come. Our world is delicately balanced right now, and to preserve every ounce of its beauty we must continue charting a course for Good, while uniting people around the world through a common purpose, to make a positive difference,” says CEO, Peter Johnson.

The Good Report, based on the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals, is its blueprint to contributing to a “more sustainable future for all”.

“Our products are pretty magical, and the commitments contained in The Good Report will ensure that the company plays a role in creating meaningful change and channels our focus on the things that matter most,” says Cotton On Group Africa country manager, Natalie Wills. “We can all contribute to creating sustainable futures, and supporting and protecting our people and the planet, and we plan to do exactly that.”

The over-arching plan is to save water, reduce waste and source responsibly. This is being done by using responsible materials and production, plastics and packaging, and focusing on carbon neutrality, with a goal of reaching carbon net neutral globally by 2030. An example is the Ozone wash method of textile care that uses electricity and oxygen in place of chemicals in the traditional washing process.

The group set a target to be carbon neutral across its entire operations by 2030, achieving 84% of its 2023 target to wash 100% of its denim using water reduction processes, and significantly reducing the use of plastics across its operations. The retail giant also expanded its Africa Cotton programme into Mozambique to positively impact the lives of more farmers in this area, launching its first ever range of T-shirts made from the single-origin Africa Cotton.

Stack of blue jeans in a store.

It intends reaching its goal to make 100% of its products with a sustainable attribute by 2030. For example, 100% of its denim will be washed using water reduction processes by 2023, while 100% of the plastics, polyester and synthetic materials will be made from certified recycled alternatives by 2025.

Additionally, standards have been set for sustainably sourced cotton; responsible wood, timber, cardboard and paper in packaging; recycled cotton, organic cotton, responsible viscose, recycled polyester as well as recycled nylon. Cotton On has further committed to purchase 100% of the cotton produced by the Africa Cotton Programme, which has shown remarkable promise in empowering local women and building communities.

In South Africa Cotton On has partnered with The Clothing Bank to create income-generating opportunities for women in South Africa. Up to 800 women participate in a two-year programme, with support and training to create their own business. Once they have finished the training, participants frequently receive donations from the Group’s stores to sell in their communities. This program ensures women are learning valuable skills, as well as earning a stable income for them and their families.

Also in South Africa, the Cotton On Foundation supported the opening of Ethekwini Primary in KwaMashu, Kwa Zulu-Natal, creating 1 280 educational places in 2020. Infrastructure of the school was redeveloped, with additional classrooms prioritized to ensure that children could complete their final year of primary school, Grade 7. The Foundation will soon be announcing plans to begin work on another school.

“Making a positive difference in people’s lives – it sounds simple, but it’s something we’ve always taken really seriously. It’s been our purpose since day one, and 30 years later, it’s still the reason we get out of bed in the morning. It’s who we are and what we stand for,” says Johnson.

“This values-driven approach is also how we’re tackling the other big challenges of our time. Our team members and customers expect us to minimise our impact and create meaningful change for current and future generations – and so they should. It’s not enough to only offer great quality product, it must have purpose, it must be sourced and made ethically and, most importantly, it should make a positive impact every step of the way.”.

To view The Good Report, click here.

