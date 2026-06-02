Youth are creating a borderless economy

Foreign currency pays more

Fintech is replacing traditional banking

FX is now a business tool.

Compliance drives long-term success

Nearly half of young South Africans are locked out of formal work. Youth unemployment is now 45.8%, and for many entering the job market is not an option.

Instead, many of them build their own business, increasingly with income streams that are diversified beyond South Africa’s borders. A designer in Johannesburg could invoice clients in Europe. A developer in Durban could programme for a US tech firm and receive payment in dollars. A Cape Town copywriter could write for clients in the UK and charge a London rate. Others might sell goods through Etsy or YouTube, earning foreign currency while living in rands.

For a growing number of young people, this is not a side hustle, it’s their full-time living: a parallel economy running alongside the one that locked them out.

Here’s how they handle their money differently:

1. They bill in foreign currency

Local rates are relatively low and limited, which is why landing international work is so appealing. The Southern African Freelancers’ Association’s latest Rates Report reveals that an elite copywriter could charge around R1,500 an hour here.

Doing the same work for a London client could fetch closer to £200 (about R4,400) an hour, which makes foreign earnings a no-brainer.

Each foreign invoice also acts as a hedge against the volatile rand.

2. They get paid through specialists, not just banks

Getting paid used to mean a slow, costly bank transfer, with the real rate buried in fees. Today a specialist forex provider or fintech platform does more than trim the margin. It handles the compliance paperwork, keeps your records clean for the South African Revenue Service (SARS), and gives you a dedicated account manager when something goes wrong, which a retail bank rarely will.

A competitive rate is one advantage – the real advantage is having your cross-border administration handled by experts. This support takes the headache out of FX, making it a simple, routine task for regular international earners.

3. They choose when to convert

In the past, foreign income got converted the day it cleared, using the bank’s default rate. Now, the trend is towards treating the exchange rate as a variable to be managed. If you hold your earnings in a foreign balance, you could monitor the market and convert the funds once the rate is more favourable. But if you get it wrong, poor timing can deplete your earnings. Over a year of invoices, that could translate into a substantial amount.

4. They manage the rand as a business risk

Earning in dollars and paying rent in rands means exchange rate volatility hits your bottom line directly. Successful freelancers and other entrepreneurs don’t leave this to chance; they manage currency as a calculated risk. Whether that means agreeing a rate in advance for a major payment, converting in tranches, or timing larger transfers more carefully, FX strategy becomes part of normal business admin.

5. They ask an expert

There comes a point where DIY financial planning turns into an expensive gamble. Once you’re earning regularly in different currencies, the admin becomes onerous. Foreign income has to be declared correctly and every payment needs a paper trail for SARS.

“Foreign earnings come with compliance obligations that catch a lot of freelancers off guard. Those who run into trouble are usually the ones who treat the paperwork as something to sort out later. By the time SARS asks questions, their records are messy and the favourable rate they earned is gone. If you get it right from the outset, you have less to worry about.

A specialist forex provider takes the guesswork out: keeping your compliance watertight and helping you lock in a rate before a market swing eats into what you’ve earned.

Erasing barriers to entry

Targeting international clients is no longer just a survival mechanism for the youth, it changed how many South Africans make a living and build wealth.

By combining global platforms with rigorous local compliance, these entrepreneurs have erased the traditional barriers to entry. They aren’t waiting for the local economy to recover; they’ve simply built their businesses where the borders don’t matter.

Harry Scherzer is CEO of Future Forex.