The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: New CapeTalk segment shines a light on the South African entertainment industry

CapeTalk listeners can tune in for the station’s brand-new segment the Business of Entertainment from Thursday night. The show, presented music industry veteran Martin Myers, promises to deliver a fascinating and first-hand account of the South African entertainment industry.

The weekly half-hour segment will give powerful insights into the minds and careers of award-winning creatives, with a strong focus on the business side of the creative industry.Each episode will feature a candid conversation between Myers and a creative in the music, theatre, design or television space.

“We will be bringing key executives onto the station to delve into every aspect of the entertainment business,” said Myers. “We will be exploring topics like the business of royalties, how to manage cash flow and the science of ticketing. Big industry players will talk about how long it took to become an overnight success and how they dealt with and still deal with rejection and success. We will ultimately unpack what it takes to make a living as a South African artist.

CapeTalk station manager Tessa van Staden said the station was passionate about supporting creatives.

“Artists, musicians, sculptors, performers, directors and authors hold a mirror to society to reflect who and what we are. They play one of the most difficult and important functions, often without the necessary backing and resources,” she said. “This segment will share some practical tips for those starting out in the industry. The ‘Business of Entertainment’ hopes to inspire our audience while also championing those who have paved a way in the sector.”

For all the business insights you can’t google, don’t miss the ‘Business of Entertainment’ every Thursday at 21:00.

People moves

Newzroom Afrika marks four-year milestone with new offerings and refreshed line-up

Newzroom Afrika celebrated an eventful four years this month with continued innovation and the launch of a new campaign tackling an issue close to the hearts of viewers – that of load shedding.

The channel will be introducing daily videos on social media wrapping up the top stories of the day at 18h00, as well as a load shedding campaign which will shed light on this thorny subject.

The month of June sees a refreshed line-up of talent with the much-anticipated return of Newzroom Afrika’s own Cathy Mohlahlana, who will continue to co-anchor The Pulse with Stephen Grootes from 17h00 to 18h00, before she is joined by Thembekile Mrototo to form a dynamic duo in the prime-time 18h00 to 20h00 slot.

Mrototo, who has quickly established himself as a burgeoning talent in his own right, will then take over for a solo stint between 20h00 and 21h00, where he will continue with focused, punchy and relevant news.

Thabo Mdluli will round off programming for the day as he takes the wheel from 21h00 till midnight with a viewer-centric slot version of In Focus, designed to get the audience involved.

Another new programme is a documentary hour every Saturday at 19h00, which will air again on Sundays at 10h00.

“These changes reflect the continued evolution of Newzroom Afrika to grow with viewers, remain fresh and always a step ahead,” said CEO Thabile Ngwato. “Building on the enthusiasm shown for our new Nguni news service on Mzansi Wethu (DStv Channel 163), Newzroom Afrika is innovating and developing as we mark four phenomenal years since launch.”

Jacques Laubscher joins IMA South Africa leadership team as creative director

As an agency extremely proud of its years-long record of a powerful female staff complement, 2023 is sizing up to look just a little bit different for IMA South Africa with the addition of Jacques Laubscher to its leadership team.

Laubscher is a creative director with over 14 years of experience crafting local and international (and awarded) campaigns for the likes of YouTube, Google, Reebok, and Unilever. His entry into the IMA team not only continues the company’s growth into the world of digital and content but also builds upon the entrepreneurial spirit that has characterised their first two years of operation.

Laubscher joins Katherine Freemantle (managing director) and Catherine Mavrocoleas (strategic operations director) to complete a trifecta focussed on working through, under and over the blurred lines of marketing and communication in an approach they describe as “experienced by few and seen by many” – something IMA is fast becoming famous for.

Mishka Loesch joins Good Hope FM

Good Hope FM has announced that A-list presenter, actress, model, MC, voice artist, life coach, speaker and philanthropist, Mishka Loesch, joined the station on 1 May 2023. She’s moved behind the mic on The Big Breakfast with Stan Mars as news anchor.

The 31-year-old, Stellenbosch-born Loesch, formerly Mishka Patel, was part of the on- air team at the station before, but took a little over a year’s break to focus on a new business venture. “I had to make a choice then, and even though it was 100% the correct decision for me at the time, I am so thrilled to be back,” she said in a press release.

“The business is in a great place, and I am ready to have my voice heard again. I am especially thrilled because I’m back in a brand-new role, a new team and a new time slot – exciting times!”

Trade Intelligence announces management appointment

Trade Intelligence has announced the appointment of Janene Laas to the position of general manager of Trade Intelligence effective 1 May 2023.

Laas has more than 20 years’ professional experience working in several companies across multiple industries. Over this time, she has built up her expertise in organisational transformation through unlocking excellence in people, which is her true passion.

She has been a senior member of the Trade Intelligence team for the past six years, first heading up learning and transformation and then taking on the role of People & Operations Executive under former MD Natasha Smith. Over the last three years she worked very closely with Natasha in formulating the business’ current strategy, structure and portfolio, and her appointment will ensure that the business can move seamlessly onto this new chapter.

Business moves

Business leaders to attend South Africa’s Biggest Board Meeting

The 9th iteration of The Directors Event: `South Africa’s Biggest Board Meeting is set to put the imperative for active sustainable business practices firmly in boardroom performance stakes. The annual leadership conversation is scheduled for 9 June 2023 and will be presented in association with BCX and the prestigious Sunday Times Top 100 Companies.

“This year we’ll tackle why sustainability is so complex and whether it can be simplified and reset, and what resolutions are required to get this right,” said Mandisa Ntloko-Petersen, chief marketing officer of BCX Group. The theme for the 2023 event is ‘Sustainable business shaping the future of South Africa’.

The agenda for this executive gathering looks to challenge South African corporates to become more impactful in their sustainable business ambitions. “We are all key stakeholders,” added Ntloko-Petersen. The Directors Event will seek to distil clearcut views that drive towards clear resolutions for South Africa’s business collective. This mandate is further supported by the Institute of Directors (IoD).

This year’s keynote address will be delivered by Dr Pali Lehohla, former Statistician General, StatsSA. Panelists will be announced in due course.

Register now for The Directors Event on 9 June 2023 at https://arenaevents.africa/events/the-directors-event/.

South African PR firm Alfa Destiny Communications grows footprint in the African market.

South African integrated communications and marketing firm, Alfa Destiny Communications, has partnered with Kenya-based AM Communications in a deal targeting the fast-growing African market for specialised corporate communication and reputation management solutions.

Announcing the collaboration, the two agencies have agreed to jointly provide innovative strategic communications solutions to local and multinational clients with a presence in or seeking to enter the African market, with the initial target being Kenya, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ghana and Nigeria.

Founder and MD of Alfa Destiny Communications, Tshego Kekana, cited the rapidly evolving dynamics in the continent’s PR landscape, headlined by digital disruption, hence the need for innovative but localised solutions to clients’ needs.

“Our collaboration with AM Communications is designed to enable both agencies harness their strong presence in key markets in Africa, with locally relevant communications solutions tailored to specific in-country markets,” explained Kekana.

AM Communications managing partner, Anthony Mutua, says the partnership is geared to creating synergy to deliver unique, timely and relevant communications solutions to local and international brands keen on establishing and growing their presence on the continent.

Alfa Destiny Communications currently has a presence in five African countries, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Ghana and Nigeria. The firm, which counts among its clients’ brands like Absa Bank SA, Kelloggs, Hatch, Healthgarde International and Johannesburg Social Housing Council – specialises in public relations, marketing, media relations, digital marketing, influencer marketing and event management.

Quantumflux Digital launches AI-generated content strategy to revolutionise digital marketing

Quantumflux Digital, a cutting-edge digital marketing agency, has announced the launch of its AI-generated content strategy service, a game-changer for businesses looking to optimise their online presence. Led by Founder and CEO Aubrey Turner, who has 13 years of marketing and leadership experience, the agency harnesses the power of GPT-based AI tools to generate data-driven content ideas, optimise headlines, and create high-quality, SEO-friendly content at scale.

The innovative service enables businesses to produce thousands of articles in a fraction of the time it would take using traditional content creation methods. By leveraging AI technology, Quantumflux Digital’s clients can rapidly create and publish relevant, engaging content that ranks on Google, drives website traffic, and ultimately generates revenue.

“AI-generated content is the future of digital marketing,” said Aubrey Turner, CEO of Quantumflux Digital. “Our GPT-based AI tools are designed to streamline the content creation process, allowing businesses to stay ahead of their competition and focus on what they do best, while we take care of the content.”

Making moves

Castle Milk Stout to host a symposium as the brand intensifies calls for the official recognition of Ancestor’s Day

As a testament to its ongoing quest to preserve and celebrate African culture and spirituality, Castle Milk Stout has made the circle bigger by extending an invite to Chapter 9 institutions, the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, and government departments to celebrate this year’s edition of Ancestor’s Day on 8 May, and to amplify calls for the government to officially recognise this day as a religious holiday.

“Castle Milk Stout is proud to be at the forefront of this quest of reawakening the African giant. We are pleased that through our brand, millions of Africans out there can savour the richness of Africa, hold their heads, and brim with pride to be called: Africans. We call upon those who share our vision for the official recognition of Ancestor’s Day to sign a petition on www.castlemilkstout.co.za.” says Khwezi Vika: Marketing Manager, Castle Milk Stout.

As part of Castle Milk Stout’s ongoing campaign for the official recognition of Ancestor’s Day, the brand has invited the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious, and Linguistic Communities, the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, Department of Cooperative Governance & Traditional Affairs (COGTA) and the National Heritage Council South Africa to partake in an imbizo on 8 May where all the parties will discuss the importance of the commemoration of Ancestor’s Day, and what will be required to have this important day recognised.

To keep the talkability of Ancestor’s Day top of mind in the public domain, Castle Milk Stout also introduced an initiative fittingly called: One for the Ancestors. This campaign created platforms for thought-provoking conversations on African spirituality and ancestry and allowed participants and the public at large to interrogate the importance of African spirituality, and the role it plays in our lives and discuss why our heritage is not accorded the same recognition as other religious holidays.

Cradle of Creativity set for Joburg ASSITEJ South Africa’s theatre festival for children and young people has officially come to Johannesburg. The city of gold will be abuzz with activity as Cradle of Creativity, a biennial roving theatre festival will be taking place at the Market Theatre from 20-27 August 2023 under the theme: The Stories That Move Us. This year’s festival will be curated by Faye Kabali-Kagwa and promises eight days of exciting productions, research papers, and professional workshops for artists, teachers, children and young people. The festival will have the prestigious Market Theatre as its main venue, which includes the Market Theatre Laboratory, and the Windybrow Arts Centre, but will also have select cultural hubs which include Sibikwa Arts Centre, Soweto Theatre and the National School of the Arts as satellite venues. Kabali-Kagwa emphasised that as a festival we strive to be a platform for original contemporary South African work with a national imprint. The programme features artists from Gauteng, the Free State, Northern Cape, KwaZulu Natal, and the Western Cape.

The Throne presents Influencer & Content Creator Masterclass

The Throne is to present its first Influencer & Content Creator Masterclass on the 7th of May at the Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff from 10:00 – 16:00. This will be an in-depth masterclass on successfully becoming an influencer/content creator and monetising your brand.

Speaker Line-up:

Caron Kganyago-Williams – Founder & Director of The Throne Magazine & Agency

Mbali Sebapu – Founder & CEO of Hermosa Flor Cosmetics

Kefilwe Mabote – Award winning Influencer & Content Creator

Dr Nosipho Mhlanga – Medical Doctor & Leading Content Creator

Kopano Shimange – Humanz: Head of Creator and Talent Relationships Africa

Ncebakazi Manzi – Spotify: Podcast Manager, Sub-Saharan Africa

Letlhogonolo Ngwato – Managing Partner of Manaka Publicity Group

As well as more exciting speakers from some of your favourite brands!

Tickets are available for purchase for both physical and virtual attendance:

Physical Attendance Booking: R 1 450

Virtual Attendance Booking: R 350

Email: admin@thethrone.co.za

Fresh coat of paint donated to school

There will soon be a fresh coat of paint on Laerskool DR Viljoen in Holland Park, Gqeberha – thanks to a partnership between City Paint and Tool and Algoa Cares, the corporate social responsibility arm of Algoa FM.

The school applied for the donation of 200 litres of Plascon Wall and All paint through an on-air drive broadcast by Algoa FM.

“City Paint and Tool wanted to donate paint to any worthy cause. It could have been a school, an orphanage, an old age home, or any well-deserving institution,” said Gavin Biggs, director and co-owner of the business.

DR Viljoen was chosen because of the support shown by the community. “It is also an honour to be able to contribute to a school that is in need of a lick of paint,” he adds.

Speaking at the hand-over, DR Viljoen principal Lorna van Zyl said special thanks were due to “all our parents who nominated the school for this because we needed it desperately”.

Algoa FM marketing manager Lesley Geyer said the media house welcomed partnerships which benefited the citizens of the metro.

Clout/SA X HUB’s latest design-meets-art showcase pops up at Union House

Clout/SA presents a selection of new designer pieces from past and present winners and finalists of the Nando’s Hot Young Designer (HYD) competition in conjunction with select artworks curated by HUB (House Union Block). HUB plays host to the exhibition from now until the end of May 2023. Be sure to check it out!

The exhibition is open to the public and entrance is free.

Diary details:

Date: 06 April to 26 May 2023

Opening times: Mon-Fri, 09h00–16h00

Venue: 25 Commercial Street, Cape Town, House Union Block

For more information visit https://spierartstrust.co.za/ and spier.co.za.

PAMRO 2023 takes place in Casablanca in August

The Pan African Media Research Organisation (PAMRO) will be hosting its much-anticipated annual conference in August 2023.

Starting on Monday, 28 August the conference will run for three days, concluding on Wednesday, the 30 August. The theme is Resilience and Innovation: Navigating the Media Landscape in Africa.

If you are a professional or representing a brand that seeks to learn more about refining your Africa business strategy, this is one conference you should not miss

We invite you to snap up the opportunity to learn from media research experts with solid industry expertise. You can expect presentations from global brands operating in Africa, real life case studies from the continent, and Q&A sessions where a lot of the learning takes place.

This year our aim is to offer a bigger, better, bolder conference, as we bring you the brightest minds in global and African thinking.

Stay posted to book your place or to enquire about membership email us on pamro@pamro.org