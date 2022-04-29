Embracing and achieving a diverse workforce













[PRESS OFFICE] Changing societal norms have many organisations taking note of traditional practices to better understand whether diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEI&B) are applied during the hiring process and long-term strategic plans for their people.

“To be successful and competitive, organisations must ensure they leverage the uniqueness of everyone in their workforce, provide equitable opportunities, and create a culture that all individuals are heard and included,” says Phil Lewis, Infor’s VP of Solution Consulting EMEA.

Thankfully, technology offers essential support in driving the creation of diversity. Infor People Solutions has a number of features and capabilities that enable employers to remove bias; track, measure, and report diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging; and gain insights into people’s well-being, productivity and sense of belonging.

“Infor People Solutions helps organisations deliver on the promise of DEI&B,” adds Lewis. “From dashboards that provide a view into diversity and inclusion with data such as gender, ethnicity, veteran status, pay equity and more; to giving users the power to manage budgets for salary, bonuses and pay equity with pay-for- performance programs and automated pay plans and awards, Infor People Solutions offers immense benefits.”

The solution keeps organisations connected to their workforces, with Pulse Surveys, which measure employee sentiments for managers and team members. The results can be used to gauge people’s sense of belonging, and other criteria that can easily be defined.

With the insights gleaned, leaders can operate with confidence, knowing they have the right people in the right roles. With Job Profile, users can analyse fit and behaviour attributes that are ideal for the individual and the organisation. “Users can also recognise their people with Raves to mark years of service milestones, issue badges and awards for major achievements, give employees the opportunity to recognise each other for their work and accomplishments, and even wish someone a happy birthday. In addition, with access to deeper insights about the workforce and through Absence programs, people can be given the days off they need, including mental health days.”

Today, removing bias and uncovering hidden talent are prerequisites to success. Recruiting a diverse workforce using unique hiring workflows to attract, screen, and select candidates is essential. “With the right technology, people are empowered to grow knowledge, skills and abilities through learning and development activities.”

As the world continues to navigate the global pandemic, maintaining a healthy and safe workplace is crucial. “With Infor People Solutions, users can leverage wellness activities or other health items, such as COVID-19 tests, analyse safety incidents to minimise workplace issues, and promote safe behaviours by allowing people to recognise each other for following the rules.”

Promoting communication and engagement with employees and their managers with weekly check-ins, leaders are empowered to learn what is important to their staff. “This will help them to understand their passion and priorities about the work they do,” concludes Lewis. “These are just a few examples how Infor People Solutions can help organisations build a workforce that feels they belong and are a valuable team member.”

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 65,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

