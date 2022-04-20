Awards Wrap: Effies entries now open, Pat on Brands launches Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards, join Kantar webinar













Seventy categories in the 2022 Effie Awards South Africa

The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) has opened the call for entries for the 2022 Effie Awards South Africa. The second edition of the globally recognised Effie Awards for effectiveness in marketing communications is expected to expand substantially on the success of the inaugural programme held in 2021.

South African agencies, clients, media partners and start-ups are invited to submit their entries via the Effie Awards South Africa website. Acceptance of entries via the portal will close at 12:00 on Wednesday 15 June 2022.

This year, campaigns can be entered into over 70 categories across two category groups. Campaign eligibility dates for the Sustained Success Category are 1 February 2019 – 31 January 2022 [36 months] and 1 February 2021 – 31 January 2022 [12 months] for all other categories.

“The importance for clients and marketers of measuring the effectiveness and success of marketing and communications campaigns can never be over emphasised. Neither can the recognition attained by finalists and winners of and Effie, considered globally to be the most respected marketing effectiveness award. The first edition of the Effie Awards programme in South Africa underscored the importance our industry and profession place on the critical business metric of effectiveness in marketing and we’re looking forward to an even bigger and better programme this year,” said Mathe Okaba, CEO Association for Communication and Advertising.

Entry deadlines and key dates for the 2022 Effie Awards South Africa are:

Early Bird: Wednesday 18 May, 2022 at 12h00

On-time: Wednesday 01 June, 2022 at 12h00

Last Minute: Wednesday 15 June, 2022 at 12h00

Round one of judging will take place over two days from Wednesday 10 August to Thursday 11 August and the final round on Wednesday 24 and Thursday 25 August. The Grand Effie judging session is scheduled to take place on Thursday 29 September.

This year the most effective campaigns entered into the 2022 programme will be announced at the very first Effie Awards Finalists Party on the 15 September. Effie Awards South Africa winners will be announced at the Effie Gala to be held in Johannesburg on the 27 October.

“Results are what matter to clients in terms of business success, and to agencies too, in terms of evidencing their ability to deliver not only against stated business objectives, but to do so effectively and with quantifiable results. As we announce the call for entries and invite agencies and marketers to enter the 2022 Effie Awards, we look forward to celebrating the marketing effectiveness achievements and results of campaigns over the past year,” Okaba said.

Full details on how to enter, including details on the categories and entry requirements can be found on the ‘how to enter’ tab at www.effieawards.co.za. It is recommended that entrants download and familiarise themselves with all the entry documents, categories and requirements prior to initiating the online entry process.

Pat on Brands launch Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards in South Africa

Patrick Mahlangu

Wondering which youth-brands are the most cherished in South Africa? This year, Pat on Brands will be launching its inaugural awards showcasing the Top 16 Youth-Owned Brand Awards. This is the first of its kind in the country, and is aimed at recognising and empowering proudly South African brands that are owned by the youth. The award ceremony is set to take place on 15 June in Sandton, Johannesburg.

According to the World Economic Forum, Africa is expected to be home to one billion youths by 2050. Currently, South Africa alone has a population of 20.6 million youths, which is roughly 35.7% of the country. This indicates that the youths are not only a sizeable market but also have the potential to become active players in South Africa’s economy.

“We cannot talk about the transformation of the marketing and communications industry and exclude youth-owned brands. Additionally, we can’t talk about addressing high unemployment amongst the youth without mentioning youth-owned brands. They are key in driving the economic transformation agenda. We are thrilled to not only shine a light on the brands but to contribute to the support of local brands,” said Patrick Mahlangu, founder of Pat on Brands and Lerato Agency.

The youth in South Africa are the key drivers of job creation and sustainable economic growth necessary to building a better South Africa. Unlike before, today’s youth is no longer fighting a political fight, they are fighting an economic change for generations to come. With so many challenges that they are faced with, they continue to thrive and grow. They are bold, courageous, create opportunities and challenge the status quo. According to a report by Brand SA, more than half of the South Africans running their own businesses are young people. However, the economic contribution of these youth-owned brands is hardly recognised. Pat on Brands will be shining a light on 16 youth-owned brands in 16 categories namely;

Accessories

Agriculture

Apparel (fashion brand & clothing

Beauty: Personal Care & Skincare

Beverages (alcoholic & non-alcoholic)

Education (facilities & initiatives)

Food

Footwear

Homeware

Media & Creatives

NPO & Charities

Services (cleaning, marketing, IT, ect.)

Technology

Travel & Tourism

Overall Best Brand

For the brand to be recognised for the Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards it must meet the following criteria:

It must be South African

It must be owned and run by persons between the ages of 18 and 3.

The brand must be older than one year

The brand must have a website with the brand name as its domain.

The brand must be active on social media

Must be operating in one (or more) of the listed categories.

The entries will be shortlisted by an esteemed panel of judges including the Advertising and Media Association of South Africa board member Mpho Maseko, the voice of marketing Lebo Lion and the township entrepreneur GO-TO guy Bulelani Balabala to name a few. Entries must be in by 30 April. For more, go to //patonbrands.com/top-16/

Register for Kantar’s What Makes a Great Ad webinar ahead of Creative Effectiveness Awards

What makes a great ad? One that resonates with consumers, stands out in a crowded market, drives sales in the short term and builds your brand in the long term.

At Kantar, we are privileged to test the best creative content, brought to us by advertisers and their agencies all around the world. Thanks to them, we know what makes great advertising.

Our third annual Creative Effectiveness Awards launches on 26 April to celebrate the best ads from around the world. We will reveal the 10 most creative and effective TV, digital and print/outdoor ads from over 13,000 we tested in 2021. And share what makes them winners.

Register now for our webinar to discover the most creative and effective TV, digital, print, and outdoor ads from 2021, and learn from the best. We will share five ‘strategic sparks’ to ignite your creative from the themes we observed in 2021. And we investigate how these themes contribute to effectiveness.

Webinar details

Tuesday 26 April

1 Hour

Session 1: 10am SA | 9am UK

Session 2: 5pm SA | 4pm UK

What makes our awards unique is that consumers are the jury. As people control a brand’s fortunes through their spending power, their voice should be heard when it comes to effective advertising.

The 18th annual AIBs – the international competition for journalism and factual productions across TV, radio and digital platforms – have opened for entry.

We are calling for entries in 18 categories and work can be submitted irrespective of its target audience (domestic or international) and in any language.

BREAKING NEWS

CONTINUING NEWS COVERAGE

POLITICS and BUSINESS

DOMESTIC AFFAIRS DOCUMENTARY

INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS DOCUMENTARY

INVESTIGATIVE DOCUMENTARY

SPECIALIST FACTUAL

HUMAN INTEREST

SPORTS JOURNALISM

NATURAL WORLD

SCIENCE and TECHNOLOGY

SHORT FEATURE

NEWS COVERAGE – breaking or continuing

INVESTIGATIVE DOCUMENTARY

HUMAN INTEREST

SPECIALIST FACTUAL

STREAMING DOCUMENTARY

FACTUAL PODCAST

Click here for the AIBS 2022 entry book.

