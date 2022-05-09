WEBINAR | Learning from the MOST Awards Legends and Rising Stars













They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks … probably because these Legends invented them already! And that’s where industry stalwarts – who’ve probably seen it all in their careers – are able to share their experience, insights and wisdom with a new generation of media industry professionals and Rising Stars.

Today’s media owners, agencies, and marketing specialists are not merely selling products, they need to become more strategic in understanding their client’s business imperatives, and building solutions that support them in delivering on their strategy.

They’re also working in a highly competitive space, where becoming a preferred supplier or partner, requires them to elevate their brands above the competition. One way to do this is to tailor offerings to specific client brands, so they buy into an agency’s innovation and business acumen – and not just their products.

Join the MOST Awards online, where the 2021 winners of the media owner and media agency legend and rising star awards share their secrets to success, their advice for those entering the industry, as well as some of the lessons learned along the way.

Moderated by Zanele Potelwa, panellists include:

Merissa Himraj – CEO, Wavemaker South Africa and 2021 Media Agency Legend

Wayne Bischoff – CEO, Mediamark and 2021 Media Owner Legend

Jamie Norgarb – VP Strategy, PHD and 2021 Media Agency Rising Star

Skhumbuzo Mokoena – Senior Account Manager, DStv Media Sales and 2021 Media Owner Rising Star

Date: 26 May 2022

Time: 10am – 11am

Register here.

The MOST Awards would not be possible with a special thanks to our sponsors; Jacaranda FM, Primedia, Dstv Media Sales, Paramount/Viacom, Mediamark, The Mediashop, Arena Holdings, Carat, Nalesa Media, Cape Talk, 702, 947, EWN, Kfm, The Media Online

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.