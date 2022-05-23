Twitter talks movies













Twitter has shared some of its insight into the growing conversation about movies, as the world slowly returns to normal following the tight lockdowns of 2020 and 2021. Key topics for movie fans include: favourite franchises; ways to watch new movies; real life issues reflected in movies.

The key statistic is that movies are increasingly featuring in the entertainment conversation, and now dominate this space, with a 91% Y-o-Y (year-on-year) increase in tweet volume regarding movies. The level of engagement has also increased significantly Y-o-Y, i.e.:

Favourites – +167%

Replies – +110%

Retweets – +104%

Quote tweets – +75%

There is obviously great excitement around the world about getting out and about again and going to the movies, with an explosion of tweets about watching a movie at a theatre, i.e. +3697% Y-o-Y. There was also a big increase in tweets about watching movies at home: +34%.

Twitter also reports that the excitement about movies starts two months before the release date, with an increase in conversations about authors, as well as the trailers that drop and analysis of every little detail: 6.2 x and 4.3 x, respectively. In fact, movies “play a major role in the cultural conversation, overlapping with other major trends [such as] digital creators, crypto, climate change”.

The Y-o-Y increase in various topics co-mentioned in the movies conversation was reported as follows:

Digital creators – +395%

Climate change – +252%

Collectibles – +176%

Social causes – +153%

Crypto currencies – +70%

Gaming – +61%

