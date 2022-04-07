Media Moves: SANEF ‘appalled’ by INMA shortlisting ‘baby trade’ story, Lesole Kodisang joins Rapt Creative, SuperSport launching ground-breaking SA rugby film in May













The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: SANEF appalled at shortlisting of the ‘Baby Trade’ story for the INMA Awards

Independent Media’s disgraced and fake ‘baby trade’ story has been shortlisted for an International News Media Association Global Media Award. The South African National Editors’ Forum said it was “appalled at the retention of a false report about the so-called birth of Decuplets in Gauteng as a shortlisted piece of journalism for the upcoming Global Media Awards”.

This story – first published by Independent Media’s Pretoria News last year – is entered under the category, ‘Best Use of Social Media’.

SANEF wrote to the INMA to express its concern, but despite this – the video series remains one of the nominees. “We also find it entirely unsatisfactory that in its response, the INMA says the judges were ‘judging the quality of the social media campaign – not the story itself’.”

The INMA told SANEF it was “not in a position to reverse their jury’s decision to shortlist the social media campaign, given the information at their disposal during the judging process in February 2022, the additional context surrounding the story will be weighed in the ongoing process to select winners which will be announced by INMA in June 2022”.

SANEF said the response was not good enough “as it legitimises a campaign borne out of a story that has been proven not only to be ludicrous, but also an embarrassment to South African journalism”.

It said the “embarrassment continues as the same newspaper group, a paying member of INMA, continues to publish more stories that seek to purport the legitimacy of the decuplets’ so-called birth. It is important to note that the ten babies are still to be seen and no proof has ever been provided that they do in fact exist”.

The edtors’ organisation said this wasnow public knowledge and widely accepted that the piece perpetuated disinformation and has been flagged for its total lack of verification, and deeply questionable ‘sources’. It said, “As the June awards fast approach, we call on the INMA to reconsider its stance.”

People moves

Ismail Nanabhay takes the lead of Tiger Brands’ iconic beverage brands as MD Beverages

Ismail Nanabhay

There’s a new face leading some of South Africa’s most-loved beverage brands, including OROS and ROSES with Tiger Brands recently appointing Ismail Nanabhay as managing director of the company’s beverages category.

Nanabhay joined Tiger Brands in 2018 as Marketing Director of Beverages, leading a team that has achieved notable successes over recent years within the company’s Beverage portfolio which includes concentrates, sports drinks and ready-to-drink products.

Nanabhay and his team have over recent months introduced exciting product innovations for OROS, ROSES, BROOKES and ENERGADE.

In 2021, Nanabhay was recognised at Tiger Brands for his innovative vision and divergent thinking to increase competitiveness within the beverages category.

Lesole Kodisang joins Rapt Creative as the agency’s new strategy director

Lesole Kodisang

RAPT Creative, the creative and executional agency that more than doubled both its staff headcount and revenue in 2021, has appointed Lesole Kodisang as its new strategy director with immediate effect.

Kodisang boasts an illustrious career, and has worked at – and in some cases headed up strategic planning – at many leading agencies including Publicis, Grey Worldwide, Y&R, DDB SA, TBWA, Ogilvy & Mather and The Creative Council.

Commenting on his appointment at RAPT Creative, he said he would be fostering a culture of collaboration between strategy, which is the division he’ll be heading, with creative and account management to come up with new and innovative solutions that expand beyond communication.

Avatar appoints Kumari Moodley as chief operating officer

Kumari Moodley

The Avatar Agency Group recently named Kumari Moodley as its COO. Moodley has been with Avatar since April 2021 as head of client service: Johannesburg. The new COO role aims to bolster Avatar’s leadership structure and will report directly to Mzamo Xala, the group’s newly appointed GCEO.

“Kumari’s appointment makes sense for the agency at this time,” said Xala, group CEO. “Women represent one of the biggest consumer groups through their influence and buying power, and their impact on the economy is growing every year. We do not take representation for granted, and this is why it is important for us as an agency to lead with women brilliance at the heart of our agency group”.

Kumari’s 27-year working career has mainly been spent in the fast-paced, ever-evolving world of advertising, working at some of the largest agencies in South Africa as well as sitting on ABSA’s marketing exco for five years as GM: integrated marketing

Award winning James Cloete appointed chief creative officer for Brave

James Cloete

The multi-award-winning James Cloete has joined Brave Group as its new chief creative officer replacing founding partner Vanessa Pearson who stepped back from the industry earlier this year.

Cloete is widely respected both locally and internationally as a leading creative thinker who has been in the industry since his teenage years. He has worked on a range of well-known brands and agencies throughout his illustrious career, most notably in the FMCG, banking, telco, and automotive sectors.

Cloete has been successful in leading and winning creative pitches on many accounts and has been the recipient of awards both at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity and the One Show – international benchmarks when it comes to industry accolades.

He has also been part of a creative team that won a local Loeries Grand Prix and has been Executive Creative Director (ECD) at some of SA’s biggest agency groups.

Apart from his advertising pedigree, Cloete is also a published author of children’s books and has sailed across the Atlantic Ocean.

Lamar CEO Sean Reilly joins WOO board



Lamar Advertising president and CEO Sean Reilly is joining the World Out of Home Organisation board. Lamar’s operations span the US and Canada with over 350 000 displays.



Reilly, a fourth-generation member of the founding family, is a former member of the Louisiana State Legislature. He has played a key role in modernizing the Baton Rouge-based ad giant.



Lamar joined WOO earlier this year. The three largest out of home companies in the US – Lamar, OUTFRONT Media and Clear Channel, are now WOO members.



WOO President Tom Goddard said: “Sean will certainly make an impact on WOO with his vast experience and strong views on how the global OOH industry needs to develop. He will make a valuable contribution to the WOO board. We also look forward to hearing from him when he presents at the WOO Toronto Global Congress in May.”

Business moves

SuperSport launching ground-breaking SA rugby film in May

SuperSport and M-Net will be rolling out the first of several locally made sport documentaries in the first quarter of 2022. Following the recent success of Chasing the Sun, the World of Champions has another major rugby documentary in production.

A three-part series to be broadcast on DStv, Two Sides tells the story of the tour by The British & Irish Lions that was punctuated by drama, struggle and triumph. What makes it unique is that it will be a film told through the eyes of both protagonists.

Made by the producers of Chasing the Sun, also featured are the environments some of the players emerged from with footage of friends and families of Maro Itoje, Pieter Steph Du Toit, Liam Williams and others adding to the extraordinary narrative.

The film takes in numerous events, including the drama of the tour’s status in the build-up, the Covid outbreaks in both camps, the impact of civil unrest and the tension of the down-to-the-wire finish.

“The film is a heartfelt celebration of the game’s longest-standing Test tour and the brotherhood that comes along with it,” said Marc Jury, chief executive of SuperSport. “In the midst of unprecedented challenges and hardship, it is a reminder of the values of the game we love so dearly. The film is a story of sacrifice, courage and a belief in the power of sport.”

Later in 2022, SuperSport will lift the lid on Rassie, which for the first time tells the full – and astonishing – story of Rassie Erasmus’ rise from the backwaters of the Eastern Cape to the top of the rugby world.

The first episode of Two Sides will be broadcast on DStv on May 15 (M-Net, 6pm; SuperSport 7pm). The remaining episodes will broadcast on May 22 and 29.

SANEF launches Reporting the Courts Manual and web portal

The South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) has launched the revised e-version of the Reporting the Courts Manual, following a year-long collaborative public process that brought together the media, the judiciary, and media freedom advocacy stakeholders.

SANEF has also created a special portal //courtreporting.sanef.org.za for journalists to access this revised edition of SANEF’s 2006 manual of the same name, offering extensive guidance for journalists reporting on South Africa’s law and justice system today. This enormous task was made possible with the assistance of Open Society Foundation for South Africa (OSF-SA).

Jameson launches new platform to help small restaurants & bars bounce back

Irish whiskey brand, Jameson, officially launched its new platform – Jameson Supper Club – at Johannesburg restaurant, A Streetbar Named Desire, last month (31 March 2022).

The platform, a riff on supper clubs and pop-ups, is intended to help restaurants, pubs and wine bars recover and rebuild following the financial impact COVID-19 regulations and trading restrictions had on their business.

“As a brand, we place our consumer and partner outlets at the forefront of everything we do. So, when the devastating impact of COVID-19 started having its toll on their operations and social gatherings, we knew that, as Jameson, we had to find ways to be able to provide some respite once the restrictions were lifted in earnest,” said brand manager, Vuyisile Dlepu.

At the same time, the brand would need to find meaningful ways to create brand experiences that would continue building brand equity and salience within its market.

“Together with our partner agency, RAPT Creative, we were able to not only conceptualise a campaign platform, we further executed it at a level that, as attested by the reaction of market, would allow us to roll it out in other provinces to ensure that the experience is shared among all our other partner outlets,” Dlepu added.

PR Powerhouse consolidates its position as the disruptor agency for disruptor clients

PR Powerhouse, a PR-led integrated marketing and communications agency known for its successes in handling disruptor clients, has welcomed three new trailblazers on board. The agency been appointed to manage reputation and assist with market positioning for all three.

Labat Africa, a JSE & Frankfurt Stock Exchange listed, black-owned investment company that is boldly positioning as a leader in the global emerging cannabis economy.

The Johannesburg Business School, a faculty of the University of Johannesburg, which has positioned itself as the go-to partner for corporates, entrepreneurs and individuals who want to formalise their learning in digital transformation.

The 4th Industrial Revolution Incubator, established through funding from SEDA as a response to assist and enable small businesses to participate meaningfully in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Making moves

Call for public screening funding in celebration of the youth month

The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF), an agency of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, is calling for public screening proposals in celebration of the Youth Month. The screening can be an outdoor, indoor and or drive in format. The funding cap for these screenings is R150 000 for one to three film screenings.

In anticipation of Youth Month, the NFVF has decided to support public screening activations to celebrate films that are created by South African youth filmmakers and those which celebrate youth month. These screenings, set to happen during June 2022, are intended to support the on-going efforts of driving the recovery of the industry through screenings which will provide entertainment through the distribution of content, and provide youth film-makers and entrepreneurs with an opportunity to create jobs.

Applicants need to register and complete the online public screening application form using the following link: //nfvf.praxisgms.co.za/. For any queries regarding applications please contact Application officers: Thandekile Hlatshwayo on thandekileh@nfvf.co.za or Manti Sekwakwa on mantis@nfvf.co.za. Telephone: 011 483 088

Openview launches ePlesier

ePlesier launches on 18 April on Openview and will showcase the most loved Turkish Telenovelas dubbed in Afrikaans on one channel. So much to choose from – the delight and pleasure are endless. Old-time favourites like Gebroke Harte, Bittersoet, and Stiletto Vendetta will be available on ePlesier Channel 112.

If you missed your weekday shows, be sure to catch the Omnibus on Saturdays and Sundays for marathon catch-up sessions. sePlesier promises to thrill and entertain you all day long. Available from 18 April on Openview channel 112.

Call for 2022 Virtual Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer Beneficiary

Algoa FM is calling for non-profit cancer organisations in the Eastern Cape and Garden Route to apply to be the 2022 Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer beneficiary.

As the station hosts its 23rd annual Big Walk for Cancer, it continues making a difference in the lives of those affected and infected by cancer.

Funds raised over the years have paid for among others, two transporters for cancer patients and their caregivers, as well as cancer screening and treatment equipment.

“For us it is much more than the physical donations. It is about the lives that have been saved through the use of the equipment as well as the cancer awareness and education campaigns built around the Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer,” said Algoa FM managing director Alfie Jay.

The Algoa FM Big Walk for cancer will be taking place on Saturday, 29th October 2022. In line with the present Covid-19 restrictions it will be the third hybrid event, with people from all over the world walking in support of those affected by cancer.

Please visit //www.algoafm.co.za/algoa-cares for more information. The closing date for entries is Thursday, the 21st of April 2021. All requirements are stipulated on the application form.

The Canon Student Development Programme launches for 2022

Aspiring photographers to be given an incredible platform to showcase their work, gain direct access to and feedback from acclaimed experts, and attend key industry events. 100 students to receive mentorship from renowned photography professionals – including Nobel Peace Prize photographer Finbarr O’Reilly, National Geographic Explorer and VII agency member Anush Babajanyan, award winning documentary photographer and book maker Laura El-Tantawy, and lauded Magnum photographer Jérôme Sessini, whose hard-hitting images consistently appear in the world’s most prestigious news publications.

Thirty of the strongest students will take part in a career-defining, five-day Canon (Canon-CNA.com) workshop and attend Visa pour l’image in Perpignan, one of the world’s leading photojournalism festivals. A final shortlist of 5 students will be granted an exclusive Canon-curated experience at the Hamburg Portfolio Review, and supported for a further six months with longer term mentorships, a €2,000 grant and top-of-the-line Canon equipment. Applications opened on 28 March to students across Europe, Middle East and Africa.

To apply to be a part of the 2022 Canon Student Development Programme or view the entry criteria, please visit: //bit.ly/3uZsgqV

Kinetic global CEO Kaplan joins heavyweight speaker line-up for Toronto 2022

Kinetic Global CEO Keith ‘Kappy’ Kaplan has joined a super-heavyweight speaker line-up for the World Out of Home Organization’s Global Congress in Toronto from 25-27 May.



Kaplan, an expert on digital media who helped build a global ad network at Adconion (now Amobee), led global client and agency development for Yahoo, and spearheaded global monetisation for King Digital Entertainment, a division of Activision, before joining WPP-owned Kinetic, the world’s largest specialist Out of Home media agency.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.