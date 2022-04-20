Women in The Media perspectives: The gift of understanding













We’ve all probably heard the sayings, “Hindsight is 20/20”, “In hindsight everything is much clearer” or my personal favourite, “Life is lived forwards and understood backwards”.

They’re all true. However, as I’ve moved forward with my life, I have learned the wisdom of pausing, reflecting and accepting that everyone I meet or encounter is my personal teacher in this life school called earth.

The season of Covid-19 has taught me to enjoy every moment, including the tough and challenging ones, because those are life’s greatest gifts. They may be wrapped in paper I would never choose for myself, but they decide to show up in my life to teach me resilience, build character and continue watering my fountain of optimism.

Coming from a fear-based background and history of exclusion, yet operating in a ‘culture-defining’ profession of communications, media, marketing and advertising, I now know for sure that inclusion is liberation. It’s an act of true love and open-heartedness from which real seeds of growth and development (socially and economically) germinate, grow and thrive – thus my deep belief in the principle and value of inclusion and oneness.

My success has come from learning and knowing how to lead myself, being mindful of my ecosystem, and ensuring that I create and foster a nurturing environment.

To this regard, some of my guiding principles and values are:

Being an activist of what is right and good

Networking with purpose and a positive intention

Seeing curiosity as empowerment

Collaborating with love is rewarding

Understanding setbacks are the mother of my reinvention and stepping stones to my next best things.

~ Boniswa Pezisa is executive director of Mediology.

This story was first published in our inaugural Women in The Media issue. Click on the cover to read.

