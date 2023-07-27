The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Jacaranda FM appoints seasoned broadcast and digital expert as the new programme manager

Jacaranda FM’s new programme manager, Charlotte Kilbane, joinws the radio station on the 24 July 2023.

In her most recent role, Kilbane was as the head of digital content at PRIMEDIA Broadcasting and has earned an impressive 25 year career specialising in radio, television, and digital media. She joins Jacaranda FM with a special set of skills as a content creator and strategist, journalist, and management professional to drive integration of all channels at the station.

From understanding in-the-field work and news desk demands, to leading multi-functional teams within the broadcast sector, Kilbane brings over two decades of experience to the station.

“I’m looking forward to sharing my extensive experience in managing complex, high-pressure product launches, and large teams at a station I admire enormously. I look at content choices and processes in a holistic fashion, with a vision to integrate traditional and new media. I feel extremely proud to step into this new role and I’m looking forward to adding value to Jacaranda FM,” said Kilbane.

Kilbane also has deep focus on personal development within her team. The new programme manager has trained, mentored, coached and nurtured well over a hundred broadcast professionals, and she views the success of the content creators who have passed through her teams as the single biggest achievement of her career.

“I am so exited that Charlotte will be joining our team with her in-depth expertise as we continue to improve the integration of our content across all our platforms. Her strategic strength and varied experience will refine the stations offering to our listeners and make sure that More Music you Love remains at the heart of everything we do at Jacaranda FM,” said Deirdre King, Managing Director of Jacaranda FM.

Kilbane will also be the first women to be appointed in the programme manger’s role, a refreshing change ahead of Women’s Month.

People moves

Bulletin.co.za appoints radio industry stalwart Lance Rothschild as general manager

Bulletin.co.za, the subscription-based news service that delivers quality news content to radio stations, has announced the appointment of Lance Rothschild as general manager.

With an illustrious career spanning over four decades in the South African Radio industry, Rothschild brings a wealth of expertise, innovation, and leadership to drive Bulletin.co.za into a new era of unparalleled news content distribution.

Rothschild’s radio career started in 1981 on campus radio at Wits University. Throughout his career, he has steered and elevated various radio stations, leaving an indelible mark on the industry’s growth.

As the GM of Bulletin.co.za, Rothschild will drive the company’s vision to deliver high-quality news content to radio stations in radio-news format, catering to the ever-evolving needs of listeners across the nation and the broader region. His vast experience and deep understanding of the media landscape will play a pivotal role in reshaping how news is curated, distributed, and experienced in the radio industry. He will also focus on enhancing the customer experience, through a revision of the content delivery platform.

“I am truly honoured to join Bulletin.co.za, especially at a time when quality, unbiased news is an increasingly important element of programming content,” said Rothschild. “The radio industry holds a special place in my heart, and I am eager to leverage Bulletin.co.za’s innovative approach to provide radio stations with top-notch news content that engages and informs their audiences effectively.”

Casey Mantle, 8909, joins IAB SA Influencer Marketing Committee

Casey Mantle, head of Chatterbox at 8909 , has been appointed as a member of the Interactive Advertising Bureau South Africa (IAB SA) Influencer Marketing Committee.

The IAB South Africa is an independent, voluntary, non-profit association focused on growing and sustaining a vibrant and profitable digital industry within South Africa.

The IAB SA Digital Influencer Marketing Committee, which was formed in October 2019, has been working towards generating clearly defined and commonly agreed guidelines, standards, best practice, definitions and benchmarks, in collaboration with IAB Global, to assist IAB SA members to make empowered digital decisions in this growing segment of the industry.

Mantle is thrilled to be part of the IAB SA Influencer Marketing Committee and is looking forward to the journey ahead.

“As a passionate advocate for authentic connections and innovative storytelling, I eagerly embrace the opportunity to collaborate with fellow trailblazers, envisioning a landscape where creativity thrives, impact amplifies, and influence transcends boundaries. I look forward to unlocking a new era of influencer excellence with like-minded experts on the panel, where our collective aspirations meet reality, empowering influencer campaigns,” she said.

Razor PR’s Oscar Tshifure announced as PRISA President-Elect

Razor PR’s head of public affairs, Oscar Tshifure, has been appointed president-elect of the Public Relations Institute of South Africa (PRISA).

With over 16 years of experience, Tshifure is well place to lead the industry body and its communities towards a future where public relations and strategic communications hold a prominent position in business and society.

“As an agency we are committed to playing our part in actively bettering our whole industry. We deeply believe that it is an approach that lifts the bar for our people, our clients and our peers around the country. I am excited that this new role places me in a unique position to be driving this first hand,” said Tshifure.

In his work Tshifure aspires to bridge the gap between business and the needs of society. By ensuring that strategic communications receives the recognition it deserves, he plans to create an impact for future generations.

Standard Bank appoints new group head of brand and marketing

Standard Bank has announced the appointment of Diana Springer as the group head of brand and marketing.

Springer will be responsible for the strategic positioning of the Standard Bank Brand and the execution of the brand and marketing operating model. She has a wealth of experience, having previously worked on numerous blue chip local and international brands. Springer worked in London on major brands including Microsoft and Diageo.

She was head of CRM Strategy at Ogilvy SA. In 2018 she was a founding partner of Black & White, a marketing strategy consultancy within the M&C Saatchi Group, and in 2022 was appointed to the M&C Saatchi Group Exco as the chief data and Iintelligence officer.

Margaret Nienaber, Standard Bank COO, said: “We are immensely proud that we have been able to attract a talent like Diana to join Standard Bank. Brands globally are being faced with new challenges as their operating and competitive environments evolve and become more complex. It’s important that as the largest financial services group, by assets, we continue to deliver to our shareholders and contribute meaningfully to Africa’s growth. We believe that Diana has a wealth of expertise that will support the Group as it navigates and evolves in a complex operating environment.”

Minister of Communications and digital technologies announces new Sita board

The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mondli Gungubele, has announced changes to the Board of Directors of the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) following the departure and resignation of some directors.

The Minister has appointed an interim Board with effect from 21 July 2023, which comprises of the experts in ICT, legal, audit, finance, human capital and governance. “This Board composition combines institutional experience and continuity to bring about strategic focus of government to reposition as SITA pivotal instrument to the digitisation of the state,” said Gungubele.

The Board composition is:

Ms Khathu Sibanda

Dr Lucienne Abraham

Mr Luvuyo Keyise

Ms Sherylee Moonsamy

Ms NolithaPietersen

Mr Kiruben Pillay

Ms Lerato Petlele

Mr Mandla Martin Mnisi

As the Act requires, the Minister has also appointed the following representatives from the Department of Public Service and Administration, as well as the National Treasury:

Laura Seme (was also in the previous Board).

Renisha Naidoo

Minister Gungubele welcomed the interim board and wished them well in re-asserting SITA as the leading expert on ICT matters in government and in changing the realities of service delivery for our nation.

Nick Law, Creative Chairperson of Accenture Song, to present global keynote at Nedbank IMC Conference

Creativity now, more than ever, is a key driver to differentiating your brand, engaging meaningfully with your customers and standing out amongst the ever-increasing ‘noise’ of today’s consumer-driven world.

Nick Law, creative chairperson of Accenture Song, the tech-powered creative group of Accenture, and renowned creative thought leader, has developed the iconic Seven Principles for the Future of Creativity to help marketers and creatives understand how creativity can truly thrive in this

As one of marketing’s most progressive and versatile creative leaders, he believes design is a foundational creative discipline that shapes how we interact with the world – and how we change it for the better. His award-winning career in design, advertising and digital media has spanned 30 years and four continents, working with the brightest and best across multiple creative disciplines. This includes at Apple where he was integral in redesigning the brand into a more modern direct-to-consumer channel, integrating screen-based digital experiences in iStores, as well as expanding the digital commerce and marketing for thousands of global channel partners.

Before Apple, he was chief creative officer Publicis Groupe, President Publicis Communications where he helped drive a unified creative vision across all Publicis Groupe’s creative brands while leveraging the power of data and technology within the company’s solution hubs.

Nedbank IMC takes place in person at Urban Brew Studios in Johannesburg on the 15 September 2023 but is sold out. The good news is that a virtual option is available. Buy our virtual ticket and you will be automatically added to the in-person waiting list should you wish to upgrade to in-person if a ticket becomes available.

Business moves

Shop! SA, IMM partnership brings consumer and shopper marketing closer

Shop! South Africa, the newly launched trade association dedicated to enhancing retail environments and experiences, has forged a new partnership with the Institute of Marketing Management (IMM) ahead of Shop’s inaugural Outstanding Shopper Marketing Awards (OSMA) later this year.

The partnership will see the two bodies look to share resources, achieve mutual objectives, and leverage each other’s strengths, leading to increased opportunities for both parties, said CEO: Institute of Marketing Management, Irene Gregory.

Shop’s membership will include major retailers, integrated agencies with shopper and digital offerings, production houses, POS manufacturers and brands.

“This is a ‘first of its kind’ partnership between consumer and shopper marketing, demonstrating authentic and fully integrated communications. We believe this collaboration will foster creativity, synergy and innovation by combining different perspectives, ideas and approaches,” said Wilson.

“The IMM brings great resources, expertise and knowledge to the partnership, which will inevitably lead to innovation, growth and access to new markets and customer segments.”

The Late, Late Tackle with Dalin Oliver now on MTN BokSquad

MTN BokSquad and the South African Rugby Union (SARU) have launched The Late, Late Tackle with Dalin Oliver – a new flagship talk show for SA rugby fans that promises a line-up of star guest appearances, including current Springbok players and legendary former athletes.

Throughout the six-episode series, available exclusively at www.boksquad.co.za, fans will be able to enjoy behind-the-scenes Springbok content that cannot be found anywhere else – from light-hearted segments like InstaBoks, which dives into players’ funniest Instagram moments, Mystery Guest featuring friends and family, and Quiz-A-Bok trivia games, to the latest in insider information about the Boks’ preparations for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in September.

“BokSquad is already the ultimate hub for Springbok news, exclusive videos, viewer competitions and rewards. Now, with The Late, Late Tackle, hosted by comedian and radio presenter Dalin Oliver, fans will be able to get even closer to their heroes on a platform dedicated to celebrating the passion and dedication of the Springbok fan community,” said Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby.

BBC World Service launches new daily news podcast, What in the World

The BBC World Service has announced the launch of a new daily news podcast primarily aimed at 16 to 24 year olds across the globe. The podcast, titled What in the World, launches on 31 July.

The podcast will be available daily, Mondays to Fridays, and each episode will ask “What in the world is going on?”

Hosted by Hannah Gelbart, What in the World will explain global news stories and events for those with curious minds, helping listeners to make sense of what’s happening. It will explore news stories with the aim of increasing listeners’ understanding and knowledge across a range of topics. For example, episodes might ask, “What can we learn from the extreme weather in India?” or “What is happening with migrants in Tunisia?”.

Episodes will be shaped by the questions our audience are asking and the content they are sharing and will also explore possible solutions. They will be easily accessible, at 9 to 15 minutes long, and available each weekday.

Before signing up to present the podcast, Hannah was the BBC’s global disinformation reporter.

The Bar Africa’ Furniture Palace campaign embraces digital media

The challenge was to stand out from the vast sameness (mid-year sale communication on every corner and filling up your feed) and move away from a price-only conversation to building on a brand that has been around for 21 years, that puts quality products in homes.

The answer was then to go against the grain and depict the opposite. Pitting people against each other in the fight for their favourite furniture pieces in this year’s Furniture Palace Mid-Year Sale campaign. “Kenyans, by and large are non-confrontational and conservative as a people. The idea was to go against form and depict the opposite,” explains. Shounak Guhatakurta, creative director and co-founder at The Bar Africa

The increasing number of Kenyans on digital media gave Furniture Palace the means to implement a social media campaign across its platforms depicting actors going to extra lengths for their desired item before other shoppers do in a tongue in cheek manner.

Included in the social media rollout are bite-size videos filmed in slow motion where actors go against the social norm and literally ‘fight-off for the winner of the double desired bed or sofa.

Making moves

HOT 102.7FM and ACDC Dynamics Put the Power Back in the Hands of Small Business

Nine small and medium-sized businesses are celebrating a Friday to remember, after walking away from HOT 102.7FM‘s Power Partner Promotion with ACDC Dynamics significantly better off.

The two-week campaign wrapped up with the grand prize draw at HOT House in Northriding on 22 July and culminated in SJ Caterers winning themselves a R150 000 power solution, courtesy of ACDC Dynamics.

That’s after business owner Shantal Jayanathan correctly picked out the ‘winning torch’ in the lucky draw, with HOT 102.7FM running a fun ‘grand reveal’ that had all nine finalists lined up and given a torch to switch on, with only one loaded with batteries.

The nine finalists earned themselves a place in the draw by entering on www.hot1027.co.za and providing details on their business and how the power solution up for grabs would increase their productivity and profitability.

Join Camilla Clerke, Ogilvy Executive Creative Director, on 1 Aug 1pm

Webinar date and time: Tuesday 1 August at 1pm | On Zoom

You’re invited to join the Red & Yellow webinar with award-winning Executive Creative Director Camilla Clerke from Ogilvy!

Camilla recently achieved the highest honour, winning Gold at the renowned Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. A Red & Yellow Alumni – Camilla also led the team to add: 1 gold, 1 silver, and 2 bronze awards, with an additional 7 shortlist nominations.

Their achievements reflect the agency’s dedication to excellence in creativity and effectiveness, setting new standards for the advertising industry. Don’t miss this exceptional opportunity to be inspired and learn from the best!

Set your fastest lap in Red Bull Racing’s F1 simulator at Makro!

Makro and Red Bull are giving South African F1 fans, adrenaline junkies and gaming enthusiasts the opportunity to experience the thrill and excitement of getting behind the wheel of a Red Bull Racing F1 simulator at selected Makro stores nationwide between 19 July – 30 September 2023.

Katherine Madley, vice president of group marketing at Massmart, said, “Makro continually seeks to enhance our customer’s shopping experience, and what better way to do this than to bring the excitement of Red Bull Racing F1 right into our stores. This partnership, made possible by our collaboration with Red Bull and Walmart, allows us to connect with our customers in a new way. We’re excited to bring the thrilling world of F1 racing into our stores, and we can’t wait for customers to engage with our brand on this unprecedented level.”

Red Bull spokesperson adds, “We look forward to meeting and engaging with Makro customers for yet another exciting in store activation!”

To enter the competition, simply:

Visit participating Makro stores to SCAN | PLAY and STAND a chance to win. Test your skills on the simulator and submit your best scores to win. Enter your scores onto the leaderboard (which can be found on RedBull.com) and to track your positions weekly based on your speed. The Grand prize winner will win an exclusive trip to watch Max & Checo live at the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

You can enter multiple times to improve your odds and follow www.redbull.com to see if you’ve secured a podium finish.

Don’t miss out on this exhilarating experience. Get your game face on and head to your nearest Makro and Red Bull website for a chance to grab the wheel.

Handmade Contemporary Fair 2023 : Where handmade African luxury meets the future

Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of elegance and luxury as Handmade Contemporary Fair 2023 (HmC Fair) returns for its 17th edition.

From the 1-3 September 2023, The Piazza at Melrose Arch Precinct in Johannesburg, will play host to Africa’s quintessential artisanal luxury fair, offering a unique cultural and social experience like no other. Featuring over 120 different artisans and makers from across the continent, HmC Fair will showcase the finest handmade luxury from Africa, seamlessly blending it with the future of design.

This year, the fair coincides with Melrose Arch’s annual ‘All-White Spring’ celebration, adding an extra touch of glamour to the event. From food lovers to wine connoisseurs and even supercar enthusiasts, there will be something for everyone at this extraordinary gathering.

All tickets available only at www.webtickets.co.za