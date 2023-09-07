The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move:

Woolworths TASTE: 20 years and still cooking!

Launched in 2003 by New Media on behalf of Woolworths, with the intention of becoming “the best food magazine in the world”, Woolworths TASTE celebrates its 20th anniversary this month.

Woolworths TASTE has always been the highest selling and most commercially successful food magazine in SA, despite being a customer magazine. “In this area – as in so many others – Woolworths is a pioneer,” said editor-in-chief Kate Wilson. “They understood the power and importance of true content marketing long before other SA brands.”

For the past five years, TASTE has consistently been the top-selling magazine of all monthly print titles on Woolworths’ newsstands in its first week of sale.

It reaches an audience of over 800 000 South Africans every month.

Said Elizka Ferreira, head of foods marketing for Woolworths: “We are incredibly proud to have published TASTE so successfully for 20 years. An award winner from launch, TASTE has never faltered in terms of commercial success or content excellence.

“TASTE has defied declining newsstand figures and, in the face of some of the most difficult years for both SA and the world, the brand has only become more trusted, and the audience bigger as new channels are introduced. It’s no coincidence that TASTE has notched up no fewer than 17 international awards in the past two years, as well as two of the highest-selling issues in over a decade. It’s a remarkable achievement and testament to a winning partnership.”

Wilson, who became TASTE’s editor-in-chief in 2015, believes that TASTE’s success can be attributed to the trust that exists between Woolworths and New Media. “Woolworths has always allowed the TASTE team an enormous amount of editorial independence, believing that credibility comes from an innovative, curated content offering, rather than hard-sell corporate messaging. That is rare in this category but, clearly, it’s an approach that has paid off!”

People moves

Google appoints Alex Okosi as managing director for Africa

Google has announced that Alex Okosi, currently managing director for YouTube in EMEA Emerging Markets, will take on the role of managing director for Google in Africa. In his new role, Okosi will be responsible for Google’s operations in Africa including programs to help businesses and economies on the continent to grow, as well as expanding access and providing tools to help the next billion users get more from the Web.

“Alex is a proven leader with a wealth of experience in the media and technology industries. He has a deep understanding of African countries and a passion for using technology to empower people and businesses,” said Meir Brand, vice president, EMEA Emerging Markets at Google.

Okosi is a seasoned media, entertainment, and technology leader. Prior to joining YouTube, he held the position of executive vice president and managing director of Viacom International Media Networks Africa and BET International. In his most recent position at YouTube, Okosi played a pivotal role in steering the platform’s growth and expansion across Africa, the Middle East, and Turkey.

“I am excited at the prospect of leading Google’s team in Africa and the opportunity to be an even closer part of this diverse and dynamic region, which is so close to my heart,” said Okosi. “I’m a firm believer in the potential for technology and, in particular, the internet to improve people’s lives and to help individuals and businesses in Africa to thrive.”

Net#work BBDO unlocks the industry’s new next with executive creative director appointment

Net#work BBDO has appointed Marcus Moshapalo as executive creative director from 1 September 2023, as the driving force behind its partners’ creative ambitions.

With over 20 years’ experience, pegged by local and international accolades, Moshapalo’s crafted ability to captivate audiences by intercepting to the mood of the moment, continues to break new ground.

“I’m eager to contribute to Net#work BBDO’s legacy as a pioneer,” said Mashapalo. “Together with my team, I’m committed to learn new things, to do important work, and bring our partners’ visions to life – for life.”

During his career, Moshapalo has led iconic local and international brands’ creative campaigns – across banking, entertainment, fast-moving consumer goods, motoring, telecommunications, and public awareness and government communication campaigns. And has recently been named as one of the Loeries 2023 judges in the Print, Radio, Crafts, SA Non-English category.

Renowned for his visionary approach to creative, Moshapalo draws inspiration from music, video games, comic books, all forms of media, and a deep connection to current happenings, and audiences, to tell stories that resonate and captivate.

Eclipse Communications’ announces new corporate managing partner, Kgomotso Moalusi

Eclipse Communications has appointed Kgomotso Moalusi as managing partner: corporate to lead the agency’s corporate centre of excellence business unit as well as join its exco team.

With close to 20 years of professional experience under her belt, Moalusi is a seasoned communications professional, having held various positions at international agencies, corporates and in public sector institutions.

With an Honours Degree in Journalism and a background in newsrooms, it was a watershed moment when she joined her first communications agency in 2008. “The newsroom was the greatest teacher. After leaving, I have never looked back. It remains the most rewarding and inspiring feeling to know that I am an advisor to several brands that contribute positively to our country’s economy.”

Eclipse Communications CEO, Cheryl Reddy, said Moalusi’s addition to the team will only strengthen an already flourishing Corporate Centre of Excellence business unit, home to the likes of Mondelez SSA, Pfizer SSA, South African Airways, to name a few.

Meet Kayla and Noluthando from One Eyed-jack in Cape Town

Women’s Months been nothing short of amazing in South Africa and at the back of wonderful milestones women are reaching in business and independently in their own entities when it comes to business.

Kayla Fernandez, the newly appointed project manager at One-Eyed Jack, brings a vibrant energy to the team. A true Capetonian, she has a background in events management. Besides her professional prowess, Kayla is known for her sense of humour, her love for random dancing, and her slight obsession with stationery.

Noluthando Bennett, a versatile professional hailing from Johannesburg and now residing in Cape Town, has crafted a career journey driven by creativity and community engagement. Armed with a diploma in Multimedia Design and Programming and a Bachelor’s degree in Live Sound Engineering, Bennett’s skills span both the technical and creative realms. Her evolution from Multimedia Designer to Live Sound Engineer to Social Media and Community Manager showcases her adaptability and excellence across diverse roles.

TBWA\SA’s coveted internship programme invites applications for 2024

Ever considered a career in the creative sector? TBWA\South Africa – The Disruption Company – is inviting young South African students to apply for the company’s 2024 internship intake.

The 12-month programme offers students a chance to develop their professional skills and launch a career in advertising, public relations and other related fields.

The programme, which commences in January 2024, offers opportunities in the following disciplines:

Finance

Marketing

Account Management

Creative (Copywriters and Graphic Designers)

Art Direction

Strategy

Public Relations

Data/Digital

Project Management

Human Resources

There’s nothing standard or mundane about an internship at TBWA\SA: Interns work with leaders rather than middle managers. They also develop critical thinking and soft skills.

Students can visit https://tbwa.co.za/jobs to submit their applications.

Business moves

FCB Secures Smirnoff Account

FCB has acquired the prestigious Smirnoff account. As the new creative partner for Smirnoff, FCB is poised to elevate the brand’s iconic status and deliver exceptional results in the competitive vodka market.

Smirnoff, a brand known for its rich heritage and commitment to quality, has chosen FCB as its trusted agency to lead its marketing and advertising initiatives. With a proven track record of creating lasting brand legacies and executing successful sales activations, FCB is well-positioned to leverage its strategic thinking and creative prowess to take Smirnoff’s brand presence to new heights.

Reagan Kok, Managing Director of FCB, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with Smirnoff, an esteemed brand that has stood the test of time. FCB’s unique positioning, centered around building timeless brands while activating timely short-term sales, aligns perfectly with Smirnoff’s goals. We are confident that our creative solutions and strategic approach will propel the brand forward and drive exceptional business outcomes.”

Anele, Lira and Janine van Wyk are FEARLESS in new campaign

Radio and TV presenter, Anele Mdoda, songstress, Lira, and football legend, Janine van Wyk, have something in common. It’s a trait that has defined their celebrated careers and has propelled them to the top of their respective fields. What unites them is their fearlessness.

The ability to be fearless is something that all women possess. It’s a choice that’s inherently packaged with a woman’s strength and resilience. To remind women of this choice, 1st for Women teamed up with Darling Films to launch a powerful campaign.

According to producer, Leigh Visser: “Some of us find our fearless early in life. For some, it comes later. But we all have it. And unlike our handbags, phones and cars, it cannot be taken away from us. As women, fearless is part of who we are.”

Jeana Khoury, who directed the campaign agrees. “Being fearless is persevering and thriving through fears. It doesn’t mean that fear is absent but about mastering the courage to push through regardless. It’s a choice 1st for Women wants all women in South Africa to make.”

The campaign unfolds with high-fashion, hyper-stylised shots of Anele, Lira and Janine – brimming with attitude – walking through super-exaggerated, almost surreal scenes of fire, shattering glass and slow-motion chaos. Despite the chaos, the heroines remain resolute.

Seugnette van Wyngaard, head of 1st for Women said Anele, Lira and Janine are incredible icons of what it means to be fearless. “Our hope is that this partnership will be a strong reminder to all women to let their fearless shine. Despite the chaos that surrounds us, fearlessness is mastering the courage to push through, regardless.

Outdoor Network completes rollout of backup power for its Always ON OOH advertising solution

In a strategic move to combat the adverse effects of load shedding on the digital out of home (DOOH) advertising industry, Outdoor Network – part of the Provantage family of companies and a leader in digital and static billboard advertising – has completed its installation of 20 backup power generators at key sites throughout South Africa.

This national initiative is the culmination of Outdoor Network’s full-scale alternative power programme, ensuring uninterrupted visibility and impactful advertising campaigns even during power outages.

The 20 generators will keep Outdoor Network’s digital rotator billboards running at high-traffic sites nationwide. Following the original 12 sites in KZN (Ballito, Pietermaritzburg and Durban), Johannesburg (Cresta), Bloemfontein, East London and Cape Town, Outdoor Network has now added Rustenburg, Johannesburg – Rivonia and Fourways, Polokwane, Emalahleni (Witbank), Nelspruit, Tshwane and Potchefstroom N12 to its Always ON digital rotator network. This expansive power contingency was created to safeguard advertisers’ investments and maintain consistent brand exposure when the lights go out.

Shamy Naidu, director at Provantage, acknowledges the unique challenges faced by the outdoor advertising industry, and by opting for remote monitoring and centralised power solutions, Outdoor Network has minimised the risk of theft without resorting to additions such as inverters, batteries and solar panels, which do not provide the same level of reliability and assurance.

Forward Foundation scheduled to host News24 Forward Faster Invitational Sevens

The Forward Foundation has announced an electrifying sporting event, the News24 Forward Faster Invitational Sevens, in partnership with the internationally sought-after Stellenbosch Academy of Sport (SAS). This two-day extravaganza promises non-stop action and entertainment, bringing together rugby enthusiasts and fans from across South Africa.

The News24 Forward Faster Invitational Sevens will take place at the iconic Paul Roos Markötter Fields in Stellenbosch on 28-29 October 2023. Attendees can look forward to a high-energy atmosphere as top-tier rugby teams including the South African Sevens Side compete in a thrilling sevens tournament that showcases the very best of South African rugby talent.

Madelein Venter, customer success manager at Media24, emphasised the significance of this collaboration. “We are thrilled to be the title sponsor of the News24 Forward Faster Invitational Sevens. This tournament embodies the spirit of competition, dedication, and sportsmanship, which we admire and support. We believe we can add value to this series through the audiences we serve. We are excited to witness the unfolding of this inaugural event.”

Zeotap Data and TikTok collaborate for better campaign results

Zeotap Data, the fully-consented people-based, deterministic data composed of over 500 million unique IDs, announces a new partnership with TikTok for Business, the ad platform of the popular short-form video entertainment platform, TikTok.

This strategic collaboration aims to enable advertisers to get better targeting reach, ensuring the best-in-class data while expanding audience capabilities for TikTok campaigns, all while maintaining utmost data privacy.

As a pioneer in data solutions, Zeotap Data has been built in Germany with a strong focus on GDPR compliance. The company’s exclusive partnerships with top mobile telco operators, premium publishers and e-commerce platforms provide them with a wealth of 100% consented data, setting a high standard for data privacy and quality in the European advertising landscape.

Integrated with TikTok, Zeotap Data enables marketers to understand their audience beyond the social profile, gain efficiency in campaigning, maintain control of data and audience definition, and improve campaign results.

Accenture Song wins Telkom’s digital and direct business

Accenture Song has been appointed digital and direct agency partner for Telkom – one of South Africa’s providers of communication services, following a competitive pitch process. This win holds notable significance as it marks the first piece of business for the newly positioned tech-powered creative group, firmly establishing its credentials as a new breed of agency with a truly end-to-end offering.

Leveraging its full range of capabilities and expertise, Accenture Song will be responsible for the entire digital and direct marketing mandate, including strategy, communication, digital design and customer value management. Applying a holistic approach to enable Telkom to deliver a customer experience that drives relevant engagement and meaningful impact across all touchpoints.

Commenting on this new partnership, chief marketing officer at Telkom, Gugu Mthembu said: “We are on a digital transformation journey that will transform Telkom into a digital first business, and we need a Lead Digital Agency that can help us drive this agenda. Accenture Song proved an unmatched ability to blend creativity with data and technology.”

Describing it as an “incredible win,” Accenture Song’s Africa Lead, Haydn Townsend added: “We’re thrilled to partner with Telkom to help unlock their next chapter of growth.”

Rogerwilco: Responding to the Evolution in South Africa’s Digital Marketing Landscape

Since its inception in 2008, local agency Rogerwilco has been at the forefront of South Africa’s digital marketing landscape. Over the years, the company has witnessed the evolution of digital platforms, from the infancy of Facebook and Twitter to the advent of Instagram and the birth of the iOS app store.

While the company had an intense focus on customer experience in its first decade, it wasn’t until 2018 that Rogerwilco began to speak the language of digital CX. The subsequent year saw the launch of the company’s inaugural research report on South African digital customer experience, with a follow-up report in 2021 that specifically examined CX within South Africa’s townships.

This deep dive into the online experiences of South African citizens marked a turning point. Rogerwilco subtly repositioned itself, transitioning from being a standard digital marketing agency to a digital CX agency.

Rogerwilco continues to offer a comprehensive range of digital marketing services but with a renewed emphasis on the end customer experience.

Rogerwilco’s journey from a digital marketing agency to a digital CX agency exemplifies its commitment to elevating South Africa’s digital landscape.

Toyota South Africa Motors and Comic-Con partner for Comic Con Africa

Following the success of Comic-Con Cape Town earlier this year, Comic Con Africa is coming to Johannesburg from Friday, 22 – Monday, 25 September 2023, with Toyota South Africa Motors [TSAM] as the official partner.

“We’re proud to be increasing our presence in the gaming world through our partnership with Comic-Con as South Africa is at the forefront of African esports. For Toyota, it’s been a great way to further connect with our consumers. The virtual world gives them a chance to see the capabilities of our road cars in a competitive setting,” says TSAM’s Vice President for Marketing, Glenn Crompton.

Beyond being the official partner, TSAM is also joining the esports fun. The Toyota Gaming Engine [TTGE] will have an activation stand atComic Con Africa, where they’ll be hosting daily free-to-play time trial challenges on WRC 10 and Mario Kart.

Making moves

Cotton On Foundation launches Mental Health Campaign with Lady Gaga’s Born this Way Foundation

Australian-born fashion and lifestyle brand Cotton On have partnered their philanthropic arm, Cotton On Foundation with US-based non-profit Born This Way Foundation, founded by Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Bissett Germanotta, in 2012. Together, they aim to raise $5 million USD for global mental health, with R 2 500 000 being donated to provide mental health support for youth in South Africa.

“We’re honoured to partner with Cotton On Foundation for our first global campaign amplifying our mission to build a kinder, braver world together,” said Lady Gaga, co-founder of Born This Way Foundation. “We are constantly working to uplift the stories of young people worldwide, and through this partnership, we invite everyone to practice kindness and learn how to better support one another. Our research tells us that kindness is one way we can support each other’s mental health.”

The two organisations came together to create a range of limited-edition products available from 1 September to 10 October 2023 with Cotton On donating 100% of the net proceeds to Born This Way Foundation, making Cotton On one of the biggest corporate contributors to global youth mental health resources and support in 2023. Customers can purchase items, including caps, T-shirts, tote bags, stationery, and a denim jacket online and in select stores globally. The ‘Kinder, Braver, Together’ product design was inspired by Born This Way Foundation’s mission of supporting youth mental health and working with young people to build a kinder, braver world. An ethos shared by Cotton On Foundation on their journey to create a world where everyone can thrive.

Gearing up for the MMA’s SA IMPACT Conference: Thriving in the Modern Marketing Landscape

Fact: 78% of CEOs rely on their CMOs to steer growth in their organisations and move the financial needle by aligning to the efforts of their boards and CFOs. As such, never before has the CMO role been as integral to the needs of the business, not least due to ever shifting market dynamics.

This is the core theme of the upcoming IMPACT South Africa Conference, presented by the MMA SA – the Industry Body that is architecting the future of marketing – in partnership with MultiChoice, Takealot.Group Advertising, Standard Bank and MTN and supported by event sponsors Mindshare, Helm and Ayoba. It takes place on the 7th September at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Among key takeaways of the IMPACT South Africa event are how:

Businesses can transform into purpose-led organisations that meet corporate social responsibility expectations;

CMOs can align with CFOs to enable growth and align strategies with the latter’s metrics and reporting criteria;

Marketers can grasp the evolving data landscape to develop potent data strategies that are transparent, compliant and transformative;

AI can be leveraged to boost economic growth while elevating a brand’s impact; and

Next-gen marketing looks through the lens of different generations to create meaningful, engaging and sustainable relationships with customers.

Speakers include Zeyad Davids, Partner Deloitte Digital; Katherine Madley, VP Marketing Massmart; Beyers van de Merwe, Chief Executive: Marketing, PEP; Kerry Janse Van Rensburg, Digital Director, Ignition Group; Heidi Brauer CM(SA): CMO/Brand Mama At large (Former CMO: Hollard & kulula.com); Vincent Maher: Group Executive Head of Digital MultiChoice Group; Diana Springer: Head of Group Brand and Marketing Standard Bank Group; Luisa Mazinter: Chief Growth Officer Mesh.Trade and 42Markets Group; Gillian Ezra, Head of Content and Engagement Ayoba and Kate Kitz: CEO Mindshare South Africa. For the first time, the line-up also includes the Chair and Vice-Chair of the newly formed MMA SA Youth Development Board, Takalani Masikhwa, digital lead and strategist at Mindshare and vice-chair Anesu Malisa, Head of Gen Z Marketing (Africa Office) at Samsung Electronics.Seats are limited and are going fast. To reserve a place, RSVP here: https://lnkd.in/dpxrU4z6.

Fak’ugesi African Digital Innovation Festival: Embracing ‘More Flow’ at this year’s tech festival

The countdown has begun for the 10th edition of the Fak’ugesi African Digital Innovation Festival, where the worlds of technology and creativity unite to shape a brighter future for Africa’s digital landscape.

With this year’s theme, More Flow, this landmark event is poised to inspire, educate, and foster collaboration among the next generation of content creators from across the continent.

“In this digital age, Fak’ugesi has played a pivotal role in nurturing the creative talents of Africa’s youth,” says Eduardo Cachucho, the Festival’s Creative Director. “As we step into our 10th year, we’re thrilled to invite you to join us in celebrating the possibilities that lie ahead, #MoreFlow.”

With a commitment to fostering innovation, collaboration, and creativity, Fak’ugesi is set to empower the next generation of digital trailblazers. “Fak’ugesi has always been a beacon for emerging African creatives in the digital sphere and we look forward to this milestone event,” Cachucho adds. “As we celebrate our 10th year, we invite you to embark on a journey of discovery, inspiration, and transformation. Join us in shaping the future of African digital creativity, because from now on, the possibilities are limitless.”

To see the full programme, visit: https://fakugesi.co.za/