Awards Wrap: Loeries return to Cape Town, News24 scores at INMA Global Media Awards, the DStv Content Creator Awards extends entry deadline

The Loerie Awards return to the City of Cape Town

The Loerie Awards, Africa and the Middle East’s premier creative festival, will once again be returning to the City of Cape Town for the 44th edition of the globally renowned festival. The Loeries is a non-profit company which works to recognise, reward, foster and inspire creative excellence in the brand communications industry.

The City of Cape Town, a UNESCO City of Design, will serve as more than just a scenic backdrop to the awards and the Loeries plan to hold a number of development focused initiatives within the City. Some of these initiatives will include a Loeries Career School Roadshow, student workshops, internships and utilisation of talent within the City to create content for the event.

“The City of Cape Town is truly a premiere global city and we are excited to once again bring the Loeries to this iconic city,” says Loeries CEO, Preetesh Sewraj, “Not only do we plan to fully utilise all facets of the City to celebrate the best creative work from Africa and the Middle East, but we will also be using this as an opportunity to inspire young people to join the brand communications industry through a series of events.”

The Loeries has also secured an exciting line-up of Jury Presidents from around the world to speak at the Loeries International Seminar of Creativity, an event where creative ideas are explored and shared with attendees. Also in attendance will be a host of delegates from the Africa Middle East region who will be involved in judging the thousands of entries received from brands, agencies and production companies who are creating work that is impacting the lives of consumers within the region.

Mayor Geordin Hill Lewis comments “Cape Town is proud to be known as one of the creative capitals of the world. Generations of designers, writers, artists, musicians and others have drawn inspiration from our outstanding natural beauty, diverse cultural landscape, and vibrant communities and urban scene. I’m glad that we’re once again able to gather together to celebrate creative excellence at the Loerie Awards in Cape Town. I wish all nominees the best of luck, and all those attending the Creative Week an inspiring stay in our great city.”

Loeries Creative Week will take place from 3rd to 8th October 2022 and the festival programme with include exciting events such as the awards ceremonies, masterclasses, networking events and entertainment. Attendance to the event is open to the public and tickets will go on sale from August.

Entries are still being accepted for the current round of judging. For more information, visit loeries.com.

The DStv Content Creator Awards extends entry deadline

It’s only year one and entries for the DStv Content Creator are rolling in thick and fast. Due to the huge interest from creators, influencers, brands, agencies and organisations, the awards’ organisers have decided to extend the entry deadline from Sunday 12 June 2022 to midnight on Sunday 10 July 2022. So, if you (still) haven’t submitted your thumb-stopping content, now’s your chance!

Two new awards, The DStv Best On-Set TikTok Award and Netwerk24 Smaakmaker, were also recently announced, so extending the deadline allows for more time to get registrations and entries in for these exciting categories, along with the original 22.

The nominee announcement will now be held on Thursday 21 July 2022 at the Hallmark House Hotel in Maboneng, Johannesburg. The main awards evening is slated for early September 2022.

The team will announce the much-anticipated details for these events very soon.

Make sure you hit up www.contentcreatorawards.co.za to register and enter one – or several – of the categories.

UJ wins global awards for its 4IR campaign

For the past four years the University of Johannesburg’s (UJ) Marketing and Brand Management Unit has been working on a marketing project to position the university as a leading voice in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). The project’s 4IR website was recently awarded the International Association of Business Communicator’s (IABC) International Gold Quill Excellence Award.

UJ also won the IABC Africa Silver Quill Excellence Award for its ‘The future belongs to those who reimagine it’ campaign, and the IABC International Gold Quill Merit Award for the ‘Beyond Imagining’ ezine series. The IABC awards recognise excellence in strategic communication globally.

In the opinion of the judges, “This is a world-class entry, and shows the use of the global standard in action. It was a brilliant entry to review, and we commend the team for their innovation, implementation and strategic results.”

Lesmarie Bentley-Steyn, UJ’s senior manager for marketing and brand management says the brief from UJ’s Vice-Chancellor and Principal Professor Tshilidzi Marwala was clear: to communicate the message that at UJ, the future belongs to those who truly reimagine it.

A key element of the success of this campaign was the fact that each party – UJ, HKLM as the lead agency and Twisted Toast Digital – played to their specific strengths.

INMA Unveils Global Media Awards winners

INMA just announced winners in the Global Media Awards competition (#GMA2022). The INMA competition, which has been rewarding media excellence since 1937, evaluates news media companies across three segments: national brands, regional brands, and media groups.

Here are the South Africa brands who were awarded.

Best in Africa: Media24 Group for City Press & ABSA Money Make Over

Best Public Relations or Community Service Campaign/Honourable Mention: News24, South Africa (regional), Out of Order — A Data Journalism Project by News24

Best Use of Video/Honourable Mention: News24, South Africa (regional), The Cape of Flames — It Takes Just One Spark to Ignite a Catastrophe

Honourable Mention: Media24, South Africa (regional), Step Up Your Business With Clientele Legal

Best Use of Audio/Second Place: News24, South Africa (regional), My Only Story: Back to School

Honourable Mention: News24, South Africa (regional), The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice

Best Idea to Grow Advertising Sales/First Place (regional): Independent Media, South Africa, Nuggets of Wisdom

Most Creative Use of Advertising Formats/Third Place (regional): Independent Media, South Africa, Nuggets of Wisdom

Honourable Mention: News24, South Africa, Behind the Business Headlines — BrandStudio.24 and Nedbank Business Banking

First Place (groups): Media24, South Africa, “City Press & ABSA Money Make Over”

Annual awards to reward individuals and organisations at the forefront of mainstreaming gender in Africa

The Gender Mainstreaming Awards (GMA) are back in 2022 with the aim, once again, to reward organisations and individuals that are at the forefront and are advancing the business case for gender diversity in Africa. The awards are set to take place throughout Africa on 6 October 2022.

Over the nine years in which the awards have been in existence, they have proven to be the perfect platform for sharing stories, strategies and opening the conversation and platform for organisations to participate and share best practice in corporate gender mainstrteaming.

An initiative of Business Engage, this year’s 10th GMA ceremony follows hot on the heels of a highly successful virtual ceremony held in 2021, which was watched by over 8000 attendees across the continent despite a raging pandemic.

“Even with the difficulties of holding awards ceremonies and rewarding excellence in gender mainstreaming, the Gender Mainstreaming Awards experience must never stop,” says Colleen Larsen, Chief Executive of Business Engage and President of the 30% Club East and Southern Africa.

There is no cost to submitting an application and all applications can be done on the Gender Mainstreaming Awards website.

Entries close on 28 June 2022 and the awards ceremony will take place virtually on 06 October 2022. To submit your nomination and to be part of the virtual awards ceremony go to www.GenderAwards.com.

A Trio Win for Oliver at Campaign Global Agency of the Year Awards

It’s a hat-trick for OLIVER which has won a trio of Campaign Global Agency of the Year awards. Being acknowledged with this trifactor is an incredible achievement for OLIVER both globally and locally.

OLIVER is the world’s only company to exclusively design, build and run in-house agencies for brands.

Campaign magazine has recognized OLIVER and its parent company, the Inside Ideas Group (IIG), as:

Global In-House Agency of the Year alongside Unilever’s in-house agency U-Studio (Gold)

Global Customer Engagement Agency of the Year (Gold)

Global Digital Innovation Agency of the Year (Silver)

Unilever’s U-Studio, which has been powered by OLIVER since 2016, wins the In-House Agency of the Year accolade for the second year running. Judges said: “U-Studio helped Unilever embark on a rapid transformation programme for a changed world.”

The Customer Engagement award recognised OLIVER as a world-leader at driving effectiveness for clients across brand-building, social commerce, live commerce, connected design and service design, while streamlining and connecting the customer experience.

The Digital Innovation award recognised OLIVER for how it has helped businesses capitalise on the disruption of technology, accelerating their digital transformation journeys and expanding digital experiences across social platforms, the Metaverse and e-commerce. OLIVER took Silver in the category, missing out only to its sister company Gravity Road who won Gold.

Effie Awards South Africa Entry Deadline Fast Approaching

The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) and Effie Awards South Africa is calling on South African agencies, clients, media partners and start-ups to submit their Effie Awards entries before the Last-Minute Entry Deadline on Wednesday, 15 June.

Entries must be submitted via the Effie Awards South Africa website timeously as acceptance of entries via the portal will close promptly at 12h00.

Should there still be a need, full details on how to enter, including details on the categories and entry requirements can be found on the ‘how to enter’ tab on the Effie South Africa’s website.

