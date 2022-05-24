Awards Wrap: Joe Public United scores for SA at One Show, Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards reveals judges, Loeries Youth Committee launches a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion tool for the brand communication industry













The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media industry.

Joe Public United only SA agency awarded at The One Show 2022

Joe Public United took home four Pencils at The One Show Awards held in New York last week – the only South African agency to be awarded. The One Show is the world’s most prestigious awards programme in advertising, design and digital marketing. It has a rich legacy of honouring some of the most ground-breaking ideas, created by some of the most remarkable minds in creativity.

Joe Public United earned three Silver Pencils, one for ‘Innovation in IP and Products’, one for ‘Physical Product – Promotion’ for Chicken Licken’s ‘Soulfuel Safe Lamp’ campaign, as well as one for ‘Moving Image Craft, Casting’ for Chicken Licken’s “Feel the fire” campaign. The group was also awarded a Bronze Pencil for ‘Innovation in Print’ for Converse’s ‘Unity Laces’ campaign.

“This honour and recognition serve as a testament of our ability to compete on a global level. I am proud to work with such talented people and to be able to create award-winning work for our clients who trust us enough to do so. Each award takes us one step forward on our journey towards transformation and continued growth – for our people, our clients and our country,” says Xolisa Dyeshana, Integrated Chief Creative Officer at Joe Public United.

Joe Public United was shortlisted for nine out of the 15 finalists from South Africa.

CATEGORY AWARD TITLE ADVERTISING AGENCY CLIENT Innovation in IP & Products Silver Soulfuel Safe Lamp Joe Public United Chicken Licken Physical Product – Promotion Silver Soulfuel Safe Lamp Joe Public United Chicken Licken Craft – Moving Image: Casting Silver Chicken Licken: Feel the Fire Joe Public United Chicken Licken Innovation in Print Bronze Converse Unity Laces Joe Public United Converse

Meet the judges of the inaugural Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards

Sadika Fakir

The Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards (YOBA), an initiative by Pat on Brands, has recruited 10 award-winning leaders in the marketing and communications industry, academia, and entrepreneurship to evaluate and shortlist 482 nominations.

The judges are seasoned professionals and have distinguished careers in marketing and entrepreneurship. When it comes to building and growing brands, the judges are very knowledgeable and have a wealth of experience. To evaluate the entries, they will be using a set scoring criterion across 16 categories. The scoring criteria are guided by Young & Rubicam and David Aaker’s principles, brand equity principles that focus on the general appearance of the brand, originality, creativity, geographic reach, and the consistency in the application of the brand CI.

“As a platform, Pat on Brands has always been known for bringing out captains of industry to engage with young people and YOBA is no different. We are very pleased and enthusiastic about having judges of such high caliber to help us recognize the Top 16 youth-owned brands in South Africa,” says Pat Mahlangu, founder & CEO of Pat on Brands.

The jury will be chaired by renowned marketer Sadika Fakir and co-chaired by Lebo Lion.

“It is a massive concern that youth unemployment in South Africa year on year is more than 45% with COVID-19 aggravating the situation, in turn negatively impacting our socio-economic levels substantially. Now more than ever, we need to encourage youth entrepreneurship to inspire a new era of hope for the nation. YOBA is such a platform recognising Youth Owned Brands and entrepreneurship. I am truly honoured to be a part of a movement of this nature as it fuels the industry and the country with inspiration, creativity, and a fresh perspective on leadership. When I look at youth-owned brands, I feel compelled to challenge my own inhibitions and conventions. YOBA will certainly be a catalyst for positive growth in the continent,” said Fakir, integrated media & digital director at Tiger Brands and chairperson of the ARB

A list of esteemed judges for the inaugural Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards includes: Lebo Lion (Deputy Chairperson of the Jury), an award-winning digital marketer, iTunes podcasting pioneer, speaker, author, strategist, & influencer; Bulelani Balabala, dubbed as “the go-to guy for township entrepreneurs” by City Press. Bulelani is the founder and CEO of IAF brands, a township-based Branding & Social Media marketing company; David ‘Slaying Goliath’ Tshabalala, who has worked with and independently collaborated with the biggest global brands, not limited to, namely: KFC, Coca Cola, Adobe, Netflix, Converse, Audi, Smirnoff, Reebok, and many more; Dr Beate Stiehler Mulder, a senior lecturer, the marketing coordinator at the department of marketing management at the University of Johannesburg (UJ), and the W&R Seta Leadership Chair: Gauteng; Mpho Maseko, a self-motived integrated marketing and communications professional with more than ten years of strategic marketing and campaign development experience working on local and global brands; Thembi Sehloho, the marketing director for Rice and Pasta at Tiger Brands SA; Neo Ramakutwane, a seasoned performance marketer with over 16 years’ experience in financial services marketing; Dr. Marcia Lebambo, a senior lecturer at the Tshwane University of Technology, in the Department of Management and Entrepreneurship; Katlego Ditlhokwe, a researcher, thought leader, marketing guest lecturer and lead strategist at Brave Group.

Loeries Youth Committee launches a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion tool for the brand communication industry.

Diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) is a key focus of the brand communications industry with the goal of continuing the industries support of a society that is free from any form of exclusionary practice. As the voice of the creative youth, the Loeries Youth Committee (LYC), in partnership with Meta, has created a DE&I checklist tool specifically for the brand communication industry. The tool is designed to help further the goals of the Unstereotype Alliance, convened by UN Women, which is a key initiative for Meta and the Loeries. The DE&I checklist tool will be freely available to brands and agencies to help them evaluate the diversity and inclusion in, not just the final piece of work that is being created, but also in the way they put diverse teams together to create such work.

The Loeries Youth Committee (LYC) was set up in 2021, in partnership with Meta and UN Women, to support young brand communication professionals, from Africa and the Middle East, with knowledge, training and the opportunity to create real change in the industry. A key focus of the LYC was to investigate gender stereotypes in the advertising/marketing sector and proactively create a tool that would add value to the industry’s focus on breaking down stereotypes in society.

“We recognise that we have a long way to go in eliminating stereotypes in advertising, both globally and in Africa. Meta commends the work of the Loeries Youth Committee in stepping up to be diversity champions and to hold the industry accountable. We hope that more brands will get behind this manifesto and join the Unstereotype Alliance,” said Elizma Nolte, regional marketing manager for Southern Africa at Meta.

Effie Awards South Africa Call For Jury Members

The Effie Awards South Africa, hosted by The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA), has issued a call to representatives of the marketing and communications industry to apply for consideration to be appointed to the 2022 Effie Awards South Africa judging panel.

By the time an Effie entry has reached the winners’ circle, it has survived at least two rounds of evaluation from a rigorous jury of senior industry executives focused on identifying the industry’s most effective work. In each round a jury of senior industry professionals from a variety of marketing disciplines evaluate entries based on proof that commercial communication was key to the success of the campaign.

“Participating in the Effie Awards judging process provides immeasurable benefits to both agencies and clients in terms of deepening their understanding of what it takes to conceptualise and roll out an effective campaign. The Effie Jury is tasked with the responsibility of maintaining the integrity of the industry’s ability to deliver against business objectives, whilst also ensuring that the judging process is conducted according to the highest possible industry standards,” said Mathe Okaba, CEO of the ACA.

Application deadline: 25 Ma, 2022

Judges Induction: 14 June 2022

Round 1: 10 – 11 August 2022

Round 2: 24 – 25 August 2022

Grand Effie Judging: 29 September 2022

Africa and I winsBest First Feature Documentary at the 30th Anniversary Pan African Film Festival

Africa and I, adventurer Othmane Zolati’s feature documentary about his trip from Morocco to South Africa by bicycle, skateboard and on foot, through 24 countries over 30 000km, is making waves internationally.

Co-directed by Zolati and Chris Green (Chasing the Sun) and produced by Both Worlds Pictures (Puppet Nation ZA, Recipes for Love and Murder), the film was also selected for the Portland Film Festival 2021, the Africa World Documentary Film Festival 2022 and the American Documentary and Animation Film Festival (Amdocs) 2022.

Established in 1992 by Hollywood veterans Danny Glover (The Color Purple, Lethal Weapon), the late Ja’Net DuBois (Good Times), and Ayuko Babu (Executive Director), PAFF is world-renowned for showcasing an extensive array of Black creative film works from across the globe, highlighting those that reinforce positive images and help to dismantle harmful beliefs and stereotypes.

Africa and I is the enchanting story of Othmane’s life when he left everything behind him and spent four years walking, cycling and skateboarding his way through Africa, from Morocco to Cape Town. On his journey, he saw that the continent he was warned about before he left home, the dark continent that the media shows us all, full of crime, disease and despair, was not the real story after all. Othmane found a continent that was vivid, varied and alive, full of beauty and surprises.

APO Group and Africa’s Business Heroes win Prestigious PRovoke Africa SABRE Award

APO Group, the Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, has won a prestigious PRovoke Africa SABRE Award for the public relations campaign around the Africa’s Business Heroes (ABH) Prize Competition.

The ABH programme is designed to promote entrepreneurship in Africa and empower the next generation of African business leaders. APO Group’s involvement in a dedicated public relations campaign in 2021 led to one of the most successful editions of the ABH Prize Competition ever, and helped raise the profile of African entrepreneurship throughout the continent and beyond.

The PRovoke Africa SABRE Awards are Africa’s leading Public Relations Awards. Held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, the 2022 SABRE Awards attracted more than 2000 entries from PR agencies all over the continent. The ABH Prize is one of the Jack Ma Foundation’s key philanthropic initiatives, with a 10-year commitment to supporting the development of a new entrepreneurial ecosystem. Each year, ten finalists are selected from tens of thousands of applications to win a share of a $1.5 million prize pool in grant money.

