Awards Wrap: Last chance to enter Hollard Sport Industry Awards, Kim Engelbrecht up for an Emmy, Galliova winners, Wunderman Thompson wins 2022 Acquia Engage Award

Last chance to enter the 2022 Hollard Sport Industry Awards

Levergy, winning agency in 2019

Last year saw Mscsports walking away with the Agency of the Year. Levergy impressed with their Nedbank Runified Breaking Barriers campaign and South Africa’s most beautiful race, the Spar Ladies Challenge, won two awards.

We celebrated ESPN Africa, the first award for Indigenous Language Commentating and the NBA’s first collaboration outside of North America. We awarded those who change lives with bicycles by racing around the world, and honoured the phenomenal work done on Castle Lager’s #InOurBlood. We also recognised many other teams behind the teams that make the business of sport in South Africa so great.

The submission deadline to enter the 2022 Hollard Sport Industry Awards is on 28 October 2022. Which campaigns have made the biggest impression, and whose imagination, marketing, PR, eventing and sponsorship genius will we be honouring this year?

The Hollard Sport Industry Award categories for 2022 include:

Active & Wellbeing Award

Audio Visual Content of The Year

Brand or Sponsor of The Year

Campaign of The Year

Communications Award of The Year

Event of the Year

Event or Competition Sponsorship

Fan Engagement Award

Social and Environmental Impact Award

The Cross-Border Award

Young Agency of The Year

Agency of The Year

Has your work, campaign or efforts enabled sports, brands, and campaigns to excite, inspire and entertain over the past year? Eligible campaigns include work completed between 1 August 2021 and 31 August 2022.

For more information, go to //sportindustryawards.co.za/awards-2022/

Wunderman Thompson wins 2022 Acquia Engage Award

Wunderman Thompson has won the ‘Most Powerful Customer Outcome’ category for its digital strategy work with Nestlé Kit Kat at this year’s Acquia Engage Awards.

The Acquia Engage Awards recognise the most outstanding digital experiences organisations worldwide are building with the Acquia Open Digital Experience Platform (DXP), including Drupal Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and Widen.

Nick Shimmin, managing director of Wunderman Thompson SA, said: “Winning the award for ‘Most Powerful Customer Outcome’ together with an iconic brand like Kit Kat validates our position as a growth partner. It’s always exciting to be recognised for the relationships we foster with clients and partners alike.”

“Winning this award affirms the agency’s client-first partnership with Acquia, which is focused on helping our clients achieve their objectives and generating growth through their digital ecosystem. Further, this joint effort by WT Tech SA, WT UK Strategy, and WT Consulting SA demonstrates Wunderman Thompson’s potential in collaboration across borders,” he said.

“Through our tried and tested development process and close partnership with Acquia, we could deliver a world-class platform, which has been rolled out to ten markets in six months with more still to come. Our technical expertise, underpinned by the Acquia platform, continues to drive value for our clients, making a huge impact by connecting our clients with their customers in their local market,” added Aluwani Raswiswi, Wunderman Thompson SA’s Chief Technology Officer.

This year’s competition attracted a record 120 entries. Each submission was presented to a panel of respected digital experts, who evaluated them on functionality, integration, performance, user experience, and other criteria.

Winners in the 2022 Galliova Food and Health Writers’ Awards announced

Herman Lensing, Sarie Kos, overall winner

South Africa’s most outstanding food and health writers and digital content creators were revealed at the 33rd annual Galliova Food and Health Writers’ Awards on the 21 October 2022. The event took place at the historic Clara’s Barn, a Bertus Basson restaurant and national monument on the Vergenoegd Löw Estate in Cape Town.

This was the first in-person Galliova Awards event to be held in two years, following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Marthinus Stander, honorary president of awards sponsor, the South African Poultry Association (SAPA) and managing director Chicken Division at RCL Foods, said the association recognised the tenacity of the media over the past few years, and was proud to once again acknowledge the importance of the country’s food and health media.

“We are really happy to be together again, and to see so many members of the media with us today who have flown in from all over the country to join us. This year we made a few changes to the categories and entry criteria, in line with the ongoing changes in the media landscape. I’m delighted to say that all the judges commented on the excellent standard of work submitted, and that we were able to increase the total value of the cash prizes to R189 000.00,” Stander told guests.

The 2022 Galliova Award winners are:

Galliova Digital Content Creator – Winner: Dianne Bibby, Bibby’s Kitchen; Runner-up: Georgia East, East After Noon

– Winner: Dianne Bibby, Bibby’s Kitchen; Runner-up: Georgia East, East After Noon The scores for the top four entries in this category were extremely close, with the judges giving Sam Linsell of Drizzle & Dip a special mention for her beautiful work.

Galliova Health Writer – Winner: Lydia van der Merwe, Sarie, Sarie Kos & Sarie Gesond; Runner-up: Glynis Horning, freelance writer

– Winner: Lydia van der Merwe, Sarie, Sarie Kos & Sarie Gesond; Runner-up: Glynis Horning, freelance writer The number of entrants in this category in 2022 was double that of previous years, which was encouraging. The health judges awarded a special mention to freelance writer, Jandri Barnard for the excellent standard of her writing.

Galliova Food Stylist – Winner: Herman Lensing, Sarie Kos; Runner-up: Vickie de Beer, Lose It! & Keto Mag

– Winner: Herman Lensing, Sarie Kos; Runner-up: Vickie de Beer, Lose It! & Keto Mag A special mention in this category was extended to first-time Galliova Awards entrant, Gail Damon from Fresh Living magazine.

The Galliova Food Writer – Joint winners: Lydia van der Merwe and Herman Lensing, Sarie Kos; Runner-up: Anna Trapido, freelance writer

– Joint winners: Lydia van der Merwe and Herman Lensing, Sarie Kos; Runner-up: Anna Trapido, freelance writer The focus of this category changed in 2022 from recipes and visuals to full-length food articles. The judges gave a special mention to Anél Potgieter of Rapport for her outstanding writing.

The Egg Champion – Winner: Gail Damon, Fresh Living magazine; Runner-up: Vickie de Beer, Lose It! & Keto Mag

– Winner: Gail Damon, Fresh Living magazine; Runner-up: Vickie de Beer, Lose It! & Keto Mag The ongoing promotion of eggs as an affordable and nutritious protein for any time of the day is a message that needs to be communicated to all South Africans. In addition to the winners in this category, the judges gave a special mention to Pierrette Mulumba from Longevity Live for her work in promoting South African eggs.

The Broiler Champion – Winner: Vickie de Beer, Lose It! & Keto Mag; Runner-up: Johané Neilson, Tuis | Home & Weg | Go!

– Winner: Vickie de Beer, Lose It! & Keto Mag; Runner-up: Johané Neilson, Tuis | Home & Weg | Go! Chicken is one of the most consumed and popular proteins in South Africa. Despite this, the number of entries received for this category were lower than last year. The judges opted to include entrants from other categories where chicken recipes had been used, to bolster the entry pool in this category.

Galliova Champion – Overall awards winner: Herman Lensing, Sarie Kos

The Galliova Champion was a new and exciting addition to this year’s awards. It recognises and acknowledges one of the winners, from the other six categories, for their exceptional work. It is not a guaranteed award, and only granted if all judges agree one winner surpassed all expectations.

Showmax crime drama Reyka up for International Emmy, with Kim Engelbrecht up for Best Actress

Kim Engelbrecht has followed up her 2022 South African Film and Television Award (SAFTA) Best Actress win with an International Emmy nomination for her title role in the M-Net crime series Reyka.

Reyka, now streaming on Showmax across Africa, is also nominated for Best Drama Series, up against Lupin, Narcos: Mexico, and Vigil. Reyka is the first African drama series to be nominated in more than a decade – and only the third ever, after Home Affairs in 2007 and 2008, and Sokhulu and Partners in 2009.

Reyka follows criminal profiler Reyka Gama as she investigates a string of brutal murders committed by a serial killer in the sugar cane fields of KwaZulu-Natal.

The opening night series at last year’s Monte-Carlo Television Festival, Reyka was sold by Fremantle to 147 territories, including BritBox North America, CANAL+, Channel4 in the UK, HBO LatAm, and Sky Italia. It was released as The Cane Field Killings in some territories.

“Congratulations to Kim, Quizzical Pictures and our international partners, Serena Cullen Productions and Fremantle,” says Yolisa Phahle, CEO: Connected Video at MultiChoice. “This is MultiChoice’s fourth International Emmy nomination in six years, building on Thuso Mbedu’s Best Actress nominations for Is’thunzi in 2017 and 2018, as well as The River’s nomination for Best Telenovela in 2019. As the largest producer of original content on the African continent, we licensed seven times more content internationally in 2021 than the year before and have seen a dramatic increase in co-productions recently, working with the likes of Acorn, Banijay, CANAL+, HBO, and NBCUniversal. African stories are increasingly finding audiences abroad and attracting investment to the continent.”

“My fellow producer Serena Cullen called but I was in a meeting and couldn’t take her call,” says executive producer Harriet Gavshon of Quizzical Pictures. “It was only much later when I saw the WhatsApps coming through that I heard the news. I couldn’t believe it. After speaking to Serena, who was on a train to Paris, I called Kim. There was load shedding so it was a terrible line. It took three calls for her to actually get the news.”

“This nomination means so much more than you could ever imagine,” says Engelbrecht, who’s also had roles in series like Raised By Wolves and The Flash since making her name and winning her first SAFTA as Lolly in Isidingo. “This serves as validation to our entire Reyka team that hard work and commitment does not go unnoticed. Congratulations Team Reyka. I saw a quote this morning: ‘You can get to where you want to go from exactly where you are.’ Thank you to the International Emmys for the incredible nomination. Thank you for the opportunity to share our show with the world. South Africa has so many stories to tell.”

Engelbrecht is just the fifth African actress to be nominated for the International Emmy, after Egyptian Menna Shalabi (Every Week On A Friday) in 2021, Thuso Mbedu (Is’thunzi) in 2017 and 2018, and Lerato Mvelase in 2010 and Brenda Ngxoli in 2007 for Home Affairs. Mbedu has gone on to star in The Underground Railroad and The Woman King to international acclaim.

#MojoAwards: Season Three Winners

Best of #MobileJournalism: Meet the Season 3 winners of the #MojoAwards.

Watch the replay of the live #Mojo Awards Show from Berlin.

In addition, the best films from the Mobile Journalism Awards competition are also curated in a permanent collection at the Smart Film School.

All finalists will receive a $500 gift certificate from the Smart Film School and gear prizes from the sponsor of the Mobile Journalism Awards.

#MojoAwards 2022

Congratulate these mobile journalists whose work was selected by a jury of six judges to best of Mobile Journalism for 2022.

CRISIS REPORTING – Winner

Welshpool’s response to the Ukraine crisis

David Rhys Williams

United Kingdom

DOCUMENTARY – Winner

The Herald

Trevor Locke, Larry Locke

United States

DOCUMENTARY – Finalist

(PAUSE)

Marcelo Ignacio Lagreze

Chile

MOBILE JOURNALISM STORY – Winner

Free running on the roofs of Paris

Ariane Limozin

France

MOBILE JOURNALISM STORY – Finalist

Rescue Training

Kevin Crane

Canada

