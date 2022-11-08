Awards Wrap: Pendoring Awards winners, Paramount Africa scores accolades, Mediamark’s HR head nominated for CHRO Awards













The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media industry.

Mediamark’s Head of HR recognised with awards nomination

Mediamark’s Head of HR, Mpho Mazibuko, has been nominated among top HR leaders in South Africa for the prestigious CHRO Awards. Dubbed the Oscar’s of Human Resources, the CHRO Awards recognise and award HR managers for their outstanding performance and leadership.

Mazibuko has worked in HR for 22 years and has been at audio and digital solutions company, Mediamark for 9 of those years. Of her nomination, she says, “I was shocked to learn that I was nominated for such an auspicious award. It is both humbling and an honour.”

The Wits Business School graduate believes that she was destined for HR, “I think HR found me, I have always been a go to person for other people. When I was growing up, I used to speak on behalf of my siblings. I believe that Human Resources entails representing people, being a voice for the voiceless and making sure that people are cared for.”

She says the fact that Mediamark is committed to the holistic wellbeing of staff is close to her heart. Mazibuko explains, “What I enjoy most about the profession is seeing the difference that we make in people’s lives. As HR practitioners we get to know about people’s home lives, their challenges, their frustrations, and their fears. We can, for example, plan programmes that can address some of those fears.”

Mediamark’s CEO Wayne Bischoff says, “Mpho has experience across various spheres including HR planning, strategy, performance management, improving the organisational development, managing labour relations, developing retention strategies and skills development. Mediamark is so proud of her nomination and would like to wish her well for the awards ceremony later this month.”

Pendoring Awards 2022 winner: ‘Let your language loose‘

Overall Student Winner went to Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography for Woorde het Vlerke

The Pendoring Awards announced their 2022 winners on Thursday night at a ceremony, which centred on this year’s campaign theme of ‘Let Your Language Loose’, at the UJ Arts Centre in Johannesburg.

“From moving entertainment to meeting our winners, it was an exciting evening celebrating the very best of South African indigenous language creativity at the Pendoring Awards,” says Eben Keun, Pendoring’s general manager.

The evening celebrated 13 Gold Pendorings, 28 Silver Pendorings, 13 Gold Craft Certificates and 37 Craft Certificates to agencies and schools. This year’s Prestigious Umpetha Award went to M&C Saatchi Abel for their Chickenland: Nando’s Delivery entry, Sthu-thu-thu!. The campaign also won in multiple Radio & Audio categories.

The 2022 Overall Student Winner went to Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography for Woorde het Vlerke, a meaning-driven game. The game provides a wholesome experience that can teach the power of words, to distinguish between words that hurt and words that make individuals stronger.

“Thank you to all the agencies, publishing houses and schools that entered the Pendoring Awards this year. We’ve had a 12.5% increase in entries from last year, which we are very proud of, especially as this year is the start of the UN International Decade of Indigenous Languages (2022-2032),” said Keun.

“Thank you also to our adjudicators and jury president, Nkgabiseng Motau for making today possible. You were tasked with the challenging decision of selecting the winners from this bumper crop of beautiful work this year.”

Paramount Africa bags accolades with wins at Promax Africa Awards and Pendorings

Paramount Africa is proud to announce that the company has been awarded 25 exceptional wins at the Promax Africa Awards and six Pendoring Awards. The attainment of the accolades is not only an ode to the media giants commitment to showcasing exceptional creative talent, but also signifies a commitment to African storytelling through expectational stories and recognition of undeniable talent.

“Leveraging the power of creativity and showcasing authentic African storytelling is what distinguishes us and our value proposition across all our network brands, and this philosophy guides everything we do, from how we tell our stories, to how we stand out in the media and content production landscape. These wins at the Promax Africa and the Pendoring Awards are a testament of the hard work our teams put in to ensure content that delivers resonance and drives engagement with our audiences. A huge congratulations and thank you is due to everyone at Paramount Africa who continue to make creativity the heartbeat of our business,” said Monde Twala, senior vice president and general manager of Paramount Africa.

Here’s the stellar list of Paramount Africa’s wins at the Promax Awards:

Best Themed Campaign: Comedy Central EP, Gold

Best Promo Not Using Program Footage, Life Can Be Bizarre, Gold

Best Promo Only Using Program Footage, Megahits Mix, Gold

Best Music Composition, MTV Base Indents, Gold

Best Editing- Proudly Brought To You By SABC, Megahits Mix, Gold

Best Use Of Celebrity/Influencer/Talent Using Social Media, Comedy Central EP, Gold

Best Ident Design, MTV Base Idents, Gold

Best Title Sequence, The Comedy Central Roast of Khanyi Mbau, Gold

Best CG Animation, Queens of Base, Gold

Best Design Without Footage, Paramount Youth Day, Gold

Most Outstanding Design In Promotion, Queens Of Base, Gold

Representation In Action Awards, Paramount Youth Day, Gold

Video Entertainment Brand Of The Year , MTV Base, Gold

Best CG Amination, Queens Of Base, Silver And Spanking New, Silver

Marketing Team Of The Year, Paramount Africa Team, Silver

Best Integrated TVC McDonald’s Newsish, MTV Base, Silver

Best Original Logo Design, 10tertainment, Comedy Central, Silver

Best Use Of Design In Video, Life Can Be Bizarre, Comedy Central, Silver

Best Visual FX and Composition, MTV Base Channel ID, Silver

National Geographic Best Public Service Announcement, Novemballs, Comedy Central, Silver

Best Humour in Promotion, Best of Dads, Comedy Central, Bronze

Best Promo Only Using Programme Footage, BET Xmas, Bronze

Best Social Media Campaign for a Channel/Platform or Programme, Comedy Central EP, Bronze

Best Integrated Marketing Campaign, Comedy Central EP, Bronze

Best Design without Footage, Paramount yes to Rest, Bronze

Comedy Central is always on the pulse of connecting uniquely with its audiences and partnering with 8909 Digital saw the comedy channel take home six awards. The Pendoring Awards embrace country and industry to promote, unify and celebrate the richness of South Africa’s creative content in all its indigenous languages.

The Pendoring Awards wins are:

Craft Gold, Digital Crafts – Writing, Liefde in Die Pandemie

Craft Certificate, Digital Crafts – Music & Sound Design, Liefde in Die Pandemie

Craft Certificate, Radio & Audio Crafts – Original Music & Sound Design, Liefde in Die Pandemie

Craft Certificate, Radio & Audio Crafts – Performance, Liefde In Die Pandemie

Craft Certificate, Digital Crafts – Music & Sound Design, Zero Nge’nkhone

Craft Certificate, Digital Crafts – Writing, Zero Nge’Nkhone

Flow Communications scoops Best Marketing & Communications Consultancy in Africa at the 2022 Africa Global Funds Service Providers Awards

Flow Communications has won Best Marketing & Communications Consultancy in Africa at the 2022 Africa Global Funds Service Providers Awards. The awards honour outstanding efforts of companies providing services to fund managers and financial services companies in Africa.

Flow also won this prestigious award in 2019 and 2020. Said Flow Communications CEO, Tara Turkington: “We are honoured to be recognised as the Best Marketing & Communications Consultancy for 2022 in the AGF Service Provider Awards. We have a host of clients across the African continent and the world, and we’re constantly striving to work on campaigns that are purpose-driven and meaningful.”

Managing Director Tiffany Turkington-Palmer added: “Thank you to the judges of this prestigious award! We’re ecstatic to be recognised in this category. A special thank you to our wonderful clients who trust us with their campaigns — without you, we would not be here. And, of course, a huge thank you to our wonderful staff, who are deeply committed to doing excellent work that makes a meaningful difference in the world.”

This has been a phenomenal year for Flow Communications. The integrated marketing agency has won over 30 awards in 2022. These include: 21 awards for six clients at the 2022 PRISM Awards, including Best Large Consultancy A gold award at the 2022 International Public Relations Association (IPRA) Golden World Awards Five awards at the 2022 New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards A Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (PRISA) Gold Presidential Award for advancing the communications industry in South Africa A 2022 Marketing Achievement Award Gold in the Litho Sheetfed – Magazines category of the GAPP Awards 2022.

OMD SA | The One’s who keep walking

Johnnie Walker’s first-ever, dedicated, pan-African media and content campaign The Ones Who…Keep Walking has won a Grand Prix and a Gold at the World Media Awards held in London recently.

The Award is given in recognition of brands, agencies and media partners who, together, create the most effective cross-platform, cross-border, content-driven advertising campaigns.

The Ones Who…Keep Walking is a true pan-African media and content campaign with storytelling at its core. The 50-minute film showcased some of the greatest examples of human endeavour and change-making progress in Africa. A film of inspiration, brought to life by Johnnie Walker .

The film was seen by over 40 million people, across 16 different TV channels, in 13 countries. It was broadcast in two different languages, and supported by digital, local market influencers and OOH.

The World Media Awards judges called it “A meaningful and disruptive campaign; a smart way to navigate regulatory challenges, with strong brand alignment”.

“The Ones Who…’ catapulted Johnnie Walker into African culture and consumers’ hands – driving continental sales up +23%. Only through true collaboration with brave clients, talented creative agencies and true media partners is it possible to deliver a campaign of this calibre,” said Cameron Maclear, managing director at OMG Africa.

Freedom campaign wins Hi-Tec accolades

In a full of ways to improve, from productivity methods to marketing guides, it’s a real advantage to have a way to celebrate a job well done. In the world of marketing, celebrating a job well done pairs well with industry-wide recognition.

The Hi-Tec Freedom Shared campaign has received lots of recognition. Among their accolades for the project are the Creative Circle Awards for Integrated Campaign category and New Generation Awards where they were nominated in five categories (Best Integrated Marketing Campaign by an Agency / Best Augmented Reality Marketing Campaign by an Agency / Most Viral Campaign by an Agency / Best Online PR Campaign / Best Influencer Marketing Campaign by an Agency) and won the “Best Augmented Reality Marketing Campaign by an Agency”.

Hi-Tec was also nominated at this year’s Loeries for their Hi-Tec Freedom Shared campaign for two categories including Product Design and XA1A – Integrated Campaign. As always, the Loeries remain highly competitive, with entries from across the country.

HOT 102.7FM Wins Coveted ‘Best of Joburg’ Award

The hits just keep on coming for HOT 102.7FM – and that’s not just the best ‘Old Skool’ music that the station has become famous for.

Just over a year after first going live, HOT 102.7FM has been named the winner in the ‘Best Local Radio Station’ category at the Best of Joburg Readers’ Choice Awards 2022 – capping an outstanding first year on air, which has also included a host of nominations at the SA Radio Awards.

The Best of Joburg Readers’ Choice Awards has been in existence for 27 years and is an awards programme run by Caxton & CTP Publishers, Printers and Distributors through its six local titles: Sandton Chronicle, Melville Northcliff Times, Rosebank Killarney Gazette, Fourways Review, Randburg Sun, and Midrand Reporter.

The Best of Joburg Readers’ Choice Awards are voted for by the readers of these publications and have 120 categories. They are a “barometer of the best of the best in the city”, covering everything from the best restaurants, bars and craft markets to the best celebrities, TV personalities, schools, hair stylists, and places to shop.

According to Caxton, 252,000 homes and businesses voted in this year’s awards, with HOT 102.7FM coming out tops in the main radio category.

“It’s been an incredible first year or so on air and this is just the icing on the cake,” said Lloyd Madurai, managing director of HOT 102.7FM. “We pride ourselves on delivering music and content that our audience loves, with the overall goal of being Joburg’s radio station of choice, and this award goes a long way to HOT 102.7FM achieving that goal.”

Clicks ranked the number one pharmacy brand in South Africa

Clicks Pharmacy has been recognised as the Customer Experience Winner in the Pharmacies Industry in the 2022/23 Ask Afrika Orange Index Awards. The awards were announced in Johannesburg on 3 November 2022.

The Ask Afrika Orange Index is the most referenced customer experience benchmark in South Africa and the definitive measurement for identifying the companies that offer the best customer experience. This year’s index reveals that convenience has become critical to consumers while constrained household budgets means that they are making purchase decisions based on affordability.

“Customers are looking for products that meet their needs, with the correct value proposition, that are reliable and that are honest in their dealings with the consumer,” explains Sarina de Beer, managing director at Ask Afrika. “Winning brands build seamless customer channels and have a good understanding of the needs of their customers.”

Clicks has grown from humble beginnings into a household name with an expanding network of over 840 stores and 670 pharmacies. A key element of the brand’s success is understanding the needs of its customers and patients, knowing who they are and engaging with them across an omni-channel universe to continually add convenience, value and make a difference in their lives.

Dr Melanie van Rooy, Head of Marketing at Clicks says, “We are honoured and delighted that Clicks has been recognised as the leading pharmacy brand in the Ask Afrika Orange Index Awards. After 54 years we’re extremely proud that the Clicks brand remains as relevant today as it did when it launched as it truly lives up to the brand promise of ‘feeling good and paying less’.”

