SAfm reveals 2022 line-up as Oliver Dickson joins talk team













SAfm stands firmly behind its payoff line, ‘Leading the Conversation’. The country’s largest talk show station has added new talent to its 2022 line-up.

The station has officially announced the addition of one of South Africa’s fastest growing political and economic commentators within the talk environment, Oliver Dickson, to the team. Dickson will broadcast a weekly show This Week, Today on Fridays 18:00 – 19:00, where he will engage the top newsmakers of the week as well as host some of the station’s big debates.

Sport On with Thabiso Mosia will now broadcast from 19:00- 20:00 on Fridays, aligning to its Mondays to Thursdays time channel. The Art of Everything with Bridget Masinga moves from 19h00-21h00 to 20h00-00:00 on Fridays. The extended version of the show is expected to kick start the weekend with engaging content delivered by Masinga on everything art related and in between.

The daytime shows, supported by an experienced and astute team, continue to grow the station’s core audience by creating engaging, current and topical content for the listeners. Stephen Grootes, Cathy Mohlahlana, Sechaba Gqeba and Aldrin Sampear will continue in their respective shows, SAfm Sunrise 06h00-09h00, The Talking Point 09h00-12h00, Living Redifined 13:00 – 15:00 and Beyond the Headline 15h00-18h00. Current affairs show Update at Noon with Sakina Kamwendo remains, bringing the day’s current breaking stories to audiences.

SAfm will also continue to play popular, specialist music genres from jazz and R&B favourites to classical and the best variety of adult contemporary hits – all streamlined to entertain talk radio listeners over the weekend.

The station’s popular, award winning interfaith show, Facts of Faith presented by Naye Lupondwana gets extended by an hour to run from 19:00-21:00 on Sundays and will include a lot more audience interaction and some complimentary inspirational music.

Audiences can look forward to new and exciting drama and documentary series from 21h00-22h00 on Saturdays and Sundays. The rest of the weekdays and weekend schedule will remain the same.

Fortune Combo business manager, Anthony Soglo, said, “SAfm is committed to being the talk radio station of choice and lead the conversation in South Africa. The line-up has seasoned presenters who come with a wealth of knowledge and the ability to engage with our audience and all stakeholders, as well as be at the pulse of conversations. We welcome new talent to the SAfm family and we look forward to growing our market share in the new fiscal.”

SAfm new on-air schedule:

Monday – Friday

Time channel Show Name Presenter 00:00-03:00 Night Light Automation 03:00-05:00 Sound Awake Asanda Beda 05:00-06:00 First Take SA Elvis Presslin 06:00- 09:00 SAfm Sunrise Stephen Grootes, Zai Khan (Sport) 09:00- 12:00 The Talking Point Cathy Mohlahlana 12:00- 13:00 Update at Noon Sakina Kamwendo 13:00 – 15:00 Living Redefined Sechaba Gqeba 15:00 – 18:00 Beyond The Headlines Aldrin Sampear, Thabiso Mosia (Sport) 18:00- 19:00 Market Update with Moneyweb (Monday- Thursday) Fifi Peters 18:00- 19:00 This Week, Today (Fridays) Oliver Dickson 19:00 – 20:00 Sport On (Monday – Friday) Thabiso Mosia 20:00 – 22:00 The View Point (Monday – Tuesday) The Meeting Point (Wed – Thursday ) Songezo Mabece Koketso Sachane 20:00 – 00:00 The Art Of Everything (Fridays) Bridget Masinga 22:00 – 00:00 Late Night Conversation (Mon-Thurs) Patricia Ntuli

Saturday & Sunday

Time channel Show Name Presenter 00:00 – 03:00 Overnight Automation 03:00 – 06:00 Music of Africa Sheila Ndikumana 06:00 – 07:00 Weekend View Udo Carelse 07:00 – 10:00 The Jet Set Breakfast Michelle Constant 10:00- 13:00 Seasons (Jazz Show) Kgomotso Moeketsi 13:00 – 16:00

The Soundtrack Of Your Life Ernest Pillay

16:00 – 19:00 Sundowner Classics Kutlwano Masote 19:00 – 21:00 Saturday Sport Trax Jon Gericke 19:00 – 21:00 Sunday

Facts Of Faith

Naye Lupondwana

21:00 – 22:00 Saturday 21:00 – 22:00 Sunday Drama/Documentary Series Drama

22:00 – 00:00 Saturday & Sunday Music show Mandla Shongwe

