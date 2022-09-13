Awards Wrap: Sunday Times Gen Next category finalists revealed, DStv Content Creator Awards winners announced, Pendoring Awards open for entries













The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media industry.

SA’s most talented content creators honoured at inaugural DStv Content Creator Awards

The blue carpet was packed as more than four hundred people arrived to be part of this first-ever awards event. Nominees, celebs, invited guests and sponsors all strutted their stuff down the carpet, rocking the finest threads designed by SA’s celebrity designers. The highlights of the blue carpet included Melanie Bala, Robot Boii, Lasizwe, Bontle and Candice Modiselle, Nadia Jaftha, Donovan Goliath, Kim Jayde, Zanele Potelwa, Banele Ndaba, Chanley Wong, Lasizwe, Roxy Burger, Coconut Kelz, Chad Jones and Tamara Dey.

Broadcast live by Halle B Berry and Dezz Lee on the award’s entertainment platform partner, TikTok, viewers at home got to be in on the action and be the first to see nominees arriving and being interviewed.

Before the start of the show, guests also had plenty of opportunity for selfies and content moments as the event’s sponsors, DStv, Vuse, Netwerk24, Crocs activated outside the venue. From Ayeye moments to 360-glam cams, personalised Crocs and the coolest Vuse chill lounge, what better to set the tone for an epic night ahead.

Hosted by comedian, Loyiso Madinga, the awards brought to life some of the most viewed social media reels and videos in the form of an opening dance piece, choreographed by none other than Bontle Modiselle Dance Studio. This kicked off the show with energy and vibe and included our favourite dances and sounds from the likes of Moghelingz, Khanyisa Jaceni, Robot Boii and Chad Jones.

The awards show, produced by writer and director, Nina Hastie, who also happened to be a nominee for the SOL Best Content Creator Award, featured hilarious spoofs of DStv’s popular reality show, Real Housewives of Cape Town (aka Reel Housewives of DStv Content Creator Awards) which starred awards nominees Nadia Jaftha, Prev Reddy, Cassidy Nicholson, and Nina Hastie. You had to see it to believe it!

The biggest winner of the evening was Nadia Jaftha, who not only bagged the biggest award of the evening, the DStv Content of the Year Award, but also took home the Comedy Award and Thumb-stopping Award.

Here is the full list of winners (in no particular order):

Content of the Year Award presented by DStv

Nadia Jaftha

SOL Best Content Creator Award

Lemii Loco

Thumb-Stopping Award

Nadia Jaftha

Emerging Kasi Content Creator Award

Ms Lanii

Kasi Content Creator Award

Nathan Molefe

Alter Ego Award

Coconut Kelz

Comedy Award

Nadia Jaftha

Cause Award

Siv Ngesi (Sanitary Pad Vending Machine)

Netwerk24 Smaakmaker

Qman & Borrie

How I Shot It Award

Donovan Goliath

Social Commentary Award

Slaying Goliath

Podcast of the Year

Our Love Journey With Mpoomy & Brenden

Stitch Award

Yasien Fredericks

Performance Award (Music/Dance)

Rudi Smit

Film/Festival/Event Art Award

Daniel Rheed

Pop Culture Art Award

Falko Fantastic

Best Brand-owned Platform presented by Meltwater

Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar

Best Game/App Award presented by INJOZI

Savanna Cider Launches Gugu

Best Influencer Campaign Award

My Kreepy Teacher (Retroviral)

Fitness Award

Zinhle Masango

Beauty Award

Phaello Tshabalala

Fashion & Style Award

Kim Jayde

Foodie Award

Lorna Maseko

Automotive Award

Muzi Sambo Everything Cars

Best Reaction Video presented by DStv

Nonto Rubushe

Let your language loose': the Pendoring Awards are open for entries

Entries for the 2022 Pendoring Awards have been rolling in as the country once again prepares to celebrate and honour the inspired use of South Africa's indigenous languages across the creative spectrum.

The Pendoring Awards shine a light on the rich diversity and creativity within the country's 10 indigenous languages, embracing the power, history and richness of each of those languages to tell the unique story of South Africa in the marketing and communications community.

This year's Pendoring campaign, created by the 2021 Prestigious Umpetha Award winners, TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris, focuses on the importance of letting your language loose. The campaign makes a bold call for South Africa's mother tongues to be unboxed, unrestricted and freed from the confinement of having to go through our day-to-day lives speaking in a second, third or even fourth language.

Pendoring is unique in South Africa as it is the only advertising award programme that offers substantial cash prizes, not only for the overall winner, but also for the gold and silver winners. All the gold winners in the various categories, with the exception of the student category, are considered for the overall Prestigious Umpetha Award, which comes with a R100,000 overseas study tour.

"Most South Africans start their day by packing away their first language in a metaphorical suitcase," says Carl Willoughby, Executive Creative Drirector at TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris. "This language has no choice, this language did not ask to be shut up and hidden away from the world. When we stow away our Afrikaans, isiNdebele, isiXhosa, isiZulu, Setswana, Sepedi, Sesotho, siSwati, Tshivenda and Xitsonga for the day, something is happening in that suitcase while we are chatting away in our second language.

"Like an angry mother waiting in dim light after midnight, it's heaving and breathing, it's stretching and scheming, it's puffing and panting ready to get out and give you a good talking to."

While the Pendoring Awards are traditionally associated with the advertising sector, new categories have been added in recent years, including for the publishing sector. Some beautiful multilingual books have entered and won the Pendorings in the past few years. The only set criteria is that at least 70% of the work is in one of South Africa's 10 indigenous languages.

It is time to #LetYourLanguageLoose and enter the Pendorings. The deadline for entries is 23 September 2022. Go to www.pendoring.co.za for details on how to enter and more news on the awards. You can also like the Pendoring Facebook page (@PendoringAwards), or follow @Pendoring_ on Twitter or Instagram: pendoring_za.

Jacaranda FM feature in 11 categories at SA radio's most prestigious awards

Jacaranda FM has captured the hearts of fans across the country as the station was named a finalist in 14 South African Radio Awards across 11 categories at the SA Radio Awards 2022 this week.

The SA Radio Awards recognise and credit the best talent, content, and innovation in local radio broadcasting, with the coveted 'Station of the Year Award' cementing Jacaranda FM's position as Mzansi's favourite radio station last year.

Jacaranda FM is shortlisted for 'Best Commercial Station of the Year' again, as well as 'Best Commercial Radio Innovation' for it's brave and purpose-driven work in the metaverse and digital events hosted throughout the year.

The station's beloved breakfast show keeps earning fan love and nominations as radio genius – Martin Bester is nominated for the 'Best Commercial Breakfast Show Presenter'. 'Breakfast with Martin Bester' show producer – Megan Mitchell is nominated for 'Best Commercial Content Producer' for a show that delivers highly relatable content to a morning audience of 850 000 listeners.

Both radio mavens won these prestigious industry awards as well as 'Breakfast with Martin Bester' winning the 'Best Commercial Breakfast Show' in the country last year. The popular Breakfast show is shortlisted for the win again this year, as well as 'Best Commercial Radio Innovation'.

"Breakfast with Martin Bester is the beacon of radio excellence. Whether he's making a singing teacher's dream come true by asking Ed Sheeran to sing a song with her, completely changing the life of a single mother who'd given up, engaging with celebrities, or creating a kids band and helping them co-write a hit radio single, Martin always raises the bar and pushes his team towards radio gold." Comments Hennie Myburgh, Programme Manager, Jacaranda FM.

Best Commercial Breakfast Show Presenter – Martin Bester

Best Commercial Breakfast Show – Breakfast with Martin Bester

Best Commercial Community Project for Good Morning Angels – Helping single mom Nkami back on her feet

Best Commercial Community Project for Good Morning Angels – Making a terminally ill cancer patient’s wish a reality

Best Commercial Community Project for Good Morning Angels – Youth Day – DJ Lamiez Holworthy and the Garaletsang Children’s Home

Best Commercial Content Producer – Megan Mitchell for Breakfast with Martin Bester

Best Commercial Radio Afternoon Drive presenter – Rian van Heerden

Best Commercial Afternoon Drive show – The Scenic Drive with Rian

1Best Commercial Sports Presenter – Joe Mann

Best Commercial Night Time Show – Love Songs with Danny Painter

Best Commercial Radio Innovation – Breakfast with Martin Bester

Best Commercial Radio Innovation – Jacaranda FM

Bright Star Inductees – Owen Crafford

NAB executive director inducted into Radio Awards Hall of Fame

Nadia Bulbulia

The executive committee of the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has congratulated its executive director, Nadia Bulbulia, on being inducted into the South African Radio Awards 2022 Hall of Fame.

Hall of Fame inductees are selected from individuals who are nominated by their peers, are revered by the industry and have made an indelible contribution to radio for at least 30 years. Bulbulia has championed the development of a diverse radio sector through policy and regulation since the dawn of democracy – from advocating for radio in education, through positions as researcher, policy analyst and Councillor at the IBA during the ‘freeing the airwaves’ in the 1990s, and later as ICASA Councillor.

She was a member of the inaugural Board of NEMISA in 1998, where she focused on radio training for women, and is currently serving a second term as a board member of the MDDA. She also served on the SABC board and the NFVF. This makes her the only broadcasting industry expert to be appointed by all four State Presidents (since 1994) to serve on public entities that are mandated to develop the broadcasting industry.

Her deep industry understanding and experience has been called on by government and regulators and she has made sure to pass her knowledge on to future generations through mentoring and training numerous broadcasting practitioners.

“Without doubt, Nadia is a highly deserving Hall of Fame inductee as she’s made an indelible mark on the industry and continues to advocate for a robust and sustainable broadcasting sector,” said NAB Chairperson, Thabo Makenete. “Having been at the forefront of the transformation of broadcasting in a democratic South Africa, she is rightly regarded as one of the pioneers of broadcasting policy and regulation in our country.”

Nerdware’s Shiko Mamotheti a finalist in 2022 Rising Star Awards

Shiko Mamotheti

As a young and established digital marketing leader and the director of Nerdware, Shiko Mamotheti has been selected as a finalist in the Media and Advertising category at the upcoming TransUnion Rising Star Awards.

This exciting news follows the TransUnion Rising Star Awards Live Finalists announcement on Friday, 26 August 2022, where Mamotheti was listed amongst the group of four other candidates.

The TransUnion Rising Star Awards is one of the most important awards ceremonies in the era of youth empowerment, recognising the contributions of youth under 40 years of age that are using their dedication and energy to shape the future of South Africa. The ceremony aims to provides a platform for honouring the achievements of young entrepreneurs while unearthing the inspirational leaders of tomorrow.

“I am very proud and humbled to have been chosen as one of the Rising Stars in Media and Advertising,” saidMamotheti.

“Every year we continue to see more positive changes in attitudes towards the empowerment of young leaders and entrepreneurs, and I believe that these awards remain crucial to acknowledging the hard work of the powerful young rising stars in our industry.”

Nerdware is a 100% proudly African, full-service digital agency, with services that bridge the gap between digital marketing and cutting-edge technology. It develops digital experiences that transform brands and grow businesses while delivering unmatched digital innovation with quantifiable results.

Category finalists of the 2022 Sunday Times Gen Next Awards have been announced

The finalists across each of the 69 categories of the 18th annual Sunday Times GenNext survey have been announced. The winners will be celebrated during an online Awards event on 15 September 2022.

The Sunday Times GenNext survey is considered the leading barometer of what South Africa’s youth find on-trend and aspirational, and delivers insights that are valued by brand management, advertising, and marketing professionals.

The survey conducted by Yellowwood has previously been limited to South African youths between the ages of 8 and 23, but for the third time also includes a sample population of Young Professionals, aged 25 to 30 years. Just short of six thousand youth and young professionals across the country were polled during the 2022 survey period

Eben Gewers, Head of Advertising Sales and Trade Marketing at Arena Holdings – which owns Sunday Times GenNext – says: “The 2022 survey results will serve as the most accurate ‘before’ snapshot of youth brand perception from a pre-lockdown, pre-Covid-19 period. It gives marketers a unique benchmark for measuring attitude shifts that may happen because of the hardships many will face, and how these will shape their spending priorities in a post-lockdown economic recovery period.”

The survey also recognises youth perception of personal brands of sports and entertainment celebrities. “High profile individuals like sports stars, musicians, and actors play a huge role in youth culture, and it will be very interesting to see which of those celebrated in the 2022 survey results will maintain their good favour and continue to serve as responsible role models during this crucial time for our country,” says Gewers.

Sunday Times Gen Next is presented in association with Yellowwood.

Register to watch the Sunday Times GenNext Awards online, by clicking here.

Coolest Banks Coolest Clothing Brands 1 ABSA 1 Adidas 2 African Bank 2 G-Star RAW 3 Capitec Bank 3 Gucci 4 Discovery Bank 4 Jordan 5 FNB 5 Louis Vuitton 6 Investec Bank 6 Mr. Price 7 Nedbank 7 Nike 8 Old Mutual 8 Puma 9 Standard Bank 9 Redbat 10 Tyme Bank 10 Zara Coolest Cellphones Coolest Hotels 1 HiSense 1 Blue Waters Hotel 2 Huawei 2 City Lodge 3 iPhone 3 Garden Court 4 Mobicel 4 Hilton Hotel 5 Nokia 5 Holiday Inn Hotel 6 Oppo 6 Protea Hotel 7 Samsung 7 Southern Sun Hotel 8 Telkom 8 Sun City Hotel 9 Vivo 9 Sun International Hotel 10 Xiaomi 10 Tsogo Sun Coolest Clothing Stores Coolest Shopping Malls 1 Cotton On 1 Canal Walk 2 H&M 2 Eastgate Mall 3 Markhams 3 Gateway Mall 4 Mr Price 4 Mall of Africa 5 Nike 5 Mall of the North 6 Sportscene 6 Maponya Mall 7 The Fix 7 Menlyn Park 8 Total Sports 8 Pavilion Mall 9 Truworths 9 Sandton City 10 Woolworths 10 V & A Waterfront Coolest Domestic Airlines Coolest Online Store 1 British Airways / BA 1 Amazon 2 Fastjet 2 eBay 3 Fly Safair 3 Mr Price 4 Kulula Airlines 4 SHEIN 5 LIFT Airlines 5 Superbalist 6 Mango 6 Takealot 7 SA Express 7 Wish 8 SAA 8 Zando 9 9 10 10 Coolest Companies to work for Coolest Motor Vehicles 1 Anglo American Platinum 1 Audi 2 Apple 2 BMW 3 Coca-Cola 3 Ferrari 4 Google 4 Jeep 5 Microsoft 5 Lamborghini 6 Sasko 6 Mercedes Benz 7 Shoprite 7 Porsche 8 The Conran Shop 8 Range Rover 9 Transnet 9 Toyota 10 Vodacom 10 VW Coolest Telecomms Providers Coolest Stationery Stores 1 Cell C 1 CNA 2 Green Mobile 2 Checkers 3 MTN 3 Crazy Store 4 Rain 4 Game Stores 5 Telkom 5 Makro 6 Vodacom 6 Pep Stores 7 7 Pick n Pay 8 8 PNA 9 9 Shoprite 10 10 Waltons Stationery Coolest Tinned Food Coolest Petrol Stations 1 All Gold 1 BP 2 Bull Brand / Corned Beef / Bully Beef 2 Caltex 3 Koo 3 Engen 4 Lucky Star Tin Fish / Lucky Star Pilchards 4 Global Filling Station 5 Rhodes 5 Puma 6 Woolworths Canned Products 6 Sasol Garage 7 7 Shell 8 8 Total 9 9 Viva Garage 10 10 Coolest Public Transport Brand Coolest Local Entertainment Places 1 Bolt 1 Carnival City 2 City To City 2 Drakensberg 3 Gautrain / Gau Bus 3 Gold Reef City 4 Golden Arrow 4 Konka 5 Greyhound 5 Kruger National Park 6 InterCape 6 Robben Island 7 Metro Bus 7 Sun City 8 MyCiti 8 Table Mountain 9 Rea Vaya 9 Ushaka Marine World 10 Uber 10 V&A Waterfront Coolest Campaign Targeted at Youth Coolest Console/Mobile Games 1 #Youthest Campaign 1 FIFA 2 Gender Based Violence Campaign 2 Call of Duty / COD 3 Generation NEXT Campaign 3 Candy Crush 4 Harambee Youth Development Campaign 4 Fortnite 5 Love Life Campaign 5 God of War 6 National Youth Development Agency 6 Grand Theft Auto / GTA 7 Soul Buddyz Campaign 7 Minecraft 8 Soul City Campaign 8 My Talking Tom 9 Speak Out Campaign 9 Need for Speed 10 Yes4Youth Campaign 10 Pacman Coolest TV Channels Coolest Technology Brands 1 Cartoon Network 1 Apple 2 Channel O 2 Facebook 3 Disney Channel 3 Google 4 M-Net 4 HP 5 Moja Love 5 Huawei 6 MTV Base 6 Lenovo 7 Mzansi Magic 7 Microsoft 8 Nickelodeon 8 Samsung 9 SABC 1 9 Sony 10 TLC Entertainment 10 Tiktok Coolest Local TV Programmes/series Coolest Weekly Newspapers 1 7de Laan 1 City Press 2 Blood & Water 2 Daily News 3 Gomora 3 Daily Sun 4 House Of Zwide 4 Isolezwe 5 Idols SA 5 Sowetan 6 Skeem Saam 6 Sunday Sun 7 The Queen 7 Sunday Times 8 The River 8 The Citizen 9 The Wife 9 The Star 10 Uzalo 10 The Voice Newspaper Coolest Cartoon Shows Coolest Ice-Creams 1 Dragon ball Z DBZ 1 Cornetto 2 Masha and the Bear 2 Country Fresh Ice Cream 3 Mr. Bean 3 Farmhouse Ice Cream 4 Regular show 4 Magnum Ice Cream 5 Rick & Morty 5 Nestle Bar One Ice Cream 6 Sofia The First 6 Ola Rich + Creamy 7 Spongebob Square Pants 7 Oreo 8 Teen Titans 8 Polar Ice Cream 9 The Simpsons 9 Tin Roof Woolworths 10 Tom & Jerry 10 Woolworths blueberry Ice Cream Coolest Kids TV Channels Coolest Breakfast Cereals 1 Boomerang 302 1 Bokomo 2 Cartoon Network 301 2 Future Life Cereal 3 Disney 303 3 Jungle Oats 4 Disney Jnr 309 4 Kelloggs Coco Pops 5 Disney XD 304 5 Kelloggs Corn Flakes 6 eToonz 311 6 Milo Cereal / Nestle Milo 7 Jim Jam 310 7 Movite 8 Nickelodeon 305 8 Nutrifi 9 Nickelodeon Jnr 307 9 ProNutro 10 NickToons 308 10 Weet-Bix Coolest Advertising Medium Coolest Grocery Stores 1 Billboards / Signs 1 Boxer Super Stores 2 Cellphone / Smartphone 2 Cambridge Food 3 Facebook 3 Checkers 4 Google / Online 4 Food Lovers Market 5 Instagram 5 Game Stores 6 Social Media 6 Makro 7 TikTok 7 Pick n Pay 8 TV Channels / Television 8 Shoprite 9 Twitter 9 Spar / Super Spar 10 YouTube 10 Woolworths Coolest Music Store/website/streaming Coolest Fast Food Places 1 Apple iTunes 1 Burger King 2 Apple Music 2 Chicken Licken 3 Deezer 3 Debonairs Pizza 4 Fakaza 4 KFC 5 Joox 5 McDonalds 6 Mp3 Juices 6 Nando 7 SoundCloud 7 RoccoMammas 8 Spotify 8 Romans Pizza 9 Tubidy 9 Spur 10 YouTube Music 10 Steers Coolest Radio Stations Coolest Restaurants 1 5FM / Five FM 1 Debonairs Pizza 2 East Coast Radio 94,0FM 2 KFC 3 Gagasi FM / Igagasi FM 99,5FM 3 McDonalds 4 Jacaranda 94.2FM 4 Mugg & Bean 5 Lesedi FM 88.4 5 Nandos 6 Metro FM 96.4 6 OB – Ocean Basket 7 Radio 2000 7 RocoMammas 8 Ukhozi FM 8 Spur Steak Ranch 9 Umhlobo Wenene FM 9 Steers 10 YFM 99.2 10 Wimpy Coolest Energy Products Coolest Universities 1 Dragon 1 Durban University of Technology / DUT 2 Energade 2 Harvard University 3 Mofaya 3 Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University / NMMU 4 Monster 4 Tshwane University of Technology / TUT 5 Power Play 5 UNISA 6 Powerade 6 University of Cape Town/ UCT 7 Reboost 7 University of Johannesburg 8 Red Bull 8 University of KwaZulu Natal 9 Score Energy Drink 9 University of Pretoria 10 Switch 10 WITS Coolest Snacks Q49 Coolest Chocolates 2022 1 Bigga Naks 1 Aero 2 Cadbury Chocolate 2 Cadbury 5 Star 3 Doritos 3 Cadbury Bubbly 4 Fritos 4 Cadbury Dairy Milk 5 Lays 5 Cadbury Lunch Bar 6 Maynards 6 Cadbury PS 7 Nik Naks 7 Ferrero Rocher 8 Oreos 8 Kit Kat 9 Pringles 9 Lindt 10 Simba 10 Nestle Bar One Coolest Sweets Coolest TV/streaming/content channels/platforms 1 Amajoya 1 Netflix 2 Beacon Jelly Tots 2 Amazon Prime Video 3 Cadbury Eclairs 3 Apple TV 4 Halls 4 DSTV App 5 Maynards 5 eVod 6 Pengo 6 Hulu 7 Pinpop 7 Showmax 8 Smoothies 8 Viu Stream 9 Stumbo 9 YouTube 10 Yoguetta 10 Coolest Male Deodorants Coolest Online Influencers 1 Adidas 1 Boitumelo / Boity Thulo 2 Axe 2 Bonang Matheba / Queen B 3 Brut 3 FaithÿNketsi / Queen Twerk 4 Dove 4 Kay Ngonyama / Kay Yarms 5 English Blazer 5 Mihlali Ndamase / Amanda 6 Mitchum 6 Minenhle Dlamin / Minnie Dlamini 7 Nivea 7 Nadia Jaftha 8 Old Spice 8 Refiloe Maele Phoolo / Cassper Nyovest 9 Playboy 9 Somizi Mhlongo / Somgaga 10 Shield 10 Thulasizwe Siphiwe Dambuza Lasizwe Coolest Female Deodorants Coolest Gaming Consoles 1 Avon 1 Cellphone 2 Dove 2 Computer / Laptop 3 Mitchum 3 Nintendo Consoles 4 Mum 4 Nintendo Switch 5 Nivea 5 Playstation Consoles 6 Pink Happiness 6 PSP / PS Vita 7 PlayGirl 7 Sega 8 Shield 8 Xbox Consoles 9 Shower to Shower 10 Yardley Lace Coolest Feminine Hygiene Products Coolest Make-Up Brands 1 Always 1 Avon 2 Avon 2 Chanel 3 Femagene 3 Dior 4 Garnier Wipes 4 Estee Lauder 5 Gynaguard 5 Fenty Beauty 6 Kotex 6 LOreal 7 Lactacyd 7 MAC 8 LiLets 8 Maybelline 9 Stayfree 9 Revlon 10 10 Yardley London Coolest Specialist Health Stores Coolest Social Media Apps 1 Avon 1 Facebook 2 Clicks 2 Instagram 3 Dischem 3 Snapchat 4 Edgars 4 TikTok 5 Foschini 5 Twitter 6 Lovisa 6 WhatsApp 7 Pick n Pay 7 YouTube 8 Shoprite 8 9 Sorbet 9 10 Woolworths 10 Coolest Local Sportsmen Coolest Soap Bars 1 Benni McCarthy 1 Dettol 2 Itumeleng Khune 2 Dove 3 Kagiso Rabada 3 Johnson & Johnson 4 Mokgadi Caster Semenya 4 Lifebuoy 5 Percy Tau 5 Lux 6 Siphiwe Tshabalala 6 Nivea 7 Siya Kolisi 7 Protex 8 Teko Modise 8 Savlon 9 Thembinkosi Lorch 9 Sunlight 10 10 Coolest Local Radio DJs Coolest Haircare Products 1 Anele Mdoda 1 Aunt Jackies 2 Bonang Matheba / Queen B 2 Cantu 3 Dineo Ranaka 3 Dark & Lovely 4 DJ Fresh / Thato Sikwane 4 Dove 5 DJ Madumane / Dumi Simelane-Madumane 5 Easy Waves 6 Dj Mo Flava 6 Head & Shoulders 7 DJ Sbu / Sbusiso Leope 7 Organics 8 Lerato Kganyago / LKG 8 Restore 9 Somizi Mhlongo 9 Soft n Free 10 Thando Thabethe 10 Tresemme Coolest Local Celebs Coolest Spreads 1 Casper Nyovest 1 Black Cat Peanut Butter 2 Connie Ferguson 2 Blossom 3 DJ Kabza De Small / Kabza the Small 3 Dlite 4 DJ Maphorisa / Madumane 4 Flora Margarine Spread 5 DJ Zinhle / Zintle 5 Melrose 6 Makhadzi 6 Nutella 7 Nomzamo Mbatha 7 Rama 8 Pearl Thusi 8 Rondo Margarine 9 Somizi Mhlongo 9 Stork Margarine 10 Trevor Noah 10 Yum Yum Peanut Butter Coolest Shoe/Footwear Brands Coolest Skincare Products 1 Adidas 1 Avon 2 Air Jordan 2 Clere 3 All Star 3 Dawn 4 Carvela 4 Dove 5 Drip 5 Garnier 6 Lacoste 6 Gentle Magic 7 New Balance 7 Johnson & Johnson 8 Nike 8 Nivea 9 Puma 9 Portia M 10 Vans 10 Vaseline Digital Learning Platforms Coolest Colleges 1 Blackboard 1 TVET College 2 eLearn SA 2 Boston City Campus 3 Google Classroom 3 Cape College 4 Master Class 4 City Varsity 5 Mindset 319 5 Damelin College 6 Siyavula 6 IIE Rosebank College 7 Udemy 7 IIE Varsity College 8 Vodacom E-school 8 NorthLink College 9 YouTube 9 Port Elizabeth TVET College 10 Zoom 10 Tshwane College Coolest Loyalty Programmes Coolest Toy Stores 1 Checkers Xtra Savings 1 Checkers 2 Click Club Card 2 CNA 3 Dischem Loyalty 3 Crazy Store 4 FNB eBucks 4 Game 5 MTN 5 Lego City 6 Pick n Pay Smart Shopper 6 Makro 7 Shoprite Xtra Savings 7 Shoprite 8 Shoprite Xtra Savings 8 Toy Kingdom 9 Spar Rewards 9 Toy Zone 10 Woolworths Wrewards 10 Toys R Us Coolest Sauces Coolest Food Delivery Apps 1 All Gold Tomato Sauce 1 Bolt Foods 2 Cross and Blackwell 2 Checkers Sixty 3 Maggi 3 DoorDash 4 Mrs Balls 4 Eat 24 5 Nandos Hot Sauce 5 Jumia Food App 6 Spur Blue Cheese Sauce 6 Mr D Foods / Mr D 7 Tabasco 7 OrderIn 8 Taco Sauce 8 Pick n Pay Asap! 9 Wellingtons Sweet Chilli Sauce 9 Uber Eats 10 10 Zomato Delivery app Coolest Hot Beverages Coolest Fitness Apps 1 Hug-In-A-Mug 1 FitON 2 Jacobs Kroning Coffee 2 Google Fit 3 KFC Hot Beverages 3 My Fitness Pal 4 Milo 4 Nike Training Club NTC 5 Nescafe 5 Samsung Health App 6 Nestle Cappuccino 6 Strava 7 Nestle Hot Chocolate 7 Sweat App 8 Ricoffy 8 Virgin Active App 9 Rooibos Tea 9 10 Starbucks Coffee 10 Coolest Cold Beverages Coolest Insurance Companies 1 Appletiser 1 1Life 2 Cappy 2 1st For Women 3 Coke 3 Assupol 4 Fanta 4 Avbob 5 Fanta Orange 5 Clientele 6 LiquiFruit 6 Discovery 7 Oros 7 Hippo 8 Sprite 8 Old Mutual 9 Stoney 9 Outsurance 10 Tropika 10 Sanlam Coolest Shower Gel Coolest Brand That Cares About The Community 1 Avon Shower Gel 1 KFC 2 Dettol Shower Gel 2 Coca Cola 3 Dove Shower Gel 3 Masibambisane Foundation for Human Rights 4 Lux Body Wash 4 Nike 5 Nivea Shower Gel 5 Pick n Pay 6 Oh So Heavenly 6 Sasko 7 Radox Shower Gel 7 Shoprite 8 Sanex 8 Unilever 9 Satiskin Shower Gel 9 Vodacom 10 Shower to Shower Body Wash 10 Woolworths Coolest Alcohol Coolest Savings & Investment Platform 1 Amarula 1 African Bank 2 Belgravia Dry Lemon 2 Bitcoin 3 Bernini 3 Capitec 4 Brutal Fruit 4 Discovery 5 Flying Fish 5 EasyEquities 6 Heineken 6 FNB Investor Platform 7 Hennessy Cognac 7 Forex Trading / Foreign Exchange Trading 8 Jagermeister 8 Luno 9 Savanna 9 Old Mutual Invest 10 Skyy Vodka 10 Stash Coolest Online Accommodation Booking Sites 1 Agoda 2 Air BNB 3 Booking24.com 4 Computicket.com 5 Hippo.com 6 Hotels.com 7 Safari.com 8 Shotleft 9 Travel Start 10 Trivago

