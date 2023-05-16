The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

A great diversity of themes at the Mobile Film Festival Africa 2023

The films of the official selection of the Mobile Film Festival Africa 2023 address various themes that shows the commitment of the young generation of African filmmakers. This year the official selection is composed of 54 films from 21 countries.

The results of the call for films of the second edition have largely exceeded those of the previous edition, with 886 films from 40 African countries received (compared to 497 films from 38 countries in the first edition), which represents +78%.

“It’s the beginning of a great edition thanks to the generous and enthusiastic participation of young creators from all over the continent. Above all and as you will discover it, their films are particularly committed: committed to this planet that we mistreat, committed to women’s rights, committed against child labor and committed to the migratory crisis. At the Mobile Film Festival we are proud to be able to share all of these young Africans’s visions with as many people as possible, in Africa and around the world. This is how we make their voices heard,” said Bruno Smadja, the founder of the Mobile Film Festival Africa.

The Mobile Film Festival has returned to the African continent with the same rules that previously made it successful: 1 Mobile, 1 Minute, 1 Film. Throughout the year 2023, the films will enjoy a great international exposure and be ensured to be seen in many places, starting with screenings in a few film festivals in early May. Associations and cultural institutions will also take part in the diffusion of the films, as well as the 600 cinema screens that will broadcast the official selection in 31 African countries.

Entries now open for Santam Women of the Future Awards

Santam, FAIRLADY and TRUELOVE are looking for the most impactful, resilient and inspiring women entrepreneurs in the country. Whether you’ve just started a new business or have been running your own business for a while, we want to hear from you!

Now in its ninth year, the awards recognise and celebrate outstanding achievements by women entrepreneurs, because we believe women who run their own businesses have a huge role to play in our country’s economy. We are also proud to announce that internationally renowned beauty brand Lancôme has joined the awards as a partner.

Santam is once again offering its valuable support to the awards. The company’s many years of empowering women in business in South Africa have given it valuable insight into the potential pitfalls of the entrepreneurial journey. “Santam understands that the first 1 000 days of running a business are the hardest – if you’re still in business by day 1 001, we believe you’re in it for the long haul,” said Andrew Coutts, CEO: Santam Broker Solutions.

Entrepreneurs can enter one of three categories:

The Santam Woman of the Future title is awarded to an entrepreneur aged 30 or older whose business is more than 1 000 days old and who is well on her way to establishing an extensive enterprise. The Santam Rising Star title is awarded to an entrepreneur between 16 and 30 years old who is still within her first 1 000 days, but whose business, our judges believe, will flourish way beyond them. The Santam Social Entrepreneur title is awarded to an entrepreneur aged 30 or older who is making a real difference in her community. Her business/social enterprise/NPO has survived the first 1 000 days.

To showcase your business or to nominate an entrepreneur you know and admire, head to www.womenofthefuture.co.za. Entries close on 5 June 2023.

PRISM Awards 2023 – A call to SA’s PR storytellers

Since 1997, the PRISM Awards have acknowledged excellence in campaigns, institutions, and individuals within the spheres of PR and communications. Hosted by the Public Relations Institute of South Africa (PRISA), and with this year’s theme ‘Tell a story’, the awards epitomise the important role that PR specialists play in telling stories that create an impact.

Reflecting the changing landscape of the PR industry and the world, organisers have also introduced an array of new categories this year to recognise all storytellers – whether individuals, students, consultancies, companies, government organisations, and NGOs.

PRISA’s mandate for this year is to focus on reimagining what the sector can do to drive change and provide significant value to brands.

According to the general manager of PRISA, Landiwe Manana, the PRISMs play an important benchmarking role in the public relations industry. “Each year an esteemed panel of judges, comprising celebrated industry leaders and industry authorities, evaluate entries based on distinction, merit, and presentation, and – even more crucially – tangible outcomes, and actual impact.”

The Awards are judged by over 60 experienced judges alongside 10 dynamic young judges, as part of the PRISMs Young Voices initiative. The judging process is rigorous and transparent, ensuring that entrants are all evaluated fairly, based on the same set of category-specific criteria.

Entries for the 2023 PRISM Awards can be submitted electronically here.

Entries open for The Bar & Beverage Awards South Africa 2023

Entries for The Bar & Beverage Awards South Africa 2023 have opened and, for the first time, recognising supporting industries that drive service excellence for the drinks sector.

“We anticipate these categories to be highly coveted and an exciting addition to the awards. It is important to recognise the individuals and companies that support the industry and drive service excellence, and we are delighted to provide a platform for them to showcase their accomplishments,” said Paul Reynell, director of the Bar & Beverage Awards.

Any brand, distributor or agency may submit an application to be considered for an award. To ensure transparency and proficiency, the judging panel comprise a robust panel of 32 highly respected captains of industry, led by drinks writer and educator Leah van Deventer. Judges are eligible for awards but will be recused from judging any award they’re nominated for, or where they have a conflict of interest.

Each submissions category recognises the best in their respective fields and highlights the innovation, creativity and a dash of showmanship that the South African beverage industry is known for. The categories are:

Best New Local Cocktail Ingredient

Best New Local Spirit

Best New Local Liqueur or Spirit Aperitif

Best Brand Campaign

Best CSI Campaign

Best Brand Manager

Best Sales Representative

Entries close on 31 May 2023. To submit an entry in any of the above categories, click here.

Iridium wins Partner of the Year at Xero Awards South Africa 2023

Iridium Business Solutions has been awarded the coveted title of ‘Partner of the Year’ at this year’s Xero Awards in South Africa. Xero is an international technology company that provides cloud-based accounting software for small and medium-sized businesses and each year holds an awards evening where it acknowledges and celebrates top partners, apps and app integrators. The Iridium team is thrilled to have finally clinched the prestigious award of Partner of the Year 2023.

“After 10 years of partnering with Xero to provide our clients with the best cloud-based accounting support, we are elated to be recognised as their SA Partner of the Year for 2023,” said Simon Magner, managing director of Iridium Business Solutions. “We are truly honoured that the dedication and care the Iridium team has put into supporting our clients has resulted in this wonderful achievement.”

Sunday Times GenNext set for September event

Sunday Times GenNext in partnership with Yellowwood, is the leading annual youth brand preference and consumer behaviour campaign and research report. 2023 will see the Sunday Times GenNext movement deliver insights into youth brand preference and behaviour for the 19th year in a physical event format taking place over the full month of September!