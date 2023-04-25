Ryan O’Connor is spearheading the new Smile FM breakfast show. The popular presenter will be joined by award-winning presenter Success Lekabe, along with former professional rugby player, presenter and sports commentator, Ricky Schroeder.

The Ryan O’Connor Breakfast Show takes to the air on 8 May 2023.

:“Cape Town will wake up to The Ryan O’Connor Breakfast Show on weekdays between 06h00 – 09h00 – a slot that typically sees a high number of listeners, many of whom are commuting to work and want to hear from charismatic personalities who will entertain them through the metropole’s infamous traffic,” said programme manager Naveen Singh

With over 25 years in the industry and two Breakfast Show Host of the Year’ accolades under his belt, O’Connor is skilled at keeping audiences both informed and entertained.

Singh said listeners could look forward to relevant and topical discussions, news and music … “And, of course, we’ll continue to play more 80s than anyone else in Cape Town,” he added.

The radio station celebrates its tenth birthday this year, and Smile FM managing director Lois O’Brien says after a decade on the airwaves, the timing was opportune to reinvigorate the station’s line-up. “This was a strategic move to keep things fresh for our listeners, bringing new vitality, creativity and innovation to the station,” she says.

“Much care has gone into our programming; through continuous research and keeping our ear to the ground, we strive to understand what our listeners want and the content that will resonate with them. There’s fantastic chemistry between Ryan, Success and Ricky, which will capture the hearts and minds of audiences across the Mother City.”