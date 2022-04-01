Caddy and Dimpho Mokgotho join Y in fresh 2022 line-up













Y has created opportunities for young talent in its 2022 line-up. Actor, TV presenter and now radio broadcaster Caddy (full name Teboho Tsotetsi) hosts Fresh by Caddy on Saturdays from 2pm to 6pm while former Tuks FM DJ, Dimpho Mokgotho, will now host The D Spot on Saturdays from 10am to 2pm and drives the musical experience of Sunday Feels from 10am to 2pm.

Known for his role on local production, Legacy and 2021 GQ’s best-dressed winner, Caddy says joining Y has long been an aspiration of his. “I’ve always wanted to join the freshest radio station in South Africa and look forward to covering what’s trending in street culture, music and fashion.”

Mokgotho’s perfectly curated music playlists on Sunday Feels, is one of the station’s flagship entities and is a differentiating offering that cannot be missed, Y believes.

Mncedisi Sindane, the winner of Y’s #BeTheNext competition, now joins the official Y line-up on weekdays from 3am to 5am.

Haseena Cassim, MD of YFM, says that the line-up continues to stay true to the essence of Y, which is a brand that connects the world to young South Africans and young South Africans to opportunity. “We have created opportunities for new talent to shine and ensured that the Y line-up is not only geared to deliver the best content for the consumer but to take the consumer on a memorable experience.

“I know that the new afternoon drive time show, launching on 3 May, is set to deliver a scintillating connection between the listener, brand and host. Y evolves alongside its listeners and this year will illustrate Y’s presence within the market, in spaces outside of its traditional and digital platforms.”

The philosophy of creating opportunity is extended into the sought-after weekday mix DJ slot YTKO, which defined the 6pm hour in the market. DJs will now compete to become the resident for Wednesdays every month.

“YTKO Knockout Wednesday will open up the industry for many young DJs. Mentors Just Mo and Zan D are exceptional at their craft and will offer direction and advice to hopeful DJs,” Cassim adds.

These mix DJ masters (Just Mo and Zan D) have built brands both on and off the Y platform and will take on In The Ring on Saturdays from 8pm to 10pm. This platform is the weekly battleground, and each mentor will select a finalist to take into the ‘ring’ for the first Wednesday of each month.

The rest of the YTKO resident DJs are Legendary Crisp (Monday), Fif_Laaa (Tuesday), Venom (Thursday) and Candii (Friday).

The station announces further line-up changes from 1 April.

Threeway, Y’s specialty Hip Hop show sees the addition of DJ Fae Fae alongside Zan D and Samke

Fif_Laaa takes over the 6pm to 10pm Sunday evening slot with Sundaze

Lula Odiba, who hosts The Night Cap with Lula Odiba (Mondays to Thursdays from 7pm) now adds Fridays at 7pm to her roster, with a brand new mix show called Level Up

As demanded by our audience, Y Mornings with DJ Ankletap and Kandis Kardash, The A List with Supta and Tshepi, The Shakedown with Nia and Mthaux remain as is.

The station’s new drive time show will launch on Tuesday 3 May (Monday 2 May is a public holiday) and the host will be announced in April.

Y Line Up from 1 April 2022





MONDAY

5am to 9am Y Mornings with DJ Ankletap and Kandis Kardash 9am to 12pm The A List with Supta and Tshepi 12pm to 3pm The Shakedown with Nia and Mthaux 3pm to 6pm Afternoon Drive on Y 6pm to 6:45pm YTKO – Legendary Crisp 6:45pm to 10pm The Nightcap with Lula Odiba 10pm to 12am Late Nights with Petula El-Kindiy 12am to 3am Non-stop Music 3am to 5am Wake-Up Call with Mncedisi

TUESDAY

5am to 9am Y Mornings with DJ Ankletap and Kandis Kardash 9am to 12pm The A List with Supta and Tshepi 12pm to 3pm The Shakedown with Nia and Mthaux 3pm to 6pm Afternoon Drive on Y 6pm to 6:45pm YTKO – Fif_Laaa 6:45pm to 10pm The Nightcap with Lula Odiba 10pm to 12am Late Nights with Petula El-Kindiy 12am to 3am Non-stop Music 3am to 5am Wake-Up Call with Mncedisi

WEDNESDAY

5am to 9am Y Mornings with DJ Ankletap and Kandis Kardash 9am to 12pm The A List with Supta and Tshepi 12pm to 3pm The Shakedown with Nia and Mthaux 3pm to 6pm Afternoon Drive on Y 6pm to 6:45pm YTKO – Knockout Wednesday 6:45pm to 10pm The Nightcap with Lula Odiba 10pm to 12am Late Nights with Petula El-Kindiy 12am to 3am Non-stop Music 3am to 5am Wake-Up Call with Mncedisi

THURSDAY

5am to 9am Y Mornings with DJ Ankletap and Kandis Kardash 9am to 12pm The A List with Supta and Tshepi 12pm to 3pm The Shakedown with Nia and Mthaux 3pm to 6pm Afternoon Drive on Y 6pm to 6:45pm YTKO – Venom 6:45pm to 9pm The Nightcap with Lula Odiba 9pm to 12am Threeway with DJ Fae Fae, Samke and Zan D 12am to 3am Non-stop Music 3am to 5am Wake-Up Call with Mncedisi

FRIDAY

5am to 9am Y Mornings with DJ Ankletap and Kandis Kardash 9am to 12pm The A List with Supta and Tshepi 12pm to 3pm The Shakedown with Nia and Mthaux 3pm to 6pm Afternoon Drive on Y 6pm to 6:45pm YTKO – Candii 6:45pm to 9pm Level Up with Lula Odiba 9pm to 12am The Warehouse with Just Mo and Josi Chave 12am to 6am Non-stop Music

SATURDAY

6am to 10am The Weekend Get Up with Xtremme 10am to 2pm The D Spot with Dimpho Mokgotho 2pm to 6pm Fresh by Caddy with Caddy 6pm to 8pm All Girls on Deck with DJ Fae Fae 8pm to 12am In The Ring with Just Mo and Zan D 12am to 6am Non-stop Music

SUNDAY

6am to 10am Sunday Feels with Xtremme 10am to 2pm Sunday Feels with Dimpho Mokgotho 2pm to 6pm Global Experience with Just Mo 6pm to 10pm Sundaze with Fif_Laaa 10pm to 3am Non-stop Music 3am to 5am Wake-Up Call with Mncedisi

