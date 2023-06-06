The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

Call for entries for the 2023 Nat Nakasa Awards

The South African National Editor’s Forum (SANEF) is now accepting nominations for the Nat Nakasa Awards for Courageous Journalism, focusing on stories published in print or online or broadcast between June 2022 and June 2023:

Nat Nakasa Award for Media Integrity Nat Nakasa Award for Community Media

Nat Nakasa was a prominent journalist and writer who died in exile. This annual award recognises any media practitioner – journalist or editor – who has:

Showed integrity and reported fearlessly.

Displayed a commitment to serving the people of South Africa despite insurmountable obstacles.

Resisted any censorship.

Showed courage in making information available to the South African public.

Any combination of the above.

The Award is open to all journalists serving all media platforms from a community / national newspaper, magazine, or an electronic medium (including online publishers).

Nominations of deserving candidates/journalists can be done by members of the public, Editors, fellow journalists, and or their colleagues. Journalists can nominate themselves. Previous winners of this award are, however, not eligible for entry.

Please submit your nomination with a motivation of 300 words and a sample of or the body of work by close of business on Sunday, 30 June 2023: dzudzie@sanef.org.za or sanef@sanef.org.za

Big year for the Adspace Studio as team bags global awards*

It’s been a big year for the Adspace Studio – Media24’s inhouse commercial content and design studio – taking home global awards at two flagship industry ceremonies this May, says Paul Herman, commercial editor (left).

The studio won big at the International News Media Association’s (INMA) Global Media Awards on Friday night, following on from their recent win at the Native Advertising Awards in Copenhagen earlier this May.

At Friday’s INMA awards, two Adspace24 digital solutions for product and price advertising – Swipe Cards and Catalogue – won gold for the Most Creative Use of Advertising Formats, silver for Best Idea to Grow Advertising Sales, and the Best in Africa award. It also won silver for its already award-winning content campaign City Press & ABSA Money Makeover in the Best Multi-Channel Client Advertising Campaign category.

“These wins are a testament to the innovative, brilliant designers and content creators who make up our studio,” said Jerusha Raath, head of Adspace Studio. “They’re truly the best in the business – globally.”

Friday’s wins are the second round of global honours earned by the team in as many weeks. Earlier in May, the team won the gold award for Native Advertising Studio of the Year for teams fewer than 20 employees at the Native Advertising Awards in Denmark.

It also took the Bronze award for Best Use of Print Media at the same awards for City Press & Absa Money Makeover.

“Being a winner on an international stage, speaks to the quality and calibre of our team’s expertise and skill at Adspace Studio. We are truly world class,” said Adspace24 general manager, Tasmia Ismail.

And last July, the team also won the Best Digital Advertising Project at WAN-IFRA’s African regional awards for Behind the Business Headlines, published on News24 in partnership with Nedbank.

Nerdware wins big at 2023 Sentech Africa Tech Week Awards

Nerdware, the trailblazing technology solutions provider, has just snagged not one but two coveted industry accolades at the 2023 Sentech Africa Tech Week Awards ceremony held in Cape Town.

This year’s awards recognised Africa’s best and brightest pioneers and leaders in the technology industry. A panel of experts in the field judged each submission based on various criteria, such as industry innovation, impact, and leadership.

Nerdware received the prestigious Highly Commendable Award as Public Sector Digital Innovator, while its director of awe-inspiring feats, Ronald Magondo, clinched the Highly Commendable Award in the category of Leader of the Year.

Slyde Nikurawu, Nerdware’s business operations director, expressed the company’s pride and excitement about the awards, saying, “We are thrilled and honoured. These recognitions are a testament to our tireless efforts to revolutionise the tech industry through our unwavering commitment to innovation, leadership, and exceptional technology solutions. Our team has been instrumental in achieving this remarkable feat. We are incredibly proud of their hard work and dedication.”

Nerdware is a trusted technology solutions provider specialising in desktop and mobile web development, digital marketing, and strategy development. It has long been dedicated to pushing the boundaries of possibility and creating new opportunities in the tech sector. The company prides itself on its innovative spirit, which has helped it remain at the forefront of cutting-edge technology solutions.

McCann Joburg Showcases Its Industry Experts On The Move

McCann Joburg has announced the appointment of three remarkable individuals to roles in renowned industry events. This trio showcases McCann’s unwavering commitment to fostering and nurturing the finest talent within the advertising and marketing industry.

Loyiso Twala has been handpicked as a judge at the prestigious Cannes Lions Awards. Twala offers a viewpoint that is unmatched due to his reputation for pushing boundaries and challenging conventional wisdom. Those with a festival pass can also catch him share more of his insights along with other panellists from Inside The Jury Room on Tuesday 20 June, from 12:15-13:00, live from the Cannes stage. As an agency, we are immensely proud of his accomplishments and are certain that his keen eye and abundance of knowledge will greatly benefit the panel of judges.

Zetu Damane, a dynamic strategist and force in the industry, has been selected as a judge at The IAB Bookmark Awards, the pinnacle of recognition for excellence in digital creativity and innovation in South Africa. Her deep understanding of the ever-evolving digital landscape and her keen eye for ground breaking campaigns make her a perfect fit for this distinguished role.

Thandeka Gilbert, an exceptional thinker and creative powerhouse, has been invited to join the SAB/ABInBev Brainstrust Committee. Gilbert’s inclusion in this sought after committee further highlights her expertise and reputation as a multi-award-winning thought leader in the industry. McCann Joburg is honoured to have Thandeka as part of the Brainstrust Committee for AB InBev, Cannes Lions’ Creative Marketer of the Year.

