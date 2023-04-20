The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: SAB brings drama to the airwaves with first audio series to drive behaviour change in communities

The South African Breweries has launched a national audio series aptly named Zikhethele – Isinqumo Ngesakho, loosely translated as “Make a decision – The choice is yours.” Storytelling may have evolved over the years, but one firm favourite remains among South Africans: a gripping radio drama which speaks to the nation’s rich heritage in the African tradition of oral storytelling.

Through this audio series, which will be available on radio and digital platforms over the course of five episodes commencing 20 April 2023, Zikhethele will illustrate the importance of peoples’ agency in making personal choices and being an influence ton others in the responsible consumption of alcohol.

Sphe Vundla, Corporate Brand Director at SAB, said, “We want to immerse people in a story that is true to life and relatable in order for the nation to realise the power of the choices we make when it comes to responsibility. This at the center of the vision behind SAB Sharp – our responsibility platform which seeks to drive behaviour change and promote the responsible drinking, advertising, and trade of alcohol. We are committed to showing up in ways that champion responsibility and uplift our communities.”

Zikhethele will feature two of South Africa’s leading talents in Fezile Makhanya and industry veteran actress, Gcina Mkhize who will lend their voices to the lead characters Siya and Thato.

People moves

Digitas Liquorice appoints Paula Hulley as new Managing Director

Digitas Liquorice Cape Town has welcomed Paula Hulley as its new managing director. Hulley, who stepped into the role in March this year, brings over two decades of experience to her new position, having worked extensively with brands, agencies, publishers, and platforms to craft digitally powered customer experiences.

Over the course of her career, she also led several first-to-market projects at leading agencies such as Ogilvy and more recently, as the CEO of global industry body, The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa. Now, as MD of one of the country’s most awarded multi-disciplinary, digital experience agencies, Hulley will play an instrumental role in spearheading the next strategic step for Digitas Liquorice.

Business moves

Realness Institute strikes major partnership with FAME Week Africa

Realness Institute together with partners the Southern Africa Locarno Industry Academy Film Festival, and FAME Week Africa, this week announced that the Southern Africa-Locarno Industry Academy, its 7th Realness Screenwriters’ Residency edition as well as a new initiative, Episodic Pitches will be hosted for the first time at FAME Week Africa in Cape Town, South Africa from 3 to 9 September this year.

“We’re thrilled to see the Southern Africa Locarno Industry Academy getting ready for its first onsite edition during FAME Week. This will continue to boost young and emerging professional into the local and international film industry network,” said Markus Duffner, head of Locarno Pro and Marion Klotz, industry academy project manager.

These three programmes housed by Realness Institute, which now has its permanent homebase at The Coot Club in Stanford, Western Cape South Africa, provide opportunities for African filmmakers to develop film and television projects, widen their international networks, and strengthen industry skills.

Salesforce Shopping Index: Middle East & Africa sees 21% digital commerce growth

Salesforce’s Shopping Index data shows the first quarter of 2023 was a mixed bag for digital commerce. Global online sales fell 2% year over year. The Middle East and Africa (MEA), however, saw strong growth of digital commerce at 21% year over year.

Still, retailers and brands should focus on keeping existing customers loyal rather than on the increasingly costly acquisition of new customers. In 2022, consumer loyalty shifted. As prices rose, shoppers chose brands based on product pricing and the value of promotions rather than product availability and fulfilment convenience. Globally, as economic conditions deteriorated, consumers became more price sensitive. They reported that the #1 reason they switched brands in 2022 was better pricing.

Additionally, consumers did a lot more research before making a purchase. While online traffic volume grew, online sales and online order volume continued to decline. Why? Consumers went comparison shopping online. In Q1, global online traffic rose by 6% from a year earlier. That marks five straight quarters of traffic growth despite five consecutive quarters of declining online order volume. When they do buy online, shopping carts are smaller: The number of units sold per transaction decreased by 6% worldwide.

Peter Diamandis pioneers A360 Metaverse Space Adventure in Ubuntuland

The annual physical Abundance360 event (A360), took place in Los Angeles earlier this year and was attended by hundreds of people. The prestigious event, hosted by world-renowned futurist Dr. Peter H. Diamandis, is where visionary thinkers congregate to learn how to harness the latest technologies, create wealth and solve the world’s greatest challenges. Now, for the first time, African thinkers will also have the opportunity to access these teachings.

Africarare, Africa’s first metaverse, will be hosting the A360 Metaverse Space Adventure, where, from 5 – 9 June 2023, a self-timed learning format will enable participants to learn from A360’s visionaries in Ubuntuland. In a curated Metaverse experience, Diamandis and the A360 speakers will share bleeding-edge insights to help participants leverage technologies and transform their business, enhance their philanthropy, and develop Moonshot projects.

Chipin offers broader audience for brands

Chipin, a new online platform that simplifies the gift-giving process allowing consumers access to more brands than ever, has officially launched. With a user-friendly interface and a vast range of products from popular brands such as Acer, Apple, Bang & Olufsen, Bosch, Garmin, Samsung, and Lenovo, Chipin has made it easier for consumers to gift and receive the latest in tech, home, fitness, outdoor and loads more.

The South African-based company aims to bridge the gap between brands and consumers by creating a convenient platform that allows for crowd-gifting. Friends and family can easily combine their financial resources towards the purchase of a gift through a single platform, making receiving even the most high-end products more achievable. Chipin also puts an end to receiving unwanted gifts.

“We’re excited to be offering a new way for consumers to access the latest products on their most meaningful occasions,” said Rob Anderson, the founder of Chipin. “We believe that Chipin will transform the way people gift, and we’re thrilled to see the positive impact it is having on the industry by giving brands a chance to reach even more people.”

South African PR firm Alfa Destiny Communications grows footprint in the African market.

South African integrated communications and marketing firm, Alfa Destiny Communications has partnered with Kenya-based AM Communications in a deal targeting the fast-growing African market for specialised corporate communication and reputation management solutions.

Announcing the collaboration, the two agencies have agreed to jointly provide innovative strategic communications solutions to local and multinational clients with a presence in or seeking to enter the African market, with the initial target being Kenya, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ghana and Nigeria.

Founder and MD of Alfa Destiny Communications, Tshego Kekana, cited the rapidly evolving dynamics in the continent’s PR landscape, headlined by digital disruption, hence the need for innovative but localised solutions to clients’ needs.

“Our collaboration with AM Communications is designed to enable both agencies harness their strong presence in key markets in Africa, with locally relevant communications solutions tailored to specific in-country markets.”

RocketNet celebrates 7 years of connecting South Africans to fast, reliable internet

Gauteng-based internet service provider (ISP), RocketNet celebrates its seven-year anniversary this month. Founded in 2016, RocketNet has built a solid market presence by consistently growing its FTTH (fibre-to-the-home) subscriber base across South Africa.

Having built a positive reputation for customer service, RocketNet ranks fifth on HelloPeter in the ISP category and is one of the few ISPs to have a positive net promoter score on the infamous customer review platform. Furthermore, RocketNet has been ranked a top performer on speed delivery amidst the up-and-coming ISP players.

Clickatell announces world’s first Chat Commerce Platform as a Service (CCPaaS)

Clickatell has announced the launch of the world’s first Chat Commerce Platform as a Service (CCPaaS) that empowers brands to capitalise on the opportunity of Chat Commerce, the emerging next wave of digital commerce.

This ground-breaking platform enables businesses to seamlessly connect, interact and transact with their customers on the messaging platforms they already use. Clickatell’s April 2023 release of the first Chat Commerce Platform as a Service delivers full, authenticated commerce experiences within the most widely adopted mobile messaging environments, such as WhatsApp, Apple Messages, SMS and USSD.

This next evolution of Clickatell’s Chat Commerce Platform allows businesses to create chat commerce experiences that drive sales and increase customer satisfaction. Businesses stay ahead of the conversational commerce trend by conducting commerce in the world’s largest messaging apps. New platform features include card tokenization and integration with WhatsApp commerce functionalities that allow the display of product information and images in the brand’s WhatsApp channel.

Making moves

The Nedbank IMC 2023 explores the frontiers of marketing

Marketers, brand custodians and creators might well believe that we have reached the zenith of marketing. After all, we’ve arrived at a time where we understand our customers better than ever before. It’s common practice to leverage powerful datasets to pre-empt buying patterns, and engage in real-time conversations to gauge customer sentiment. The reality is that we’re only scratching the surface. The frontiers of marketing continue to expand, and we’re just getting started.

To lead us into the unknown is London-based Zoe Scaman who is one of the thought leaders speaking at the Nedbank IMC 2023 conference. Zoe will be presenting virtually from London at the conference which this year takes a hybrid format, with both online and in-person attendance.

Zoe is a global brand strategist, founder of strategy studio Bodacious, and strategy lead at 77X. Zoe’s expansive and multifaceted career includes brand planning, entertainment strategy, digital communications, new product development, business strategy and innovation. Currently she’s setting innovative global strategy agendas for EA Games, Nike, Oatly, YouTube, Zwift, Netflix, Axe and the NBA. Helping shape the brands that shape our world.

Dale Hefer, CEO of Nedbank IMC says, “Zoe’s work revolves around the new keywords that marketers, creators and advertisers must attune to. Her visionary approach will leave delegates inspired and edutained.” So to marketing’s outliers, travellers, and even the play-it-safes: this one’s for you!

Register today for the Nedbank IMC to hear Zoe and other marketing thought leaders. The one-day event will take place in person at Urban Brew Studios in Johannesburg, on 15 September 2023. There is also an ONLINE option.

Comic Con Cape Town presents the ultimate Family Day out

Parents, the inner jealousy of your kids getting dressed up for a birthday party can now be put to rest! Unleash your family’s superhero alter ego at the highly anticipated Comic Con Cape Town next weekend (27 to 30 April) at CTICC 2. With dress up, numerous free-to-play gaming areas, tabletop gaming, shopping, movie screenings, activations and so much more on offer, families are in for a weekend to remember!