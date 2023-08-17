The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: New Media launches AI content solution for small businesses

New Media digital solutions division Swipe iX has developed a groundbreaking GPT-4-enabled tool that unlocks the creative potential of AI. StoryStation.ai harnesses the award-winning content marketing agency’s storytelling experience and tech expertise, empowering businesses with limited marketing budgets to generate their own high-quality content.

Swipe iX CTO Deon Heunis said: “AI can’t replace a professional marketing team or agency, but the proliferation of generative AI in the past year has given everyday businesspeople access to tools that can help them elevate their own marketing efforts. However, using AI to deliver standardised, quality work at scale can be challenging and time consuming. StoryStation.ai is our solution.”

StoryStation.ai eliminates the time needed to think up useful ChatGPT prompts. Instead, users can enter a basic prompt or create a simple persona, which the tool then enhances, leading to high-quality outputs.

StoryStation.ai is just the start of New Media’s AI journey. CEO Aileen Lamb explained: “AI is an essential tool. We’re using StoryStation.ai to make our own agency more efficient, and we’re excited that it gives us an avenue to share our knowledge with SMMEs so that they can bolster their own marketing efforts. Now your local dentist or travel agency can reach and resonate with their target audiences too.”

People moves

Industry heavyweight Darren Mckinon joins Epic Outdoor as shareholder and commercial director

Epic Outdoor has announced the appointment of Darren Mckinon as a shareholder and their new commercial director. Mckinon, a seasoned industry heavyweight, joined the company in August, bringing with him a wealth of experience, expertise and a strategic mindset.

As industry insiders know, his credentials in the industry are impressive, having held key positions at renowned companies and successfully driving growth and sales strategies for leading global agency EssenceMediacom and JCDecaux, South Africa’s largest OOH media owner.

“The difference in any business really comes down to two things: Its people, and its product offering. EPIC Outdoor has both, and they have used this advantage to build a culture of excellence and pride in what they put out to market,” Mckinon said.

“As for the product side, innovation is at the heart of what Epic Outdoor does, having proudly delivered the largest solar-powered digital screen in Africa to date,” he added. “This is only achieved through understanding the market, listening to our clients, and working as a team to deliver standout achievements.”

MAZIV appoints Junaid Munshi as new chief commercial officer

Junaid Munshi has been appointed as chief commercial officer (CCO) at MAZIV, the parent company of Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa (DFA).

Munshi brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of strategic leadership in the telecoms industry. With over 20 years’ experience in senior executive roles, he has consistently demonstrated his ability to drive revenue growth and deliver outstanding results.

As CCO, he will collaborate closely with our executive team to define and execute our commercial goals, drive customer acquisition and retention, and enhance our market presence His role will be pivotal in identifying emerging business opportunities and implementing innovative strategies to ensure our sustained competitive edge in a rapidly evolving business landscape.

OLIVER Increases operational and cross-functional capabilities with new senior appointment

In-house digital agency OLIVER South Africa is increasing operational and cross-functional capabilities with the new senior appointment of its all Africa client service director.

Yuvisti Ramgulam joins the OLIVER team to lead its Africa clients, Liberty, Diageo Nigeria, McDonalds, H&M, Unilever, Kimberly Clark, RCL Foods and Bayer South Africa.

“Ramgulam’s appointment comes at a time when the agency is seeing impressive growth and with an increasing client base in Africa, her overall acumen, vast experience and skills which distinguished her from our shortlist of candidates stands her in good stead to manage the high-level of brands in her portfolio,” said Colin Herholdt, operations director for OLIVER Africa.

Ntokozo Maseko appointed editor of Yourluxury Africa

One of the newest players in the luxury media space, YourLuxury Africa, has announced the appointment of Ntokozo Maseko as editor of this multi-media platform.

Until recently the head of content for Africa’s longest running contemporary African art fair, FNB Art Joburg, Maseko was previously the editor of heritage title BONA and Bloss Africa magazine.

At YourLuxury Africa, she will head up content across the magazine’s monthly print edition, the website yourluxury.africa, the platform’s social media channels as well as showcasing the world of luxury through the brand’s events platform, the YLA Lounge.

Jacquie Myburgh Chemaly, editorial director of YourLuxury Africa, said Ntokozo’s appointment was an exciting next step for the media platform: “We are delighted to have someone with Ntokozo’s experience and vision at the helm of our new luxury media platform. She brings with her a wealth of knowledge and media savvy and the team looks forward to bringing to life her vision for luxury media on the continent of Africa.”

Business moves

One-eyed Jack appointed event management agency for the Audi driving experience and media liaison for Ultra South Africa

One-eyed Jack, the award-winning PR, marketing and eventsagency, has secured two new major clients, further cementing its position as a powerhouse in the industry.

Following a four-way pitch, One-eyed Jack was appointed asthe event management agency for the Audi driving experience. After more than a 10-year hiatus, Audi has reintroduced this dynamic and exciting advanced driving skills experience in South Africa.

Having worked with Volkswagen for many years to launch a range of vehicles, Audi is a natural fit for the agency’s automotive events portfolio.

Ultra South Africa, the country’s premier electronic dance music festival, handpicked One-eyed Jack to spearhead the PR and media relations for the much-anticipated 2024 edition. Following the success of Ultra South Africa 2023, which broke attendance records, the festival is set to return in March 2024 with two massive events in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Ogilvy’s Innovation Lab launches new technologies for increased brand impact

Ogilvy South Africa has unveiled the latest highly anticipated upgrades to its Innovation Labs, based in both the Johannesburg and Cape Town campuses.

“Our Innovation Labs are where creativity meets transformative technology, enabling brands to captivate, communicate and connect with audiences like never before. We’re very excited with how our latest investments will extend realities, encourage prototyping, and feed data into our work,” said Tristan Vogt, head of creative Technology at Ogilvy.

New levels of Machine Learning, Integrated Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence sit at the centre of the Innovation Labs wider cutting-edge facilities. Other technology includes interactive handsets, headsets, and screen technology – alongside proprietary UX testing facilities. All aimed to help propel brands towards unprecedented heights of success, in an ever-evolving marketplace.

“Over the years we’ve made large and deliberate investments into our own creative technology solutions and platforms. All of these are housed inside the Innovation Lab. These latest upgrades continue to demonstrate our belief that we must keep pushing and innovating ahead of the Digital curve,” said Pete Case, CEO and Creative Chairman Ogilvy South Africa. “

Irvine Partners adds aerospace giant Airbus to its African client roster

International communication advisory firm, Irvine Partners, has been appointed as the dedicated PR agency for Airbus across Sub-Saharan Africa, supporting their communications in the region over the next three years.

“As a business with a strong foothold across Sub-Saharan Africa and an acute understanding of its audiences, we’re well positioned to tell the Airbus story. We will focus on tangible impact, specifically around socio-economic development on the continent, responsible growth and sustainability, and innovation within the aerospace industry,” said Irvine Partners CEO, Rachel Irvine.

Airbus is a major player on the continent and offers a wide portfolio of aerospace solutions including commercial airlines, helicopters, military aircraft and satellites. The appointment of Irvine Partners as a dedicated PR agency further signals their commitment to expansion and growth across the region.

South African PR Practitioners are the highest paid in Africa

In the first-ever African PR and Communications Report, South African public relations (PR) practitioners have emerged as the highest-paid professionals in the PR industry throughout the African continent. The report highlights that an impressive 40% of PR practitioners in South Africa earn a monthly salary exceeding $10,000.

Drawing qualitative information from over 500 industry practitioners across 29 countries in North, Southern, East, Central and West Africa, The African PR and Communications Report, an authoritative industry publication launched by BHM Research & Intelligence (BR&I), comprises verified data, facts and insights into the current state of the PR industry in Africa and the challenges and opportunities available to practitioners.

“The BHM Research Intelligence team has put together a worthy material as a global reference to how we do PR in Africa over the next few years and the plethora of opportunities available,” Ayeni Adekunle, BHM Founder and Africa PR & Communications Report Committee Chair said.

“It will optimistically serve as a spring in our steps to building an environment that is beneficial to all — PR practitioners, stakeholders, clients, investors and more importantly, the African people”

South Africa’s dominance can be attributed to several factors. For example, the region’s FDI increased to $42 billion in 2021, almost ten times the investment in the previous year, with South Africa being the highest recipient.

McCann Joburg Partners with Mastercard for Rugby World Cup 2023 to Celebrate the Spirit of Rugby

McCann Joburg, in partnership with Mastercard, have launched an inspiring Rugby World Cup 2023 campaign aimed at embracing the spirit of the game, on and off the field and to remind audiences to ‘Live Like Rugby’. Mastercard has been the proud sponsor of the Rugby World Cup for 12 years.

“The core values of rugby which include discipline, integrity, teamwork, passion, solidarity, and resilience are principles which resonate in our day-to-day life. Mastercard, in its role as a worldwide partner of Rugby World Cup, thereforeΩ, wants to inspire people to embrace these values in their everyday lives, as life can be filled with challenges we need to tackle and moments where we need to scrum for support,” said Morgina Akinlabi at Mastercard South Africa.

The creative for the campaign brings this analogy to life by pairing images and footage of rugby and real-life moments and was rolled out on online videos, and out-of-home executions.

https://www.facebook.com/mastercardza/videos/604522931887511

https://www.facebook.com/mastercardza/videos/794780252291216

https://www.facebook.com/mastercardza/videos/1012288766590320

Eagle Intelligent Health appoints Tribeca Public Relations

Eagle Intelligent Health, developers of a new secure telehealth app that provides access to quality healthcare and telemedicine services, has appointed Tribeca Public Relations (Tribeca) as its public relations agency.

The partnership between Eagle Intelligent Health and Tribeca aims to increase awareness of the benefits of telehealth in South Africa and highlight the app’s AI technology and functionality as a solution to anyone in need of convenient and quality healthcare.

Telehealth is a growing global trend that has accelerated over the past three years and continues to do so. It has become increasingly popular in South Africa, where access to quality healthcare remains a significant challenge.

Point Group Secures Title Sponsorship of Upper Highway Trail Marathon 2023

Strategic marketing services partner, Point Group, has announced its sponsorship of the Upper Highway Trail Marathon (UHTM) 2023, in Hillcrest, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday, 9 December 2023. The iconic, community-focused trail marathon links many of the Upper Highway’s amazing trails and conservancies. This sponsorship not only highlights Point Group’s unwavering commitment to the KZN community but also underscores the alignment of values and ethos shared with the event.

Bokomo launches TVC amid evolved brand positioning

Iconic South African brand, Bokomo, has launched a new brand positioning. This centres on eye-catching new packaging which really helps the products stand out on-shelf and features a new television spot.

The new television spot, from Boomtown creative director Meagan Viljoen and art director Jamie Moss, is directed by Que Ntlui of Giant Films in Cape Town. It launches the pay-off line ‘Bokomo. Good for every kind of different’ while building on Bokomo’s core values of family, goodness, togetherness and sharing.

Making moves

IEC leadership meets with Primedia

The leadership of the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) recently held a crucial meeting with the top executives of Primedia group, including Group CEO Jonathan Procter. The purpose of the meeting was to establish a working relationship between the Commission and the media ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The Primedia delegation, led by Lindile Xoko, CEO of Primedia Broadcasting, and Bongumusa Makhathini, CEO of Outdoor, comprised key figures from the media conglomerate. Notable attendees included S’bu Ngalwa, editor in chief of Eyewitness News, Mzo Jojwana, station manager of 702, and Tessa Staden, station ,anager of Cape Talk.

Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo and his deputy Mawethu Mosery, spearheaded the IEC delegation. Jovial Rantao, a vital member of the Commission’s communication machinery, was also present at the meeting.

The primary objective of the gathering was to appraise the organization on the impending changes to the electoral act and their potential impact on the overall organization of the upcoming election. This election holds particular significance as it coincides with the 30th anniversary of South Africa’s young democracy.

Sellout Nedbank IMC 2023 offers a waiting list and virtual options

The Nedbank IMC Conference is living up to its reputation as the most prestigious and sought after marketing event in South Africa. In-person tickets to the event on 15 September have now sold out. But the Nedbank IMC’s always-slick virtual alternative – which has seen thousands attend in the past couple of years – remains open, as well as a waiting list for the in-person event.

This year’s conference is the first in-person event in four years, making this year’s theme UpClose&Personal particularly relevant.

The Nedbank IMC’s promise of a one-day, no-sales-pitch experience has once again attracted a host of local and global thought leaders ready to step up to the mic, representing leading brands, respected creative agencies and exciting outliers. The Nedbank IMC 2023 will host over 30 local and global marketing and creative thought leaders.

Backgrounding the excitement of the Nedbank IMC, however, is its commitment to marketing is business©. The conference seeks to level up marketing as an esteemed contributor to discussions around the boardroom table.

Although in-person tickets are sold out, those eager to attend in person should buy their virtual ticket and request to be upgraded to in-person should a seat become available.

Open Book Festival 2023: Programme announced, and tickets are on sale.

Tickets for the 2023 edition of the Open Book Festival are on sale for the three-day literary festival from 8-10 September. Hosted once again at The Homecoming Centre in the Cape Town CBD, it is a gathering that lovers of books and meaningful conversations simply cannot miss.

“We have spent the last couple of months reading some of the best literature that has come out of this country and the continent this year, to prepare for the conversations for this year’s gathering. We’ve worked to ensure there is something for everyone and are delighted to be bringing some new ideas to this year’s Festival,” sayid Frankie Murrey, convenor of the Open Book Festival.

The Festival follows the same format as last year, with several panel discussions taking place in each time slot. These will – for the most part – take place in HCC venues, with a small number of sessions happening in other spaces, including the Book Lounge.

Murrey says that while the Festival is never themed, the programme always includes events that explore challenges faced by womxn, the LGBTQIA+ community, as well as those that seek to identify potential solutions to issues stemming from patriarchy.

Innovative Partnership Paves the Way for Spreading Environmental and Sustainable Change

Hi-Tec and I’m Not Plastic have joined forces for a greener future and inspire consumers to live an eco-conscious lifestyle through adopting ‘Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Refill’. This powerful movement motivates households and businesses to stride towards a cleaner future, breaking free from single-use plastics.

I’m Not Plastic is an organi s ation that fully embodies this ethos and has introduced innovative ways of living sustainably. Their mission is to encourage households and businesses to embrace a future free of single-use plastics. Through innovative technology, through recycling plastics into more sustainable or compostable materials that will benefit the environment.

Hi-Tec wholeheartedly supports this pursuit of a sustainable future, recognizing the collective responsibility we have in making eco-friendly decisions. Through the Hi-Tec One initiative, the company is dedicated to meeting sustainability goals, reducing carbon emissions, and minimizing their environmental impact.

BRC industry update

Television Universe Update

In order to provide a much-needed 2023 television universe update, the Broadcast Research Council of South Africa (BRC) commissioned a new Television Establishment Survey (ES).

With a sample of 8 000, comprising of 5 000 face-to-face and 3 000 online interviews, the results of the new Television ES have already been validated and have passed scrutiny. The dataset will be made available to the industry on the 11 September.

Future Proofing Video Measurement

The new ES data results indicate that there is definite movement within the realm of video viewing. Because of this, new entrants into the marketplace and loadshedding, the BRC are currently reviewing an SDK (Software Development Kit) implementation, which will allow for measurement of streaming, OTT, alternative devices and out of home viewing.

RAMS Amplify™

Regarding RAMS Amplify™ Reach and Frequency, the BRC’s CEO, Gary Whitaker said the final validations ere being carried out by external auditors. The Radio Research Technical Committee will get a first look at the data before it is released to the industry. The BRC confirms that it will happen before the end of August.

Fusion

Additionally, the BRC has confirmed that they will be using the new TV ES as the base survey for the next data Fusion project. Fusion matches respondents from different surveys and combines them into a single dataset. The intention, in the future, is to make use of the Marketing Research Foundation’s (MRF), MAPS (Marketing All Product Survey) data as the base survey. The next iteration of Fusion is expected to be available at the end of January 2024.

For more information on the BRC visit https://brcsa.org.za/

European Film Festival celebrates 10th year in South Africa

Oscar nominees, Cannes winners, and other thought-provoking films from Europe will be on show during the celebratory 10th edition of the European Film Festival in South Africa between 12 to 22 October this year. The festival will showcase a select curation of 16 new films in cinemas in Johannesburg and Cape Town, with a limited special programme in Durban.

Featured countries are Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom and Ukraine. To widen the reach across South Africa beyond the city metropoles an online programme of free screenings will be available during the festival period.

In addition, the festival will present programmes at the Alliance Française in Eswatini (20-22 October) and Lesotho (20 – 29 October).

Visit www.eurofilmfest.co.za and sign up to receive festival updates as film synopses, screening schedules and news about festival activities become available.