New era for Heart FM’s Cape Town beat, but Diggy Bongz leaves for academia













Heart FM has refreshed its line-up with the addition of new and exhilarating personalities.

But firstly, it is saying goodbye to Diggy Bongz who is heading for academia, among other things. “The time has come for me to move on and explore my potential in other avenues. I have had an amazing journey and as I take my final bow out of the Cape Town radio scene I am filled with immense gratitude. The radio listeners in Cape Town received me with such great love, and continued to show me that love from 1998 until now, and for that I will be eternally grateful,” he said.

Jamie and Luwayne

“Heart FM’s management has also been so supportive and understanding. I do appreciate that the big question now is what’s next? I can only answer that at this moment by saying not radio, at least not in the immediate future. I am going to be focusing on personal growth and development in being an agent for positive change by embarking on an academic journey in the field of behavioural science. This is happening together with a few other business ventures that are already active in my life. I thank the Heart FM listeners for their love and support throughout my time on Cape Town’s Beat and I shall truly miss the interaction and the positive vibes I always received from them.”

Heart FM managing director Renee Redelinghuys said Bongz’ tenacity, coupled with his big bold personality, will be sorely missed. “We thank Diggy for his tenure at the station and wish him all the best with his new projects.

“With respect to the rest of our line-up, we are excited to announce our new on-air schedule and we are enormously proud to be introducing new talent to accompany some of the biggest names in radio, and the best playlist in the city,” she said.

So what’s new? Monday to Friday breakfast has levelled up by adding seasoned sports fanatic Tara- Lee alongside our favourite morning duo Aden and Julian, making it the perfect morning trio. On Thursdays well-known food extraordinaire Jenny Morris will remain at the breakfast table amidst the new changes.

The Mother City’s Suga, with her infectious laugh, remains as the host of Mornings with Suga from 9-12am while lunchtime will never be the same again as the vibrant Lunga Singama’s dream of making it to prime time radio finally becomes a reality. His brand new show, ‘The Move’, highlights the finer things in life from 12-3pm.

Keeno, Lloyd and Olwethu

The O’Connor drive 3-6pm with Ryan, Jeremy and Jo-Dee continues to keep the day’s fatigue at bay with their scintillating conversations.

South Africa’s new darling TV presenter, Jamie-Lee Domburg, makes her debut on her show ‘Overdrive with Jamie’ 6-8pm Monday – Thursday. She catches up with top industry professionals and intriguing influencers.

Luwayne Wonder aka ‘Wonder Boy’ continues to elevate our musical tastes on ‘Vibology’ 8pm-12 midnight, Monday-Thursday.

JP Carelse remains firm in his weekday slot 4-6am The Early Wake-Up and Nick Feinberg keeps his eye on the ball with his weekly Feinberg on Football feature.

On Fridays, Tyrone Paulsen, the resident ‘party starter’ ushers listeners into the evening with an intoxicating mix and dash of nostalgia from 6-10pm.

Another exuberant addition to the station, Dylan & Kim-Lee, kick-start the weekend with their energetic new show The Switch-UP’ 10pm-1am on Friday and Saturday nights. Kim-Lee and Dylan will remain an extension of the brand as Heartsquad and deliver their own flavour on the weekends.

Lunga

The week wraps on Sunday’s starting with veteran host Paul Playdon on the All Request Breakfast 6-10am where listeners get to pick their favourite songs, which is followed by all the feels on iHeart Sundays with Lunga Singama from 10-2pm and Suga 2-6pm.

The wittiest new duo, Lloyd Jansen and Keeno-Lee, bring their wealth of musical knowledge and top-notch banter to their show SunDaze with Lloyd & Keeno’ And finally, we wind down with some relaxed sounds from the stunning Olwethu Nodada on her new show The O Factor.

On Saturday mornings we remain firm in our Sports offering with Super Saturday 8am to 10am as seasoned sports host Jeremy Harris delivers the best sport segment available in the city.

Jo-Dee Butler, who has rapidly piqued the interest of Capetonians, grows her show B-Side with Butler every Saturday between 2pm – 6pm with a unique music architecture.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.