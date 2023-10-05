The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Accessing South Africa’s Afrikaans market

Recent research conducted by Media24 on South Africa’s Afrikaans audience’s consumer habits have revealed valuable insights into this affluent and influential market.

The company reaches 5.8 million Afrikaans-speaking adults with its publications – 71% of the entire Afrikaans market. Key insights drawn from the survey, which offer agencies, brands and retailers an in depth understanding of this market’s expectations, have been packaged in an accessible story format on Praat saam, an online information hub.

“The results reaffirm our belief that Media24 uniquely reaches this market segment with advertisements at key points of the month,” says Adspace24’s General Manager Tasmia Ismail. “Netwerk24 is the leading subscription-based news site in South Africa and our publications Rapport, Die Burger, Beeld and Son serve them with information at a regional level, and together cover the whole of South Africa, both in print and online.”

An important finding is that Afrikaans consumers are passionate about news and current affairs and that they consult newspapers and online news sites to inform their shopping decisions. They are proudly South African, loyal to local products, have expendable income, and want to be informed about products in their language. Newspaper readers are more frequent shoppers than the population at large, and they regard advertisements as a source of reliable information when buying food and groceries, furniture and home appliances. Virtually all readers are decision-makers who influence choices in their households.

Dalene Muller, head of Media Intelligence at Adspace24, says, “It was important for us to engage directly with our Afrikaans audience using our online platform, Forum24. The insights from the research have yet again shown us how significant our brands are to this audience, and how highly engaged this powerful consumer market is to the South African economy. One of the most important findings that we can share with brands is how important it is for this audience to receive advertisements in Afrikaans.”

People moves

Wavemaker welcomes six graduates to be part of the GradX programme for 2023.

In its fourth year since inception, the GradX programme initiated by international media company GroupM plays a crucial role in bridging the gap between academic learning and real-world experience. The programme is designed to provide aspiring professionals with valuable hands-on training, industry exposure, and the opportunity to develop essential skills.

In 2023, Wavemaker SA welcomed six graduates namely Wavhudi Netshikweta, Moeketsi Moeketsane, Khanyisile Mahlangu, Leander Kamanga, Gomotsegang Ratlhagane and Nikilitha Mdluli.

With the programme being half-way through, the graduates have been provided with a structured learning environment.

As an intern, Nikilitha Mdluli first concentrated on sorting paperwork and helping with daily tasks. However, over time, he had the opportunity to lead large campaigns and become a key client liaison.

Moeketsi Moeketsane says his GradX programme experience has been very eye opening, informative, and inspirational.

There are a lot of things to learn and a lot of people to learn from, according to Khanyisile Mahlangu. It’s almost impossible to walk out having learnt nothing.

Wavemaker’s dynamic environment, along with the exceptional colleagues and program, propelled Wavhudi Netshikweta to new heights in her career. She is endlessly thankful for this invaluable experience.

Gomotsegang Ratlhagane says all you must do is keep moving, no matter how many obstacles along the way, just keep moving forward throughout those obstacles.

Leander Kamanga alludes that it has been a privilege to be amid so much professional diversity where learning happens every moment.

‘’Ever since we started the GradX programme, we have offered our graduates meaningful projects and responsibilities that allow them to apply their theoretical knowledge in practical scenarios. Interns at Wavemaker SA are given the opportunity to work on real-world projects, contributing to the company’s objectives and gaining hands-on experience. This exposure helps graduates develop problem-solving skills, critical thinking abilities, and a deeper understanding of their chosen field’’, said Wanita Berry, Head of Talent at Wavemaker SA.

Human8 appoints Camille Nicita as new global CEO

Human8 (previously known as InSites Consulting), the new human-driven consultancy, just announced that its co-founder and current global CEO Kristof De Wulf is passing on the responsibility to Camille Nicita, currently Managing Director for North America.

Kristof De Wulf co-founded Human8, formerly known as InSites Consulting, in 1997 as a spin-off of Belgian-based Vlerick Business School where he was marketing professor and partner.

He became CEO beginning of 2012. Under his leadership, the company grew from around 80 people to now well over 800 people, adding more than €100 million in revenues through organic growth, greenfield operations in the Netherlands, Romania, UK, US & Germany, and an intensive buy-and-build journey involving 9 acquisitions in just 5 years.

At the start of 2023, the global group rebranded to Human8, while keeping the Space Doctors name as a sub-brand for its foresighting and strategic positioning work.

Mahindra strengthens leadership team

Mahindra South Africa (MSA) has announced the appointment of three key executives to its leadership team. They join MSA as it readies itself for a new era of growth, driven by its refreshed portfolio of SUVs and bakkies and its renewed focus on customer value linked to the Mahindra brand’s commercial objectives.

The three executives, all industry veterans, are:

Head of sales is Fanie Smuts, an automotive veteran with experience in virtually every aspect of the automotive value chain, including marketing, sales and aftersales.

Head of strategic marketing is Nomonde Kweyi, who joins Africa after a long and fruitful career in the transport and logistics industry, where she served in a leadership role for marketing and communication for the Southern African region.

Head of HR is Welisha Govender, who is qualified in industrial psychology and has fulfilled a leadership role in human resources, people and organisational development and transformation in various retail and telecommunications sectors.

Business moves

Wunderman Thompson launches AI creative testing solution

Global creative and technology network, Wunderman Thompson, has announced the launch of Reveal, a complete AI creative testing solution that helps brands evaluate their advertising and brand assets. Reveal is the latest example of how Wunderman Thompson is embedding AI across its global network.

Developed by Wunderman Thompson’s team of data specialists and technologists, Reveal is a proprietary product that uses the latest AI techniques to measure consumers’ attention and emotional responses to brand content through real-world environments.

David Lloyd, Managing Director of Data, EMEA at Wunderman Thompson said: “Reveal is a game changer for creative testing. Not only because it allows brands to test a larger audience, faster, and more cost-effectively than traditional methods, but it also delivers a far richer understanding of how to improve the creative performance of branded content, based on the data and insights collected.”

The product implements an AI-powered emotions detection model developed by Wunderman Thompson which can predict seven micro-expressions (anger, disgust, fear, happy, neutral, sad, surprise) accurately. By observing participants’ micro-expressions and changes in muscle movement in the face, which are involuntary and authentic, and map the changes to emotional states using computer vision and machine learning algorithms, this cutting-edge technology can accurately assess emotional reactions to brand content in real time.

SAPRO appoints Tribeca as its communications partner

SAPRO, a global talent outsourcing firm specialising in advisory, assurance, and tax solutions, has appointed Tribeca as its PR and communications partner. Tribeca will play a crucial role in supporting SAPRO with both external and internal communications, encompassing media relations, stakeholder engagement, content and digital strategy development, as well as crisis management as the need arises.

Founded by South African co-CEOs Dario Grassini and Greg Maslov, SAPRO is based in New York and caters to a global clientele. The firm offers its under-resourced clients access to the expertise of custom-trained assurance, tax and advisory professionals across various jurisdictions worldwide.

“Tribeca has the right experience and expertise to help SAPRO navigate the ever-changing communications landscape, providing a highly effective always-on communications strategy,” said Tribeca managing partner, Nicola Tarr. “By working closely with the SAPRO team, we aim to deliver impactful communication campaigns that resonate with their target audience, enhance brand awareness and drive tangible results.”

Beyond Africa’s Borders: Introducing Africa Fashion International

Founded in 2007, African Fashion International (AFI) has driven Africa’s diverse fashion industries forward by showcasing the talent and craftsmanship of designers with African roots.

Now, as the organisation marks its 16th anniversary, AFI is proud to announce its new name: Africa Fashion International (AFI).

The rebranding from African Fashion International to Africa Fashion International signifies a departure from the notion of a singular, monolithic vision of Africa.

Reflecting this significant milestone, AFI’s Founder and Executive Chair, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, said, “Features of Africa’s cultures, creativity and cuisine have migrated around the world. Today, it’s possible to identify with Africa, regardless of proximity, because Africa’s heritage is intertwined to the heritage of almost every other part of the globe.”

Castle Milk Stout has restored the much-loved black bull symbol on to its refreshed packaging design to celebrate African heritage

Inkunzi ibuyile – the bull is back! After over a decade of absence, Castle Milk Stout has reintroduced the symbol of inkunzi emnyama, the familiar iconic symbol of a black bull, back on its packaging, while still retaining the taste and richness of the beer. This move is in line with Castle Milk Stout’s journey to re-connect its consumers with their African identity.

In African culture a bull is often associated with strength and wealth. It is the alpha male in the kraal, the dominant cattle that is key in the reproduction of the livestock.

“We are excited to reintroduce the much-loved inkunzi emnyama back on our packaging design. We believe that this new packaging will build on the tie between Castle Milk Stout and African identity by reintroducing the black bull to our packaging and telling this story. We hope that as our customers savour their richness with the repackaged Castle Milk Stout, it will evoke strength, boldness, authenticity and a sense of pride in being African with every sip,” said Castle Milk Stout Marketing Manager, Khwezi Vika.

NPAW introduces new analytics, automated A/B testing solution for publishers and editorial teams

NPAW has introduced Publisher Analytics, a new content optimisation tool to help media publishers and editorial teams enhance user engagement based on insights into user behaviour and preferences.

The tool lets publishers and editors easily identify underperforming content with real-time ranking markers providing instant feedback on content click performance. They can then implement real-time A/B testing to assess the various content elements such as cover images, titles, and subtitles. The tool identifies the elements that attract the most interest and traffic, and it automatically chooses the winning proposition.

Air France Named Official Partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024

Air France has announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 Organising Committee (OCOG). The air carrier is now the official partner of the 33rd Olympics of the modern era, as it pledges to continue to back this global event it has been supporting since becoming the official partner of the Paris 2024 bid in 2016.

“We are proud to extend our partnership with the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024. After the thrill of Paris being awarded the Games, we can’t wait to contribute to making this global event a success. The Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 speak to our goals and values at Air France. Come summer 2024, we will help the very best of France soar worldwide like never before, on the wings of excellence, respect and inclusion,” said Benjamin Smith, CEO of the Air France-KLM Group.

CMC Networks selects Inmanta Connect for end-to-end automation

Inmanta, the leading expert in service orchestration for telecom, announced today that it has won a new deal with CMC Networks, the largest pan-African network group. This will enable CMC Networks to offer next-generation connectivity in a fully automated way to its customers.

CMC Networks, a global leader in connectivity solutions, is working with Inmanta to revolutionize the management and optimization of CMC Networks’ extensive network infrastructure across Africa and between continents.

By leveraging Inmanta Connect’s advanced network orchestration capabilities, CMC Networks continues to push the boundaries of innovation. The goal is to deliver exceptional service to customers by provisioning connectivity on demand, enhancing scalability, and improving overall operational efficiency.

Making moves

ByDesign Communications celebrates 7th birthday

ByDesign Communications has turned seven and, while a seventh birthday may not be much to talk about, what they’ve achieved in those seven years certainly is.

Since 2016, ByDesign has garnered more than 30 prestigious industry awards, including a 2017 SABRE Award for Best New Agency across Europe, Middle East and Africa, and a Cannes Lion for Creativity (2019) – a rare achievement for a PR firm.

But, if you were to ask their founders for their true measure of success, its that both their first staff member, and their first major client, are still with them.

Co-founder Kevin Welman credits this measure of longevity to the firm’s core approach to content generation and media results never having faltered: “We’ve stayed ahead of the curve and adapted to a new media environment that frontlines digital content and paid media opportunities alongside more traditional PR. We’ve evolved quickly, forming a fully-fledged digital agency, and focusing on building audiences that matter on platforms like LinkedIn and other social networks. Our expertise lies in serving the right content to the right people at the right time.”

ByDesign is also geared to working with clients across the spectrum – from Anglo American and TransUnion South Africa, to Gibs, King Price Insurance and Fireblade Aviation, to name just a few. Their audience has also grown, from national to Pan-African. Not only do they manage reputations across the continent, they’ve also been instrumental in rolling out financial literacy programmes across Africa for the International Finance Corporation and the World Bank Group.

Dr Whitey Basson to receive the 2023 Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Lifetime Achiever Award

Moonshot thinking around the future of work and innovation will be the focus of the international keynote address delivered by educational futurist, Raya Bidshahri, at the annual Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Awards, futured by BCX, taking place in Parktown, Johannesburg on 9 November 2023. Businessman Dr Whitey Basson will receive the Lifetime Achiever Award at the event.

“Raya Bidshahri has in a very short time cemented her reputation as a leader in educational development in a 4IR world, and we’re delighted that she will be speaking to a point of national interest and importance in South Africa,” said Jonas Bogoshi, CEO of BCX.

Dr Whitey Basson is the former MD and CEO of Shoprite Holdings Ltd, the largest food retailer in Africa. He will be honoured for his achievements as a titan of South African business, committed to the success of the country and its people. Basson will join the likes of Gloria Serobe, Patrice Motsepe, Dr Richard Maponya, Adrian Gore, Dr Johann Rupert, Allan Gray, Raymond Ackerman and Former President Nelson Mandela as previous recipients of the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Lifetime Achiever Award. The award is decided by a high-profile independent panel, recognising an individual that consistently contributes to the South African economy.

S’thembiso Msomi, editor of Sunday Times, said receiving a Top 100 Companies Award remains one of the prestigious accolades in the country, where the best of the best are recognised.

This is the 5th year that the event partners with headline sponsor BCX.