Awards Wrap: SAFTAs have MultiChoice and SABC smiling, BASA Awards winners revealed, Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards entries open

MultiChoice cements itself as Africa’s most loved storyteller at the 16th annual SAFTAs

Devilsdorp

With a total win of 54 Golden Horns at this year’s prestigious 16th annual South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs), MultiChoice has demonstrated once again that is undoubtedly Africa’s Most Loved Storyteller, highlighting the insatiable appetite for local content.

“All the awards received by our passionate storytellers demonstrate that investing in local content and local content creators is essential. The breadth, depth and diversity of MultiChoice’s content across its various platforms accommodates and caters for Africa in all its diversity. These awards are not solely ours; they are for the local TV and film industry that we continue to unceasingly invest in,” said Yolisa Phahle, MultiChoice Group CEO of General Entertainment and Connected Video.

“Multichoice would like to salute the talent and production teams that delivered quality content despite what has been a challenging few years. These awards are dedicated to you; thank you to the hearts and minds that contribute to our industry’s growth and society at large,” Phahle added.

DiepCity, Tali’s Baby Diary, Glasshouse were the three biggest winners at the SAFTAs, taking home five awards each.

Showmax Originals received a total of 17 wins, including Best TV Comedy (Tali’s Baby Diary), Made for TV Documentary (Devilsdorp) and Made for TV Movie (Boxing Day). Tali’s Baby Diary and Glasshouse received a whopping 5 awards each, while DAM and telenovela The Wife walkedaway with two awards each. The streaming service clenched a total of 45 awards including curated content. This also includes key categories such as Best Soap Opera Suidooster, TV Drama 4 Mure, Structured Soapie Reality show The Unexpected – DJ Zinhle, Lifestyle show Die Broer Toer, Factual show Die Staat Teen, and Short Film #WeAreDyingHere.

Newcomers Mzansi Magic’s DiepCity scooped the Golden Horn for the Most Popular TV Show/Telenovela as voted by the public. Mzanzi Magic’s Ehostela and Freedom each walked away with two Golden Horns, with Umkhokha and Old Mutual Amazing Voice (for viewers’ choice best presenter: Thembisa Mdoda) securing one win each.



kykNET was also a big winner with 12 Golden Horns, which is a testament to the channel’s commitment to authentic content. The Cape Town based soapie Suidooster walked away with title of best South African soap for the first time. G.I.L and 4 Mure both received three wins each, of which 4 Mure received the highest honour as Best TV Drama of the year. During the SAFTA Craft awards on Friday, Binnelanders, Broer Toer and Nêrens Noord-Kaap alsowalked away as winners. Shaleen Surtie Richards received the award for Best Supporting Actress in the kykNET&kie telenovela Arendsvlei posthumously.

1Magic’s popular telenovela The River also secured a win, a testament to the channel’s commitment to quality entertainment.

M-Net’s Reyka was also a clear favourite, securing 4 wins this year. It is worth noting that Reyka, a co-production between M-Net and Fremantle, opened the Monte Carlo International Film Festival in June last year. Telenovela Legacy and Carte Blanche’s current affairs programme Beitbridge Border Post grabbed one Golden Horn each.

SABC Video Entertainment scores 9 SAFTA awards

Manaka Ranaka

SABC Video entertainment walked away with nine wins at the 16th South African Film and Television awards, held virtually and broadcast on S3 on Saturday, 3 September 2022 at 19:00. The awards were hosted by Khutso Theledi, comedian and TV personality Mpho Popps, and Expresso presenter Ryle De Morny.

Building to the awards, the channel broadcasted the red carpet at 18:30, presented by The Afternoon Express presenter Palesa Tembe and YouTuber Lasizwe.

The talented Generations The Legacy actress Manaka Ranaka won the Best Actress in a TV Soap for her portrayal of Lucy Diale on the popular SABC1 soapie. Other awards scooped by SABC1 are The Best Educational Programme Kick It, newcomer African Dreams won the Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling, The Braai Show With Cassper won The Best Variety Show, in the category of Best Youth Programme the award goes to The Kingdom.

SABC2 scored three wins in The Best Children’s Programme with Siyaya – Come Wild With Us!, The Taste Master in The Best Competition Reality Show and Music Roulette as Best Entertainment Programme. Murder in Paris on S3 won the award for Best Achievement in Sound.

Twyg presents the launch of the fourth annual Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards

Twyg returns this year with the fourth annual Sustainable Fashion Awards continuing to celebrate and support designers who use best practice to help change fashion. If you are implementing sustainable, circular and regenerative approaches to your design(s), Twyg invites you to enter the relevant category of your choice. Entries are open from now until 11 October 2022.

You do not have to submit garments or prepare a portfolio: A Twyg entry form (formulated in collaboration with Eco Standard South Africa) has been created where you can simply fill in the required details for your chosen category. Click here. Once you’ve completed your form send it to awards@twyg.co.za. Winners of the Awards 2021 may not enter for 2022.

Submissions will be judged against the criteria for each category (see below) and will be rated between 1 and 5 for the sections detailed in the entry forms. We expect entrants to be able to demonstrate:

Photos of finished, quality fashion garments, accessories and/or collections

Ethical labour practices

Transparency in design and manufacturing practices and sourcing of materials

The extent to which materials have been sustainably sourced

Besides the student category, designers, businesses or brands should have been operating for at least two years, and should have made new garments/collections in the last 12 months and before September 2022

The awards are open to designers living in South Africa

The categories for 2022:

Student Award

Accessory Award

Innovative Design and Materials Award

Trans-seasonal Award

Nicholas Coutts Award

Retail Award

Influencer Award

CMT and Manufacturer Award (Introduced 2021)

Textile Makers and Mills Award (Introduced 2021)

Changemaker Award presented by Country Road (This category is not open to entrants)

Country Road will be awarding a prize of R100 000.00 for the Changemaker winner. The winner of the Nicholas Coutts Award receives R10 000 from Nicholas’ family. All category winners receive an assessment from Eco Standard South Africa.

Winners will be announced on 17 November 2022 at an event at the Mount Nelson hotel.

Lights up! 2022 BASA Award winners announced

Determination, imagination and cooperation: this was the grit that kept this year’s BASA Award winners on the road through a tough 2021, the year during which the awarded projects took place. From social innovation to education, cultural exploration to artist development and community upliftment, partnerships were formed between artists and businesses that showed leadership and innovation and saw tangible benefits, often setting the foundation for deeper collaboration.

The 25th Annual BASA Awards, partnered by Hollard, returned to live format on 29 August for the first time in three years. Speaking at the Awards, BASA CEO Ashraf Johaardien said: “Since its inception 25 years ago, BASA has lit fires beneath the notion of cross-sector partnerships. Advocating for the value of arts, culture and creativity in society goes hand in hand with engendering a broader understanding of the role the arts can play within the socioeconomic framework. Encouragement is the fuel that lights the fire and we continuously strive to light a spark when energy is low. These BASA Awards mirror the brightest sparks of energy, those whose determination and collaboration are making a real difference.”

Hollard’s Brand Executive Heidi Brauer said: “In keeping with the theme, we hope that it is truly ‘Lights Up – Time to Shine’ and that the arts will flourish again after two years of dark stages and empty venues. And we hope that it’s also ‘Lights Up’ on many new partnerships between businesses and arts projects and organisations that, like so many partnerships before them, contribute towards better futures for all South Africans.”

The winners of the 25th BASA Awards are:

BEYOND BORDERS PARTNERSHIP AWARD: Cooperative Innovations, Baz-Art and GreenPop for The Museum of Plastic

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AWARD: Urban Space Management and MojaNation for the Newtown Improvement District Revitalization Project

CORPORATE SOCIAL INVESTMENT AWARD: Nando’s, Spier Arts Trust, Bridges for Music Academy and Clout/SA for the Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival 2021

FIRST-TIME SPONSOR AWARD: Jaguar South Africa and #GiveHerACrown for # GiveHerACrown

GiveHerACrown INNOVATION AWARD: BMW Group South Africa and Southern Guild for RICH Magazine

LONG-TERM PARTNERSHIP AWARD: Nando’s & Spier Arts Trust for Nando’s Creative Exchange

SMME AWARD: Urban Space Management and MojaNation for the Newtown Improvement District Revitalization Project

Project SPONSORSHIP IN-KIND AWARD: Gearhouse Splitbeam and The National School of the Arts for The Dome@NSA – Outdoor Venue

CHAIRPERSON’S AWARD: Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct for Fak’ugesi African Digital Innovation Festival

The best SAFTA-winning local content to stream now

Tali’s Baby Diary won five awards

Halala! Showmax remains the best place to stream South African content, according to the 2022 SAFTAs.

Content on Showmax won 45 awards, more than half of the content prizes given out over the weekend, and the most by far of any streaming service.

Showmax Originals alone won 17 SAFTAs, the most of any channel or streamer.

Tali’s Baby Diary and Glasshouse were the two biggest winners at the SAFTAs overall, with five awards each, tied in first place with Mzansi Magic’s telenovela Diep City.

• Jafta Mamabolo won both Best Actor and Scriptwriting for Freedom, an adaptation of Fyodor Dostoevsky’s classic novel Crime and Punishment, which Jafta co-directed with Ralph Ziman. Award-winners like Mary Twala (RIP), Kenneth Nkosi, Mandla Gaduka and Ferry Jele co-star

• Amy Jephta won the Best Director SAFTA for South Africa’s Oscar entry, the multi-award-winning Barakat, about a Muslim widow trying to bring together her fractured family over Eid-al-Fitr to break the news about her new romance

• Mandla N’s Boxing Day, about two siblings trying to find the money to bury their gogo, won Best Made For TV Movie

• Ryan Kruger’s cult alien-abduction-in-Cape-Town sci-fi Fried Barry won two SAFTAs: Original Music (Ebenhaezer Smal [Haezer]) and Sound Design (Ebenhaezer Smal [Haezer], Keagan Higgins, Rob Brinkworth and Gustav Stutterheim).

• kykNET’s Suidooster was named Best Soap Opera for the first time at the 2022 SAFTAs. The soapie follows three families – The Octobers, the Samsodiens and the du Plooys – as they work, live and love side by side at Suidooster, a small shopping and business centre in Ruiterbosch in Cape Town

• 1Magic’s The River, which airs on Showmax daily, won Best Original Music/Score for Brendan Jury

• M-Net’s Legacy won Best Scriptwriting for Gwydion Beynon and Phathutshedzo Makwarela

• kykNET’s Binnelanders won Best Directing: TV Soap for Danie Joubert

• kykNET’s Arendsvlei won Best Supporting Actress for Shaleen Surtie Richards, who passed away in June 2021.

• VIA’s Die Staat Teen was named Best Factual Programme at the SAFTAs. In this true crime series, state prosecutors open their confidential files to tell the story of the most challenging or memorable court cases of their legal careers, including the murders of Uyinene Mrwetyana and Gill Packham.

The Drum Awards for Content

As branded content and native advertising become increasingly commonplace – have you got what it takes to stand out?

The Drum Awards for Content celebrates the companies and people around the world producing the very best branded content.

And this year we have an all-star panel of judges ready to be impressed by your work. We caught up with chair judge, Liz Caselli-Mechael, to find out more about her career and her views on what makes a brilliant content marketing strategy. Check it out here.

