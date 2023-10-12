The application was set down in the urgent court in Johannesburg on 10 October 2023. It has been suggested in certain reports that eMedia’s application has been dismissed. This is not correct. The urgent court did not determine the merits of the application. It simply indicated that it would not deal with the merits of the matter on an urgent basis.

WATCH: 3.2 million Openview homes denied the right to watch #RugbyWorldCup

eMedia is persisting in its application against MultiChoice and SuperSport in the interest of the hundreds of thousands of viewers that rely on Openview for purposes of accessing the SABC’s Channels and who are being precluded from viewing the World Cup Rugby matches because of the restriction imposed by SuperSport.

eMedia is disappointed that the court has not yet been in a position to pronounce on the merits of the application and to clarify whether the restrictions imposed by MultiChoice on the SABC are lawful. eMedia remains of the view that the restrictions are not lawful. The SABC has also stated publicly that it does not regard the restrictions as being appropriate.

