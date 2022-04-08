Job: Arena Holdings needs a consumer marketing specialist













[PRESS OFFICE] Arena Holdings is looking for a consumer marketing specialist. The successful candidate would be required to drive consumer marketing efforts relating to the acquisition and retention of customers – across all channels to market as well as identify, develop and execute innovative and effective sales strategies, campaigns and projects, across all publications.

Position: Consumer Marketing Specialist

Reporting to: GM Marketing

Department: Marketing

Position type: Permanent

Location: Parktown, Johannesburg

PURPOSE:

To drive consumer marketing efforts relating to the acquisition and retention of customers – across all channels to market. Identify, develop and execute innovative and effective sales strategies, campaigns and projects, across all publications.

CORE FUNCTIONS:

Develop the strategy and approach to engage and acquire customers across retail, subscription and informal channels (while leveraging existing strategy, campaigns and projects)

Required to work with on-the –ground retail, subscriptions, informal and outsourced sales teams

Improve engagement and brand profile and presence with customers

Design our consumer marketing strategy and approach

Design and lead campaigns with partner companies

Evaluate campaigns performance and improve where required

DETAILS OF FUNCTION:

Works to profitably expand the customer base through innovative promotions and value-adding partnerships

Executes sales initiatives on time and within budget

Uses CRM experience to mine existing sales data to identify insights, trends and opportunities

Works to actively retain customers by developing effective retention strategies

May be required to manage sales team members and budget depending on project requirements

Reports on sales performance per publication and per campaign

Able to identify and implement leading retail sales and subscription practices (global and local)

Ensures that all retail customer-related processes, systems and services are optimized to ensure the best possible subscriber and customer experience

Applies appropriate measurement and evaluation tools and techniques to ensure that sales performance is constantly monitored (such as a Dashboard / KPI set)

Work with team members and external suppliers to achieve sales targets

REQUIREMENTS AND SKILLS

7+ years direct experience of consumer marketing and / or sales management

Track record of development of effective acquisition and retention strategies, direct marketing to consumers and consumer campaign management

Highly motivated and energetic, with the drive and desire to be part of a winning sales team

CRM / client relationship / subscriber management experience is essential to help shape efforts to mine existing customer and sales data

Retail marketing experience

Proven ability to meet challenging goals and implement agreed plans with regards to retail sales campaigns

Can demonstrate successful project / campaign implementation experience

Experience and proficiency in developing and delivering innovative products and services

Excellent understanding of the consumer sales environment – retail and subscriptions

Ability to effectively and professionally interact with senior members of the organisation

_________________________________________________________________

Applications and CVs should be addressed to email: mediarecruitment@arena.africa

Please indicate the job title in your application

Closing date: 14 April 2022

