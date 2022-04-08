Job: Arena Holdings needs a consumer marketing specialist

[PRESS OFFICE] Arena Holdings is looking for a consumer marketing specialist. The successful candidate would be required to drive consumer marketing efforts relating to the acquisition and retention of customers – across all channels to market as well as identify, develop and execute innovative and effective sales strategies, campaigns and projects, across all publications.
Position: Consumer Marketing Specialist
Reporting to: GM Marketing
Department: Marketing
Position type: Permanent
Location: Parktown, Johannesburg
PURPOSE:
To drive consumer marketing efforts relating to the acquisition and retention of customers – across all channels to market. Identify, develop and execute innovative and effective sales strategies, campaigns and projects, across all publications.
CORE FUNCTIONS:
- Develop the strategy and approach to engage and acquire customers across retail, subscription and informal channels (while leveraging existing strategy, campaigns and projects)
- Required to work with on-the –ground retail, subscriptions, informal and outsourced sales teams
- Improve engagement and brand profile and presence with customers
- Design our consumer marketing strategy and approach
- Design and lead campaigns with partner companies
- Evaluate campaigns performance and improve where required
DETAILS OF FUNCTION:
- Works to profitably expand the customer base through innovative promotions and value-adding partnerships
- Executes sales initiatives on time and within budget
- Uses CRM experience to mine existing sales data to identify insights, trends and opportunities
- Works to actively retain customers by developing effective retention strategies
- May be required to manage sales team members and budget depending on project requirements
- Reports on sales performance per publication and per campaign
- Able to identify and implement leading retail sales and subscription practices (global and local)
- Ensures that all retail customer-related processes, systems and services are optimized to ensure the best possible subscriber and customer experience
- Applies appropriate measurement and evaluation tools and techniques to ensure that sales performance is constantly monitored (such as a Dashboard / KPI set)
- Work with team members and external suppliers to achieve sales targets
REQUIREMENTS AND SKILLS
- 7+ years direct experience of consumer marketing and / or sales management
- Track record of development of effective acquisition and retention strategies, direct marketing to consumers and consumer campaign management
- Highly motivated and energetic, with the drive and desire to be part of a winning sales team
- CRM / client relationship / subscriber management experience is essential to help shape efforts to mine existing customer and sales data
- Retail marketing experience
- Proven ability to meet challenging goals and implement agreed plans with regards to retail sales campaigns
- Can demonstrate successful project / campaign implementation experience
- Experience and proficiency in developing and delivering innovative products and services
- Excellent understanding of the consumer sales environment – retail and subscriptions
- Ability to effectively and professionally interact with senior members of the organisation
Applications and CVs should be addressed to email: mediarecruitment@arena.africa
Please indicate the job title in your application
Closing date: 14 April 2022
