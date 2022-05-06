It’s time for station managers to nominate their unsung heroes for the 2022 Radio Awards













It’s time for station managers to cast their nominations in the Station Manager’s Choice category of the 12th Radio Awards.

The category, which was introduced in 2020, aims to recognise individuals operating behind the scenes – the unsung heroes – for their contributions to radio in South Africa.

The nomination process runs until 20 May 2022.

Here’s how station managers can cast their nominations:

To receive a secure link to the online nomination portal, station managers can contact Michelle Rodrigues at rodriguesm@arena.africa.

Nominations can only be made by the station manager, with nominees being 18 years or older.

All station employees are eligible for a nomination, irrespective of whether they’re full-time, part-time, or temporary employees.

No more than three nominations may be submitted per station.

Thereafter they can complete the nomination form by providing a 200-word motivation, before submitting the entry via the portal.

Station managers have until 20 May to submit their nominations for this category.

The Radio Awards advisory board will adjudicate nominations based on the following criteria: credibility, fellowship, work commitment, and personal performance as an unsung hero. Finalists in the Station Manager’s Choice category will be announced on the Radio Awards website, as well as direct notification to the relevant station managers. The winner of the Station Manager’s Choice award will be announced on at the 2022 Radio Awards event.

Taryn Westoby, Head of Arena Events which owns the Radio Awards, says: “the success of radio stations often relies on the hard work and commitment of people who operate in the background, and who are generally not the familiar faces and voices that audiences come to know. They’re the individuals that keep the wheels turning and morale high, and know how to get things done.”

For enquiries about the Station Manager’s Choice category, please contact Michelle Rodrigues at rodriguesm@arena.africa

