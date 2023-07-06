This got me thinking how we as people (and not just my inner circle) are feeling now. I am not a sample of 20 kind of person, so if we are going to make statements about our overall well-being and mood, it needs to be substantiated.

And after the many conversations I have had in the past few weeks and months, I know this to be true, that people are going through a lot!

Recently, Ipsos published their latest ‘What Worries the World’ study, which looked at people in 28 countries and the things that keep them up at night.

South Africa was sitting at the bottom, with 77% of people sampled thinking that we are heading in the wrong direction, stating financial/political corruption as the key driver, followed by crime and violence – and this was pre-Covid-19.

I was confident that there would have been a shift given the impact load shedding (among other things) has had on our lives and across a few sources, which include PwC, Business tech and the like.

At the moment, the most significant issues for South Africans are:

Persistent high inflation

Load shedding remains the biggest challenge to growing the economy

Unemployment, which is expected to increase

Crime

Corruption

When you look at how these affect our daily lives and then layer emotional impacts that are closer to home, I’m not surprised by how we are feeling – like I said, it is a lot!

Last year marked the 10th anniversary of the World Happiness Report, which evaluates the lives of people across more than 150 countries. It would probably not come as a surprise, given all that we have to manage, that we are in 101st place in the standings. That said – the slight YOY uptick brings with it a glimmer of hope.

I really don’t want this to come across as all doom and gloom because it is a beautiful thing when our people come together, and there are so many great examples of people going out there and doing the most.

Despite everything we are all going through, I want to implore everyone to continue to do good deeds and to check in with those around you – because you don’t know what you don’t know.