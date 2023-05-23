Daily Maverick’s Saturday newspaper, DM168, has achieved 11.6% growth in circulation to 9 968 copies, according to Q1 2023 data from the Audit Bureau of Circulation.

The results underscore DM168’s resilience and ability to thrive in a challenging media landscape. Despite a trend of decline and even shutdown among other newspapers, DM168 has consistently beaten the odds, capturing the interest and trust of a rapidly expanding readership keen on a quality weekly publication they can hold in their hands.

“DM168’s impressive growth is a tribute to the strength of our mission, our skilled team of journalists, sub-editors, and designers, and the steadfast support of our readers,” said Heather Robertson, editor of DM168.

“When the Daily Maverick’s founders first approached me, I was sceptical. However, the demand for a quality printed title is undeniable, and we are profoundly grateful to our reader community who recognise the importance of independent journalism and demonstrate their support by purchasing our newspaper each Saturday.”

Published every Saturday, DM168 sits alongside its 12-year-old online platform, www.dailymaverick.co.za, to augment its journalism offering to the public.

In a press release, the company said Daily Maverick’s membership model allows readers to contribute on a voluntary monthly basis, enabling the news to remain accessible to all South Africans without imposing a paywall. These passionate supporters, Maverick Insiders, play a vital role in ensuring the availability of unbiased and impactful journalism and are also a big part of the success and support of the newspaper.

‘Defend Truth’

Daily Maverick remains committed to its mission, continuously striving to Defend Truth, hold power accountable, and shed light on critical issues facing South Africa and the world.

By investing in its newsroom during times when others are downsizing, the editorial team now boasts an unprecedented collection of seasoned journalists and investigative reporters in a South African newsroom. This investment reflects daily online and weekly in DM168 with journalism that matters, providing readers with profound analysis, stimulating features, and insightful commentary.

Even as DM168 celebrates its remarkable growth under extraordinarily difficult circumstances, the newspaper remains committed to engaging with its community and expanding its reach, offering the highest quality long-form journalism in a well-designed printed package to its audience.