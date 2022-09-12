Koo Govender bids dentsu South Africa farewell













As the seasons change, so does the business landscape. dentsu South Africa has formally announced that CEO Koo Govender will be leaving dentsu to pursue other interests in this market segment.

“Koo is passionate and committed to a better and clearer communications landscape in South Africa, and has a positive and invaluable effect on industry in South Africa. Naturally we are sad to see her leave, but understand that each person too has their own journey. We wish Koo all the best for her future endeavours and thank her for her amazing leadership as she guided the South African teams through the turbulent times of the global pandemic,” said said Dawn Rowlands, CEO of dentsu Sub-Saharan Africa.

Govender said, “I have valued and appreciated the incredible opportunity at dentsu to have a direct impact in upskilling, empowering and connecting younger people within the company and this industry. Mentorship and skill development has always been part of how I give back and at dentsu, I had the space and support to do just that.”

