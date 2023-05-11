The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: YDigital Media’s load-shedding Sync gives advertisers and brands reach and budget relief during power outages

In a boon for the local digital marketing and media industry, YDigital Media has been working closely with one of South Africa’s largest load-shedding monitors to allow advertisers the ability to strategically activate campaigns across mobile screens and devices when Eskom switches the power off and, after a bout of up to four hours of load-shedding, back on again.

A first to market with this real-time technology, YDigital has provided a strategic solution to its clients whose ATL budgets and reach are being compromised when the lights go off, thus mitigating the knock-on effects of lowered TV viewership by compensating in the digital space.

Advertisers can choose to trigger their campaigns only when the power is off or on, and paired with personalised contextual messaging, provides the opportunity to truly resonate with their audience.

By detection, based on the end user location through advanced Geo location technology, devices are impacted with brands creatives when that region is affected by load-shedding.

The solution is not a one-size fits all. This as zones in one area differ to another’s e.g., Cape Town zones versus Johannesburg are the not the same. As such constant understanding of the Eskom feeds by the skilled team is key to the product’s success.

“The impact of load-shedding on advertisers’ and brands’ media sync campaigns has been significant, prompting us to design an innovative campaign solve to the situation that performs with or without power,” says Nick Hodge, managing director of YDigital.

People moves

Viasen Soobramoney appointed as CEO at IOL

IOL has appointed Viasen Soobramoney as its new chief executive officer (CEO).

A multiple award-winning journalist with an extensive background in media training and digital convergence, Soobramoney will lead the platform as it continues to evolve and adapt to the ever-changing media landscape.

Soobramoney has also played a significant role in training journalists and editors within the Independent Media group. He is also a Thomson-Reuters Foundation accredited media trainer, having conducted digital storytelling and mobile journalism training for journalists in several countries across Europe, Asia and Africa.

Commenting on his appointment, Soobramoney said: “I am excited and honoured to be appointed as the new CEO of IOL and I’m grateful to Dr Survé for the opportunity. It is a privilege to lead a team of dedicated journalists, technology and media professionals, as we together continue to provide our audiences with high-quality, accurate news and information and viable commercial solutions to our partners and clients.”

Prior to joining IOL, Soobramoney held various senior leadership positions within the group, including being appointed as Independent Media’s Press Ombudsman. Throughout his spell at Independent Media, Soobramoney’s teams consistently delivered outstanding results and garnered several local and international industry awards.

Passion marketing agency, Levergy, appoints new managing director

Levergy, an M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment group company and part of the M&C Saatchi Group South Africa has appointed Melissa Daniels as its new managing director.

The appointment comes as a part of Levergy’s continued growth and position as one of the top-performing agencies in the global M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment network. Daniels will be tasked with entrenching Levergy’s reputation as South Africa’s leading passion marketing agency – a position backed by three agency awards in late 2022 including Financial Mail AdFocus Specialist Agency of the Year; Hollard Sport Industry Awards Agency of the Year and recipient of the coveted Zinthatu Award at the Assegai Awards.

“Melissa has a thorough knowledge of what shapes the communication and media industry and is well-versed in Africa’s constantly evolving digital world so her insights, experience and ability to tap into culture makes her a natural and inspiring leader. Having been in the industry for over 15 years, she has developed a reputation for delivering results and providing excellent leadership and strategic guidance to the clients and organisations she has served. I am really excited to see her compliment an already talented leadership team and together, take Levergy to new heights,” said Levergy founder and CEO Struan Campbell.

Daniels is a seasoned professional and is well-versed in the business and the importance of creating, managing, and maintaining relationships with its clients.

Creative heavyweight James Cloete joins RAPT as Chief Creative Officer

Creative heavyweight, maverick thinker and serial business starter, James Cloete, has joined RAPT Creative as chief creative officer. Cloete, who burst onto the scene while still studying at Vega, joined the agency beginning May.

Cloete’s early achievements have become the stuff of industry lore: while interns at Harrison Human, he and his art director created an ad for Beith Digital that won a Student Gold at the Loerie Awards, a third place at the Creative Circle’s Ad of the Year and a Silver at the New York Festivals.

Legendary, too, is the pace at which he has wound his way through the industry. He formally started his career at Sonnenberg Murphy Leo Burnett, then cut his teeth at NetworkBBDO before joining The Jupiter Drawing Room as a creative director. At 29 he was headhunted by FCB to take on his first executive creative director position, after which came partnerships in 7dks and PangeaUltima respectively, followed by stints at Wunderman South Africa, M&C Saatchi Abel and Brave Group. These, in turn, were followed by another bout of entrepreneurship via GUN, a creative consultancy, and the production agency, CONTENT:).

“James’ energy and passion are what attracted us to him,” said RAPT Creative CEO Garreth van Vuuren. “We are an agency that prizes talent and creativity above all else, and we were inspired by James’ journey.”

Business moves

Hook, Line & Sinker scoops three new clients

Integrated digital public relations and marketing agency, Hook, Line & Sinker (HLS) has successfully secured three new clients during the months of March and April: OneDayOnly, Hyprop and IDEA Digital Education.

In addition to new client wins, HLS will soon be celebrating its five-year birthday. “Founded in 2017, we are incredibly proud to see HLS grow from strength to strength; from securing six new clients, to moving into bigger offices in the trendy area of Cape Town’s de Waterkant – all during first quarter of 2023,” said agency head honcho, Adam Hunter.

The three new client wins will be added to HLS’s existing portfolio of business and consumer clients and will comprise of multi-platform PR campaigns with a digital mix of marketing and social media.

Momentum Insure teams up with Waze to boost driver safety

Inrix is a global transportation analytics solutions company. Their 2022 Global Traffic Scorecard reported that Capetonians lose more than 80 hours due to traffic congestion every year while Johannesburg and Pretoria drivers lose upwards of 42 hours.

Given increasing congestion on roads throughout the country, especially in larger cities, drivers are turning to apps such as Waze to give them real-time driving directions based on live traffic updates to follow the best route to their destination. The demand for apps like Waze exponentially increases over peak travel times, such as school holidays and long weekends and in tourist hot spots, such as the Western and Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Road safety is one of Momentum Insure’s three proactive safety pillars to keep its clients and their loved ones safe, in line with their core purpose of keeping what matters most to the people of South Africa safe, so they have the freedom to live. The company recently partnered with Waze in a bid to improve driver safety for all drivers on the company’s platform. “With more than 1 000 locations nationally, Waze monitors traffic conditions across the country and shares this data with its database of more than 1 million subscribers to ensure they get to their destination safely. Waze can also alert drivers to hijacking hot spots, poor road conditions, such as major potholes, construction, etc,” says Dipesh Radia, chief commercial officer at Momentum Insure.

In addition to getting you home on time, the app alerts drivers to their nearest fuel station, supermarket, police station or hospital.

Courvoisier showcases brand influencers on billboards

Social media influencers, creators and celebrities alike are consistently and increasingly being placed at the centre of brand advertising campaigns, vying for the attention of consumers and enticing them to purchase. This is a global phenomenon and in South Africa it is no different, with brands joining the strategic use of influencers, those personalities that provide valuable and authentic value, in their marketing efforts.

Courvoisier, The Most Awarded Cognac House*, has placed its brand influencers in the spotlight by using their images on billboards in key locations in Gauteng, Cape Town and Durban, and as such integrating them fully into its new through-the-line marketing campaign. While billboards have been part of the campaign elements over time, the brand has selected OOH as its ATL hero within the marketing mix.

The broader campaign encompasses out of home (OOH), digital, social media, bespoke luxury occasion events and PR, connecting brand to consumer through highly specific media placement and activations, while leveraging the influence of Fhatuwani Mukheli, Melody Molale and Tristan Du Plessis, together with other relevant influencers.

ITHUBA invests in localisation and brings South African culture to the forefront of gaming

National Lottery operator ITHUBA is reinforcing its position as a leader in the gaming industry, particularly when it comes to technology.

ITHUBA has made significant investments in its online platform, which has been designed to provide a seamless and user-friendly experience for players. The platform includes a range of features and functionalities that have been tailored to the specific needs of South African players, including a mobile app that enables players to play the games on the go.

One of the key initiatives is the on-boarding of several banking partners to ensure that players have multiple options to play the National Lottery games straight from their bank account. South Africa is one of the only National Lotteries in the world that offers National Lottery tickets though banking platforms. This has made it easier for players to participate in the games, regardless of their location.

As part of its commitment to localisation, ITHUBA has developed several locally relevant games, including Lobola Cash, Fafi Fortune, and Morabaraba.

Noordvaal School Rugby secures major sponsorship deal with SDC Group to boost prestigious tournament

Noordvaal School Rugby has announced that a three-year sponsorship deal with The SDC Group.

The Noordvaal Rugby competition has a proud history as one of the oldest, biggest and most prestigious school rugby competitions in South Africa. The tournament dates back to 1920 and now features over 200 schools and more than 20 000 schoolboy players.

Said Jorrie Jordaan, chairman of Noordvaal Schools Rugby: “Noordvaal is extremely proud and excited to commence this sponsorship journey with The SDC Group. The tournament features some of SA’s top school rugby teams and (as always) will be fiercely contested this year. The fact that the games are now being broadcast on SuperSport Schools adds an additional element of prestige and excitement!”

The SDC Group is a leader in the field of skills development, job creation, education, and wealth Management. CEO Daniel Gibhard said, “SDC is always looking for relevant and innovative platforms to market our products, and we believe that the SDC Noordvaal Cup provides us with the ideal opportunity to support and engage with the Noordvaal community.”

Gerhard Steyn, the GM of SuperSport Schools commented: “From the very first time we met the team behind the Noordvaal competitions we were impressed by their passion for schools rugby and in awe of the heritage that underpins this competition. We are extremely excited to be the streaming and broadcast partner for this tournament for the next three seasons.”

Zoho launches privacy-centred web browser

Zoho, a global technology company, has launched Ulaa, a privacy-centric browser built specifically to help users secure their personal data and activity by providing a browser solution that universally blocks tracking and website surveillance.

The newly-launched web browser’s name originates from the Tamil language and connotes the beginning of a journey into a secured browsing experience.

According to Norton, 85% of global adults want to do more to protect their online privacy, with two-thirds of global consumers feeling that tech companies have too much control over their data. A report by Interpol assessing cybersecurity threats in Africa cites South Africa as having had the highest incidents of targeted ransomware and business email compromise attacks of any African nation.

“Not many browsers on the market today are built to protect user privacy. They were created to protect respective company’s ad-based business models and surveillance companies that complement them. This conflict between user’s preferences and browser’s business models means end users lose,” said Andrew Bourne, regional manager, Zoho Africa. “With Ulaa, users don’t have to compromise their privacy to browse the web, which unfortunately has become a surveillance minefield. Zoho’s commitment to privacy and a privacy-centric business model allows us to offer a conflict-free, privacy-centric browser.”

Making moves

Realness Institute opens submissions for African episodic screenwriters for the second edition of AuthenticA Series Lab

Following a highly successful first edition, with positive industry feedback and investor deals being negotiated, Realness Institute in partnership with the Storyboard Collective , and with the support of Series Mania Forum and the French Embassy in South Africa and the French Institute of South Africa (IFAS) has opened calls for submissions for the second edition of AuthenticA Series Lab, beginning in September 2023.

The AuthenticA Series Lab is a programme designed for African episodic screenwriters to support the development of their series scripts.

The Lab is offered to four African screenwriters from African countries and the Diaspora working in any genre. The aim is to give episodic screenwriters an indispensable opportunity to bolster their craft, enhance their skills and highlight genuine, up-to-date viewpoints about the continent that frequently receives inaccurate and inauthentic representation.

The six-month programme comprises a stimulating combination of online and in-person sessions in a variety of locations from 19 September 2023 to 30 March 2024.

Participants will work towards completing a Concept Story Pitch Deck and a pilot script. The rights of the developed work will remain with each writer. A monthly stipend, travel, and accommodation costs are covered by AuthenticA.Submissions close on 14 June 2023.

Contact for more details on programme and application: submissions@realness.inst

Bolt launches Outternship to encourage women participation in Technology

Bolt’s Outternship programme is part of its efforts to drive more participation and inclusion for women in technology. The six-month-long internship termed Outternship will offer the selected candidates an opportunity to kickstart their career in an exciting role that challenges them to think outside the box in the different departments within the business.

Tafadzwa Samushonga, country manager for Bolt Food, says “ As of 2022, women hold only 26.7% of technology jobs. Compared to entry-level roles, top-management positions have an even lower representation of women. We want to drive change and support women entering the tech industry.”

The chosen candidates will begin their Outternship in July where they will be placed within the following teams, Operations, Public Relations, Marketing, and Public Policy as well as Bolt Food. The application period starts on 3 May and lasts until 2 June and will include four stages in the recruitment process

Submit this form where you’ll have to answer a questionnaire, select your area of interest (you can choose from marketing or operations), and submit your CV. Selected applicants must submit a video of themselves responding to our case study in less than two minutes;

Interviews will be conducted with selected applicants.