Media Moves: What the NFVF Box Office Report reveals, Hook, Line & Sinker to manage global communications for SAP CSR, The Hardy Boys fly Durban’s flag













The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

The NFVF Releases South Africa’s 2021 Box Office Report

The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) has released the annual South African Box Office Report which gives an overview of the performance of films released in local cinemas (also known as the box office) and provides a trend of performance over a 10-year period.

The report indicates the performance of films released to the South African box office in 2021 by examining the total annual revenue and key drivers of audience consumption outlining the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on SA’s film industry. The report also looks at determinants of box office revenue and the trends of films released between 2012 and 2021.

Key findings from the report indicate that the South Africa’s box office revenue amounted to over R325 million for the year 2021. Most of this revenue was generated by 10 of the 155 films released in the country, and none of the top 10 films was produced locally.

South Africa produced 14 (9%) of the 155 films released in cinemas. The NFVF partially funded two of the 14 films produced in South Africa in 2021, namely Bakarat (comedy/drama) and SanDance (documentary). The report does not evaluate the revenue and key audience drives for films released on subscription video on demand (SVOD) platforms however, it does indicated that in 2021, there were 18 South African films released to the SVOD platforms Showmax, Netflix and the DSTV’s OTT service Box Office, three of which were partially funded by the NFVF such as African America, which recently scooped the Outstanding Foreign-Language Film award at the Black Reel Awards and was nominated for Outstanding International Motion Picture at the at 53rd NAACP Image Awards

The 10-year trend analysis indicated that the revenue of all box office films produced in South Africa fluctuated annually but showed an overall downward trend from R84 million in 2012 to R60 million in 2019. 2013 was the best performing in the last decade, generating R101 million, while 2021 was the worst-performing year and generated only R2.5 million due to the impact of the pandemic and its associated lockdowns. The number of domestic films released during this period declined from 19 in 2012 to 14 in 2021.

The forecast model used showed that the revenue would have continued an upward trajectory without the impact of the pandemic. While it is unclear at this stage when the film industry will return to its pre-pandemic performance, local filmmakers will need additional support from key partnerships from the public and private sector underpinned by innovative ideas as a supplementary intervention to the existing limited to supplement the government support.

People moves

Brewed from within – SAB appoints new marketing vice president

Vaughan Croeser

As a business that strives to develop and empower its people, the South African Breweries has appointed Vaughan Croeser to VP of Marketing for South Africa.

For almost two decades, Croeser dedicated his career to SAB. In November 2003, he began his journey at the company as a sales representative. It was only up from there, as Croeser went from sales manager to regional marketing manager to marketing manager for Castle Lite, brand director for Castle Lager Africa and eventually marketing director for SAB.

As the newly appointed VP of marketing for South Africa, he will be responsible for directing all marketing efforts in the business, which, given the two decades of passionate experience will be an easy feat for him.

Nippon TV announces new president/CEO and new content strategy division

As a part of the company’s goal to advance as an integrated content company, NipponTV, Japan’s leading multiplatform entertainment powerhouse, has announced that Akira Ishizawa, former senior executive operating officer of Nippon TV, has been promoted to president and chief executive officer of Nippon TV. He replaces Yoshikuni Sugiyama who will be taking the new position of chairman of Nippon TV. The promotion was made today and is effective immediately.

Additionally, the company has also announced the establishment of a new content strategy division that aims to accelerate large-scale co-development and co-production projects with streamers, broadcasters, and producers around the world.

Business moves

Machine_ secures education solutions client Setanta Institute

Creative solutions agency Machine_ is diversifying its client complement with another pitch win, this time with cutting-edge, education solutions business, Setanta Institute. The institute, which originated in Ireland, offers services for undergrads and postgrads in the area of human performance, through blended learning. Around 80% of Setanta’s internationally accredited programmes run as interactive online lectures, complemented by practical workshops delivered in locations across the world.

“The arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic brought along with it an immense shift in the education sector globally, seeing learning structures move from largely physical to online and hybrid solutions almost overnight,” says Robyn Campbell, managing director of Machine_ in Cape Town. “One brand that is really pushing innovation and premium offerings in this space is Setanta Institute. It’s because of this and more that we couldn’t be more excited to partner with them on their rebrand.”

Machine_ will be updating the brand’s CI from the logo through to the visual language, and templates for communication. All of this will be implemented internationally.

Hook, Line & Sinker to manage global communications for SAP CSR

SAP has appointed South African-based PR and marketing agency, Hook, Line & Sinker (HLS) to manage both internal and external communications for its global corporate social responsibility (CSR) team. HLS will develop and oversee the CSR communications strategy to heighten awareness and educate more than 104, 000 employees across 140 countries about the brand’s mission of accelerating social enterprises, building future skills, and collaborating for sustainability.

SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies to run at their best, with 77% of the world’s transactions touching an SAP system[i].

SAP has more than 200 million cloud users, making it the largest cloud portfolio of any provider[ii] The brand’s CSR vision supports this to help ensure that everyone can take part in and benefit from today’s digital world.

Over and above strategy formulation and rollout, HLS will develop regular content and articles for the tech giant’s global platforms and networks.

Joe Public Shift rebrands to Shift

The award-winning specialist design firm Joe Public Shift has rebranded to SHIFT.

Driving this move is a transformation of its offering from brand design to the design of cohesive experiences for businesses, including the design of impactful products, services and environments.

This evolution in SHIFT’s offering is in response to its clients’ needs and demands for a holistic design partner to work alongside them to solve business problems, utilising design thinking.

According to Terri-Leigh Cassel, SHIFT’s managing director, “Global research has consistently shown that clarity of direction, which in turn drives cohesive delivery, has a definite impact on business growth. SHIFT partners with businesses to articulate direction and design holistic business experiences across a multitude of experience points to maximise impact and growth. These experiences are developed through a strategic design thinking process.”

In alignment with the business’ long-term focus of creating transformative impact that serves the sustained growth of clients, SHIFT uses its proprietary Growth Compass methodology to deliver coherent, growth-centered business experiences. Developed in 2018, Growth Compass is SHIFT’s tool for defining business direction across all experience points. Through a co-creative process, the tool unearths a business’ underlying belief and uses this to inform its direction and execution.

SHIFT has over a decade of experience across Africa, Europe and the Americas, and its clients have included ABInBev, Anglo American, Barloworld, Chicken Licken, Engen, Exxaro, MFS Africa, Mukuru, Nedbank, Netflix and SA Tourism. SHIFT has recently relocated to new offices in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

GH Media Group confirms rate card increase

Gagasi Heart Media Group (GH Media Group) has notified its clients, stakeholders, and the industry at large of a forthcoming update to the rate cards for 2022. As powerhouse coastal brands, Gagasi FM and Heart FM continue to successfully connect brands to South Africa’s main-market, but it has becoming increasingly pertinent that the stations adjust their rates to keep up with the ever-increasing cost of business operations.

As such, from the 1July 2022, Heart FM as well as Gagasi FM will be implementing their first rates increase in four years. The adjusted rate increase is solely to keep in-line with inflation and has been set at 5%. GH Media Group trusts and believes that this is an increase that will allow us to keep offering our clients competitive solutions without hampering business operations.

All pre-existing campaigns already booked into July will continue at the current pre-existing rate and will not be subject to this increase.

GH Media Group would also like to take this opportunity to highlight the continued growth and impact of our engagement ecosystems as Heart FM celebrates the recent launch of its mobile application. The app, which has already gained over 32 000 downloads in its first month online, expands the reach and connectivity of Cape Town’s beloved radio station with its influential audience. Across KwaZulu Natal, Gagasi FM continues to move from strength to strength with hallmark hybrid campaigns that provide industry leading engagement and returns.

SamJane Communications rebrands to suit an evolving communications landscape

SamJane Communications, a Johannesburg-based PR consultancy, has revealed a brand-new look as part of its future-focused strategy to offer its clients a more holistic service offering.

SamJane Communications has been offering smaller businesses omni-channel PR and communication support services that are consistent and measurable since 2019. With a vision to provide services steeped in expertise that remain budget friendly and accessible to SMEs, the consultancy sets out to create real connections that stimulate growth and add long-term value.

Founded by Sam Robinson, a communication expert with 15 years’ experience within the PR industry, the consultancy quickly picked up key clients such as Smollan, SolarAfrica, dYdX, Local Village Foods and Pioneer Plastics that helped set its successful trajectory.

Mosa Mokone, a key figure within the PR landscape for over eight years, joined the fold in 2019 to manage the tech, consumer and lifestyle clients. Mosa is also helping the consultancy branch out into the sports sector after recently completing a Sports Sponsorship diploma.

Pernod Ricard South Africa appoints Tribeca as its strategic communications partner

Pernod Ricard South Africa, part of the Pernod Ricard group that is a global leader in wine and spirits, has appointed Tribeca Public Relations as its strategic communications partner. This includes a significant focus on internal communications, supporting the head of corporate communications as well as stakeholder engagement, social media strategy, content development and PR activity.

This appointment comes hot on the heels of Tribeca’s successful campaign supporting Pernod Ricard’s Phakamisa iSpirit campaign in November and December 2021, for which the agency won a Certificate of Excellence at the 2022 PRovoke SABRE Africa Awards.

“Tribeca’s depth of talent and experience positions us well to offer creative approaches to Pernod Ricard’s strategic communications requirements. The corporate brand is exciting and bold with its global approach to inspiring conviviality, and we’re looking forward to supporting its business objectives,” said Davina Malan, business unit director at Tribeca.

This is the agency’s largest internal communications win to date, since it expanded its service offerings during 2021. Other new services include influencer marketing services, media training, and standalone content production for social media, newsletters and websites.

The Hardy Boys fly the Durban flag as the only KZN agency to feature in Kantar’s Top 10 adverts

Durban-based advertising agency, The Hardy Boys’ (THB) – a Wunderman Thompson Company – are celebrating their TVC for Nola Mayonnaise, ‘Embracing new ways’ being featured in the Top 10 of South Africa’s Best Liked Ads of Q4 2021.

THB was the only KZN agency to have an advert in the list compiled by Kantar featuring the Best Liked Ads of Q3 and Q4 2021 in South Africa with most of the ads being produced by Gauteng and Cape Town agencies – many of them on high-end budgets.

“We are really proud of this accomplishment. With a relatively modest TV budget, we were able to create a TVC that emotionally engaged our audience through powerful storytelling and authentic moments that clearly felt genuinely relatable to the audience,” said creative director, Nick Gordon. “It reinforces for us, our role in the Durban agency landscape as a dynamic agency that is still in touch with consumers.”

Creative team Geoff Paton, Nick Gordon, Silindile Nkosi, and Nontobeko Kunene say they tapped into the latest insights about how South Africans differ across generations when it comes to certain beliefs and practices around meal-making – with young people still feeling a reverence for the traditional ways of cooking and the older generation being more surprisingly willing to try new ideas and cooking methods.

Making moves

Sanlam takes financial education to the small screen

Fastest finger on the buzzer … Ready … Go! Question 1: What percentage of your salary should go toward savings? Question 2: True or false, portfolio diversification is key to investing wisely? Question 3: Have you watched the Sanlam Moola-Money Family Game Show to up your financial savvy, alongside all South Africans? The country’s only financial education game show is back for season two, with the same laughs, banter, celeb sparkle and R1-million prize money up for grabs. The season premieres on SABC 2 on Sunday 10 July at 19.30

Celebrity hosts Tyson Ngubeni (and his alter ego Bob O’Connor) and Nicolette Mashile (aka The Financial Bunny) return alongside guest appearances from celebrities playing for charity. But the real stars are the amazing families taking part, teams who are looking to make their families proud when they compete for the weekly prize money of R50 000 and a Grand Final prize of R500 000.

Sydney Mbhele, chief executive: brand at Sanlam, says, “We’re delighted to bring another season of Sanlam Moola-Money to South African screens. Our goal, as we look to empower Africans to live with confidence, is to help people across the country learn how to make their money work for them. The show has moved to SABC2 giving it a really wide and diverse audience – will be packed with valuable learnings, with tons of adrenalin, thrills and laughs along the way.”

After three years, Corona Sunsets Festival returns to Joburg

The Corona Sunsets Festival returns to Johannesburg on the 29 October, at a brand-new home on the picturesque grounds of Huddle Park, Linksfield, the ideal location to bring the magic of the sunset to the City of Gold.

An iconic South African summer festival calendar event, the most recent Corona Sunsets Festival took place in Cape Town in April and featured the likes of international acts Claptone, andhim and Elderbrook and local stars including Zakes Bantwini, Sun-El Musician, and GoodLuck.

Last held in Johannesburg, pre-pandemic, in 2019, this year Corona Sunsets festival-goers can expect a similarly star-studded line-up of artists, to be announced soon.

The magnificent home of the sunset, Huddle Park, promises all the magic that Corona Sunsets Festival has become renowned for, from its incredible music and stage to sensational outdoor moments with friends, lifestyle exhibitions and interactive experiences.

uBettina Wethu Season Two exclusively on VIU

uBettina Wethu (Our Betty), the quirky, smart wannabe executive who won the hearts of thousands of South African soap aficionados, is back. From 15 June, streamed exclusively on Viu, lovers of the series will once again be able to reconnect with the girl whose dramas, loves, intrigues, and struggles to be accepted made her the person to watch. And Viu guarantees her fans will find lots more drama and intrigue as the new season unfolds.

Season two will start with a bang, introducing fresh faces to the key roles of Bettina (Kamogelo Molatlhoe who previously appeared on e.tv’s Rhythm City and The Wife on Showmax), Dingaan (Lunga Shabalala, a former presenter on SABC3’s Man Cave and had a long-running role on Mzansi Magic’s The River), Zaza (Itumeleng Bokaba, who played Mampho on e.tv’s Rhythm City) and the introduction of Betty’s new love interest, Duma (Hungani Ndlovu, most known for his role as Romeo on ETV’s Scandal).

Carpe Diem School to benefit from charity golf day

The Carpe Diem School in George has been selected as the beneficiary of the inaugural Algoa FM Garden Route Charity Golf Day.

It will be hosted on Thursday, 25 August, at the Kingswood Golf Estate, and is open to all Garden Route golfers according to Algoa FM managing director Alfie Jay.

“Our charity golf days are always such fun and the time has come to bring our fiesta to the Garden Route in aid of the Carpe Diem School,” said Jay.

The annual Algoa FM East London Charity Golf Day is a highlight on the Buffalo City and surrounds golfing and social diaries.

Carpe Diem School caters for learners with physical, learning, autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and intellectual challenges.

“Carpe Diem School is overwhelmed to be nominated for the Algoa FM charity golf day in the Garden Route on 25 August. “The funds raised will help to support the special needs learners with food parcels, medical supplies, batteries for the electrical wheelchairs and to buy much needed educational supplies for the classes,” said principal Elzeth Grobler.

Golfers can enter via the Algoa FM website, under Algoa Cares.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.

(Visited 49 times, 49 visits today)