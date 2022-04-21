East Coast Radio jumps into action to assist flood victims













East Coast Radio is lending a helping hand following the devastating flooding that swept through KwaZulu-Natal in April and assist communities directly affected by the floods.

Many families have been left destitute after their homes were swept away by heavy rains, while businesses have once again been left crippled.

The tragic stories of loss of life and livelihood have touched the hearts of many South Africans.

East Coast Radio is partnering with The Gift of the Givers in reaching out to corporates and the people of KZN to assist those that have been affected by the KZN Floods.

On Friday the 22 April, Darren Keri and Sky, Carol Ofori, Vic Naidoo and Stacey and DJ Sbu will be broadcasting outside East Coast Radio House. They will be collecting blankets (new), bottled water, sanitary products and canned food.

We will also open our phone lines to accept pledges and cash donations on Friday the 22nd April 2022 to help businesses and families who have been affected by the #KZNFloods. The contact number will be released on Thursday on-air and on our digital platforms.

All donations recorded and collected will go to families and local businesses affected by the floods.

Members of the public will be able to drop off the items at East Coast Radio House (315 Umhlanga Rocks Drive, Umhlanga) from 6am -7pm.

Please note that the station is currently only collecting blankets (new), bottled water, sanitary products and canned food.

Visit ecr.co.za for more information.

