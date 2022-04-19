Andy Gill to step down as Arena CEO













After serving the group for more than 23 years, Andy Gill will be stepping down as CEO of Arena Holdings at the end of April.

The board has begun the process of finding a suitable candidate to take over the role to take Arena to the next level in the coming years.

“Andy will be available to consult to me as I take a more active role in the business and we ensure a smooth transition to a new CEO,” said Tshepo Mahloele, chairman of Arena Holdings.

Gill started his career as a journalism cadet at Business Day in 1989 before moving to Reuters. He later re-joined the company as editor of the Business Times, became managing director of the media division and was later appointed as CEO in 2020.

“I want to thank Andy for his service to the group, especially in the last two years where he led the business through incredibly tough trading conditions created by the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Mahloele. “We wish him well with his future plans.”

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.