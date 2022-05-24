Randall Abrahams takes helm at Primedia Broadcasting













Randall Abrahams is the new CEO of Primedia Broadcasting. The former DJ turned businessman and Idols judge will be in charge of five of South Africa’s broadcasting platforms – Eyewitness News nationally, 702 and 947 in Gauteng and KFM and CapeTalk in the Western Cape.

“It is rare to find well-versed and future-fit media experts who thrive in the zeitgeist and culture of society. We are truly fortunate to have attracted and piqued the interest of the multi-talented and accomplished Randall Abrahams to lead one of our key assets – Primedia Broadcasting,” said Primedia Group Chair, Phumzile Langeni.

Abrahams brings a wealth of media, content, music, talent development and management, entertainment, and related leadership experience. His credentials include the launch of YFM as a Youth Platform in South Africa; the successful turn-around and refocusing of the SABC Commercial Radio portfolio under the stewardship of the late Peter Matlare; the complex merging and transformation of the Universal and EMI Music Groups; the turn-around of the SA Music Awards; the launch of the Kleek Music App, as well as the development of some of South Africa’s top broadcast and entertainment talent.

Primedia Group CEO Jonathan Procter said the group was thrilled to appoint a business leader who “not only focuses on the bottom-line, encourages creativity but also understands and embraces transformation holistically in a business and societal context. Randall has previously served on various regulatory bodies such as the South African Standards Authority, the NAB and the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) amongst other public service contributions. His creative mindset and his business acumen is perfectly aligned with our vision and purpose,” he said.

Abrahams said he was “pleased to return to a swiftly evolving broadcasting landscape and I’m very excited to join the Primedia Group. Primedia remains at the forefront of both content creation and distribution with a drive for continued innovation. Working under Jonathan’s leadership alongside a team of experienced marketers and creatives is an exhilarating prospect, and I aim to bring my combination of experience and innovative ideas to the table.”

