The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Empowering Women in Media: QW+ and AIP introduce the R2 Million Innovation Fund

Community media, Quote This Woman+ (QW+) and the Association of Independent Publishers (AIP) have announced the launch of a new R2 Million Innovation Fund, which was kickstarted with a donation of R100 000 by 1st for Women Insurance.

QW+ director Kath Magrobi explained that her organisation and AIP had decided to collaborate on this fund, and to launch it in Women’s Month, because both see the need to centre women in South African media.

“We’re delighted to have 1st for Women as our primary sponsor, kickstarting the Look, Listen, Local Innovation Fund into being. The fund has a specific focus on empowering community-first media; where women sources, journalists, editors and news consumers, who have been underserved for too long, are in critical need of support. Our Innovation Fund gives us a chance to start to reimagine community newsrooms that properly serve their communities with reporting that is inclusive and reflective of the diverse and complex community needs,” said Magrobi.

Seugnette van Wyngaard, head of 1st for Women Insurance, said, “The importance of closing the gender gap in the media cannot be overstated. This is how we start giving girls the role models they need, and start ensuring South Africa gets to hear women’s voices in the news speaking truth to power on important issues.”

Kate Skinner, director of AIP, said the fund would allow AIP to strengthen community media publishers, ensure they produce a rich diversity of content reflecting women and other marginalised voices and to assist publishers to go online.

The Look, Listen, Local Innovation Fund will officially come into being on 22 September at a corporate donor media breakfast, where 15 corporate sponsors will “buy” a table hosted by women thought-leaders from the QW+ database, as well as by editors, journalists and publishers from across SA’s media who have thrown their weight behind the Innovation Fund. The price of each table will be the sponsorship needed to make up the R2 Million Innovation fund.

So far the media list includes Nwabisa Makunga, editor of the Sowetan, Heather Robertson, Editor of Daily Maverick, Katy Katopodis, co-founder of Nala Media and Newzroom Africa Editorial advisor, Verashni Pillay, media editor/expert, Phathiswa Magopeni, previous head of SABC News and now COO of Bhekisisa, Joanne Joseph, broadcast journalist and author—with more confirming every day.

Table sales are limited to 15, and disappearing fast: any corporates who would like to participate are invited to reach out to QW+ or AIP.

People moves

Kagiso Media Radio makes key creative solutions appointment

Kagiso Media Radio (KMR) has announced Zane Derbyshire as its new creative solutions manager.

In his new role, Derbyshire will develop strategic campaign solutions for client promotions across Jacaranda FM and East Coast Radio (ECR)..

Derbyshire will collaborate with KMR’s SoundInsights department to drive business growth with data-driven insights.

“I will work closely with the stations to create fresh and engaging collateral across all platforms. This includes updating existing offerings and developing new, innovative solutions tailored to our clients’ needs and in line with international best practices,” he said.

Derbyshire will also partner with KMR’s media sales house Mediamark to ensure audio content promotion yields strong bonds in a tough consumer market.

Derbyshire, who has worked in the media industry for over 20 years, has a proven track record in radio, content strategy, and branding.

He is familiar with both the East Coast Radio and Jacaranda FM brands.

Business moves

Plus94 celebrates 25th anniversary

Plus 94 Research, the largest independent, South African and black-owned research company in the country, celebrated its 25th anniversary on 1 August 2023.

In addition to the Head Office in Hyde Park, Plus 94 also has offices in Randburg and Craighall, Gauteng as well as Umhlanga Ridge in KwaZulu-Natal and Rondebosch in the Western Cape. The company conducts research nationally and internationally using some of the most sophisticated methodologies and sampling designs. With 140 full-time research professionals and over 1000 part time staff, Plus 94 is perfectly positioned to conduct projects within competitive timeframes.

Speaking at the 25th anniversary celebration, Dr Sifiso Falala, the CEO at Plus 94 Research, said the company used the latest technology including artificial intelligence in all its innovations.

“Plus 94 has developed Research Express, a digital platform that conducts in-depth and analytical surveys via a secure website that hosts live research discussions,” he said. “We have also developed the BuildRSA chat platform at https://buildrsa.co.za/ which gives South Africans a chance to air their views on developmental issues facing the country and provide practical solutions to resolving them. BuildRSA runs two artificial intelligence (AI) driven news services called BuildRSANews and a video-based news service called DIYAfrica, which is also AI driven.”

Dr Falala added that Plus 94 is a leader in the application of statistical testing and data fusion. “We are dedicated to supporting our clients to break boundaries, conquer their goals and achieve their business aspirations.”

A world-class and full-service market research company, Plus 94’s services include, but aren’t limited to, segmentation surveys, public perception and status surveys, concept/product testing, packaging testing, pricing research, advertising pre and post tests, customer satisfaction measurement as well as reputation and image management.

From local to global: Mrs Universe licenses Supreme Queen Global Earth Africa for Sub-Saharan Africa

Supreme Queen Global Earth Africa, a pageant providing a transformative platform for women from all walks of life to showcase their strengths, talents, and aspirations, has announced its partnership with Mrs Universe. This collaboration also includes the exclusive license for Mrs Universe Sub-Saharan Africa, signifying a remarkable stride in celebrating and empowering women from the region.

Mrs Universe, renowned for its commitment to empowering women globally and promoting social impact, has granted the license to Supreme Queen Global Earth Africa (SQGEA), recognising the organisation’s dedication to uplifting and supporting women.

The founder of SQGEA, Cartier Lebatie, said: “This strategic alliance brings together two influential platforms that share a vision of empowering women, promoting gender equality, and driving positive change. While other pageants are doing excellent work, what distinguishes us is our vision set on the sub-Saharan region, notably with Supreme Queen Zambia launching this year. Being a Zambian South African and having already had a couple of contestants from neighbouring countries, I’m thrilled about what’s on the horizon and uniting the women of Sub-Saharan Africa with Mrs Universe as our international platform.”

Nedbank Business Ignite with 702 and CapeTalk returns for its 11th year

Nedbank Business Ignite, in partnership with 702 and CapeTalk, has announced the launch of its 11thannual business mentorship programme. This year, the initiative aims to support small businesses in overcoming the challenges posed by tough economic times. The theme for this year’s program is “boosting small businesses in doing big things during tough economic times”.

Nedbank Business Ignite invites small but mighty businesses to share their success stories and strategies for surviving these trying times. By participating in the programme, entrepreneurs have the opportunity to showcase their resilience and inspire others facing similar challenges.

The programme officially launched on 1 August, and the winner announcements will take place from 18-20 September, with interviews airing on both 702 and CapeTalk. Thuli Magubane, CEO of Mint Fresh Advisory Services and a renowned business expert and coach will be selecting the top 10 finalists per station, and also joins the judging panel to select the six 2023 winners (three winners per station).

Mzo Jojwana, 702 station manager, expressed his pride in partnering with Nedbank to drive the Business Ignite programme. “We are proud to once again partner with Nedbank to drive the Business Ignite programme. Assisting small businesses to grow and prosper is a key imperative for 702. It is a well-known fact that small businesses drive the economy and we are committed to helping them succeed.”

Listeners are encouraged to tune into 702 and CapeTalk breakfast shows from 21 August as the finalists are unveiled, providing them with exposure and recognition for their achievements.

KLA announces results of the Q2 Quarterly Buzz

In the latest Quarterly Buzz results for Q2, the Food, Groceries, and Consumables sector continue to feature prominently in the top 10, with a total of six brands – an increase of two brands from the last quarter. New entrants, Spar and Food Lovers Market, rank 9th and 10th respectively, showing significant improvement on the Buzz metric, along with notable achievements across the funnel.

Spar demonstrates a remarkable increase on nine of the tracked metrics, while Food Lovers Market records significant improvement across eight metrics, particularly excelling in top funnel metrics such as Awareness, Ad Awareness, Buzz, and Attention. Meanwhile, Checkers remains in 3rd place, and Pick n Pay trends up, overtaking Woolworths Food to claim 2nd place.

Takealot (specifically the automotive department that includes the sale of car accessories) and Pick n Pay dominate this quarter. Takealot maintains its overall brand performance with substantial growth in Ad Awareness, Word of Mouth, Reputation, and Satisfaction perceptions. On the other hand, Pick n Pay exhibits significantly better Satisfaction perceptions in the market.

It’s important to highlight that while the previous quarter experienced notable declines among six of the top 10 brands on the Buzz metric, there is evident recovery in this quarter.

Don’t let loadshedding ruin your dinner! Woolworths TASTE publishes The Loadshedding Cookbook

Woolworths TASTE magazine, published by New Media, has unveiled a standalone special edition, a cookbook designed to stop loadshedding from ruining your dinner. The ingenious collection of 89 recipes will help you navigate those evening power cuts (and more) with smart cooking strategies in five chapters: Fast, Easy Assembly, One-Pan Cooking, Prep Ahead and Braai.

Featuring recipes by TASTE favourites Abigail Donnelly, Khanya Mzongwana, Hannah Lewry and Philippa Cheifitz, the cookbook promises to get you to spring, and beyond, for just R100.TASTE editor-in-chief Kate Wilson said of the concept: “We know loadshedding isn’t going away, but suffering cold meals in the depths of winter isn’t TASTE’s style – our goal is always to make life easier for our audience.

“Woolworths already has a wide range of products designed to get dinner on the table fast – fresh and frozen prepared meals; prepped ingredients like pre-cut veg or easy-to-cook roasts; and a slew of pantry innovations, from sauces to rice sachets. So stocking up is one strategy, but we wanted to provide as much variety as possible for different kinds of cooks.

“So if you’re natural planner, we’ll show you how to prep in advance and make dinner go further, while if you prefer to play it fast and loose, we have plenty of dishes you can have on the table in under 30 minutes, either before or after the power cuts.”

The cookbook will be sold exclusively at Woolworths until the end of October 2023.

Luxury Time and Fledge Capital: a partnership worth watching

It was simply a matter of time: independent investment company Fledge Capital has thrown its weight behind South Africa’s high-end online watch retailer, Luxury Time.

In the 19 years since Luxury Time was started by entrepreneur Adriaan Rootman, the company has established a strong reputation for offering pre-owned authentic timepieces by premier brands such as Rolex, Omega, Panerai, Cartier, Audemars Piguet, and many more.

Fledge Capital’s preference for investing in solid consumer brands with unique appeal means that this new Luxury Time partnership is a perfect fit

Location Bank highlights misspelt road name in cheeky guerilla marketing tactic.

How many times have you typed in an address into your navigation system only to be taken somewhere completely off the beaten track, or worse, for it not to have shown up?

This would probably be the case if you need directions to Saxon Road in Johannesburg North. Why? Because it’s spelled incorrectly on the street pole.

To highlight the importance of accurate location data for businesses, Location Bank recently erected a cheeky street name structure ad (SSN board) above the misspelt road name, emphasizing the potential issues associated with location inaccuracies, especially if you’re a business.

The guerrilla marketing tactic provides a real-world sample of how misspelt words (inaccurate business data) more often than not, lead to missed opportunities.

Making moves

Women in Entertainment Breakfast to Illuminate African Talent at FAME Week Africa 2023

FAME Week Africa, built by RX Africa, has announced the highly anticipated Women in Entertainment Breakfast on 6 September as part of the esteemed FAME Week Africa 2023. This ground-breaking event, powered by EarCandy Dubbing and the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), will shine a spotlight on the remarkable contributions of African women in the entertainment industry.

This year’s breakfast will launch an exciting and transformative initiative that promises to fast-track meaningful transformation in the African entertainment industry by establishing a forum that will champion the cause of women in various aspects of entertainment, from film and television to music.

The morning’s proceedings will be highlighted by a captivating keynote address from the woman Forbes has described as ‘Africa’s most powerful woman’, Mo Abudu. The Nigerian media mogul and philanthropist has been listed by the Hollywood Reporter as one of the ‘25 most powerful women in global television’.

Martin Hiller, Portfolio Director of FAME Week Africa, expressed his anticipation for the event, saying, “The Women in Entertainment Breakfast is a crucial milestone for FAME Week Africa. By celebrating and elevating the incredible talent of women in the industry, we are forging a path towards a more equitable and vibrant future for African entertainment. We encourage everyone to join us in this inspiring celebration of talent and diversity.”