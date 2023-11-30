The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Pulse Communications and Ivie Media announce partnership to fuel cross-border collaboration into Europe and Africa

In a remarkable testament to resilience and sustained growth, two South African startup agencies, Pulse Communications and Ivie Media, have announced their expansion into Europe.

Both agencies, founded in 2020, have defied the early-stage startup odds and are teaming up to expand their footprint into Europe, with a focus on driving awareness of European brands into the African market and, likewise, supporting African businesses looking to enter the European market.

Pulse Communications, under the leadership of its founders, Kirsten Roos and Samantha Thomas, and Ivie Media, founded by Irina Vlad with operations director, Alison Kingon at the helm, have been at the forefront of communication strategy since their inception. As collaborative agency partners, both businesses have worked together across an array of clients in South Africa including Travelstart and The Courier Guy to offer comprehensive, impactful and data-backed through-the-line (TTL) support to their clients.

Kirsten Roos, co-founder of Pulse Communications, expressed her enthusiasm about the expansion: “At Pulse Communications, our mission has always been to create innovative, impactful communications strategies. By joining forces with our collaborative agency partners, Ivie Media, we’re now poised to take our vision to the global stage. This partnership will not only benefit our clients but also open up new horizons for creative, cross-border collaboration.”

Irina Vlad, founder of Ivie Media, said, “Our journey at Ivie Media has been defined by a relentless pursuit of excellence in marketing and communications. This expansion allows us to further enhance our expertise and extend our influence into new markets. We are excited to facilitate the exchange of ideas, products, and services between Europe and Africa.”

The agencies will focus on expanding their operations – including their data-backed, AI-powered approach – into Europe, leveraging their expertise to drive awareness of European brands in select African markets, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, and Ethiopia. Simultaneously, they aim to provide invaluable support to African businesses looking to introduce their offerings to the European market, particularly the Benelux region, France, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

People moves

East Coast Radio bids farewell to managing director, Boni Mchunu

After an illustrious eight years at the helm of East Coast Radio (ECR), managing director Boni Mchunu bids farewell to the station.

Reflecting on her time at ECR, Mchunu said, “I am grateful for the incredible journey over the past eight years – building and growing East Coast Radio together with my team has been phenomenal. It has been a remarkable chapter of my life filled with challenges, triumphs, and vital experiences. As I step away. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to my team, Kagiso Media Radio, our audiences, and business partners for all the support. The decision to leave ECR was not made lightly, but I believe it is the right time for both personal and professional reasons. Thank you for an unforgettable chapter, and I look forward to seeing ECR and KMR’s continued success from a different point of view. I leave with fond memories and a deep sense of gratitude.”

Starting her tenure in 2015, Mchunu’s leadership has been marked by an impressive track record of audience growth, brand development and business success. She played a pivotal role in the transformation of the station, nurturing leadership within the organisation, and fostering collaborative ventures with businesses, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal. Her meaningful engagement with stakeholders in both business and government circles has left an indelible mark on ECR.

Mchunu is leaving the role effective December 31, 2023, to pursue a significant career opportunity based in Johannesburg.

Nick Grubb, CEO at Kagiso Media Radio (KMR), said, “It’s always incredibly sad to say farewell to someone like Boni, whose energy and impact has been massive since she joined the brand. Her leadership has been inspiring, driving East Coast Radio to new heights while consistently meeting and exceeding business financial projections, fostering a distinct and positive company culture, and providing an optimal work environment for our staff to flourish. We are proud to have contributed to her career growth and wish her every success in her new role.”

Details of Mchunu’s replacement will be finalised and announced in due course.

Megan Bird Adds Hope this December

Award winning illustrator Megan Bird, who describes herself as a “maker of things, a raiser of children, and a great high five giver” launches her limited edition KFC bucket for KFC’s Add Hope this week.

As children, our imaginations can make any small moment big, but when we grow up, we forget the big our small can do.

“The R2 contributions to Add Hope impact so many children, on such a basic level: a nutritious meal, “ says Andra Nel , KFC marketing manager Brand & Purpose. “But we also wanted Megan to celebrate the childlike idea of hope, and the unlimited meanings it holds for different people, as we have seen in our recipients over the years.”

Megan’s themes included exploration, learning, bravery, fun and creativity.

“South Africans have contributed so much, and this limited edition bucket for the festive season, is not only a thank you, but also a continued message of hope for all that we can achieve together.”

Business moves

Penquin Marks a Year of Growth, Creativity, and Innovation in 2023

Penquin is celebrating a remarkable year in 2023 marked by agile creativity, substantial growth, and an unwavering commitment to improving lives.

2023 saw significant growth for Penquin, not only in terms of the team’s size but also through a comprehensive restructuring of the business. Managing director Ryan Nofal said the business has grown significantly in terms of personnel in 2023, none more so than in the last few months which saw Penquin undergo a complete restructure of the business.” This restructuring aimed to enhance service delivery by creating dedicated teams and updated departments focused on innovative solutions.

The past year was filled with some incredible highlights for Penquin as an agency, including the successful launch of multiple cars for a Suzuki and other noteworthy campaigns.

MultiChoice adds ESPN 1 for DStv Access subscribers

MultiChoice has confirmed that ESPN 1, one of the two channels on DStv from America’s leading sports entertainment brand, will now be available to DStv Access subscribers.

From 1 December 2023, it will be included in DStv’s fast-growing Access platform, bringing its unique blend of adrenalin-fueled entertainment and all the sporting action to a brand-new audience. Subscribers can now enjoy the best of American sporting leagues and international sports, including a selection of European soccer leagues, with the addition of ESPN 1 on DStv Channel 218.

“We continue to monitor viewership trends and are thrilled to be adding ESPN 1 for our DStv Access customers. This announcement is our way of rewarding our loyal customers with a wider catalogue of entertaining content to choose from,” said Marc Jury, the CEO of MultiChoice South Africa.

“We are also excited that this move will also give sports fans out there looking to get more, for less, an opportunity to stay in the game and take our offering to be front row of the best sports entertainment in the world.”

In an extra bonus, ESPN 1 will be broadcasting a thrilling festive feast of NBA and NFL fixtures on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Making moves

East Coast Radio launches ‘The Big Favour – Season of Sharing’ campaign

East Coast Radio (ECR) is making a difference in the lives of underprivileged families this festive season. It has launched a special holiday edition of its award-winning weekly feature, ‘The Big Favour’. The primary objective of The Big Favour is dedicated to matching the needs of individuals and non-profit organisations, with those who have the resources to create impactful change.

The primary objective of the campaign is to provide sustainable support to underprivileged families during the six-week festive period. The initiative aims to distribute food parcels designed to sustain a family of four, encompassing essential food items.

Each grocery hamper costs R1100 and every contribution, irrespective of the amount, significantly contributes to the initiative’s success. Additionally, each food pack will include fruit and vegetable seeds, fostering long-term sustainability by encouraging families to plant and grow their nutritious produce.

MD Boni Mchunu says the station is dedicated to making a positive and lasting impact on the lives of communities throughout KwaZulu-Natal.

“As a station, our values are centered around the spirit of ubuntu, and each year we try to make a difference and play our part in the lives of our KwaZulu-Natal communities. With schools closing for the festive break, the pause of feeding schemes in schools becomes a challenge for underprivileged families. The Season of Sharing initiative aims to bring hope and sustenance to those most in need. Our goal is not just to provide immediate relief, but also to empower these families for a more sustainable future.”

East Coast Radio will host a telethon on Friday, 1 December 2023. The station will invite members of the public to play their part by pledging a cash donation of any amount.

Proceeds will be used to help feed as many families as possible during the festive season.

The week after the telethon will be dedicated to the distribution of food hampers in various parts of the KZN.

5FM amplifies year-end parties

What if SA’s favourite youth radio station and Station of the Year nominee, 5FM, could take your year-end office or house party and make it EPIC?! That’s exactly what the station’s doing to end off 2023 with a bang! After what’s been a smashing year for the station – voted Coolest Radio Station in SA at Sunday Times GenNext, scooping Silver at both Rapport Jou Keuse and the Promax awards and being nominated for a whopping 13 Radio Awards – there’s no better way than to celebrate it with the 5 Nation who made it all possible. So, if you’re planning an office or house party in Gauteng, anywhere between 4 and 15 December 2023, 5 Drive and the rest of the 5FM gang can turn your party into THE event of the year – complete with a live broadcast from your year-end party and an amazing Roger Goode Experience – proudly mixed by the biggest and craziest party animal of them all – to boot. All that you have to do is to jump onto the 5FM app, complete the entry form and say why 5 Drive should amplify your year-end party. Whether it’s an office soirée or a December squad bash, we want to hear about your plans and give you the chance to amplify it to be one for the record books.

“It’s true to 5FM’s style to take something epic and then step it up a notch. This is our way of thanking our listeners for a record 2023 with an amazing vibe, the best music, their favourite 5FM presenters and, without any doubt, memories that’ll last a lifetime”, said Michael Bossenger, 5FM’s acting Business Manager. For more info and Ts and Cs, stay tuned to 5FM, download the 5FM app for iOS and Android, visit www.5fm.co.za and follow the station across all social media channels.

Golfers shoot R120 000 for Hope Schools at charity day

A full field of golfers and sponsors from Buffalo City raised R120 000 at the annual Algoa Cares East London Charity Golf Day to help Hope Schools become more sustainable through the hire of its hall, as well as the purchase of education and maintenance equipment.

The annual charity golf day, which has become a firm favourite for Buffalo City golfers due to the fun elements added by Algoa FM and sponsors, was hosted at the East London Golf Clubin August.

Hope Schools educates, transports, and provides meals for over 300 learners from grades 00 to 12 at Little Sparklers Educare, Hope Preparatory, and Hope College.

Platinum sponsor Meyers Motors ISUZU added R20 000 to the amount, according to Nigel Raw, the principal of Hope Schools.

“This is a great example of how Algoa FM works together with other Eastern Cape companies to support the communities in which we work and live,” said Algoa FM Marketing Manager Lesley Geyer.

Openview collaborates with Joburg Theatre for Joburg Festival of Lights 2023

Joburg Theatre’s annual Joburg Festival of Lights is set to dazzle at Joburg Zoo this holiday season scheduled to run from 1 December to 7 January 2024.

Visitors should prepare to be spellbound by the larger-than-life illuminated animal characters meticulously designed to transport you to a magical realm. These lifelike creatures will glow and illuminate the night, creating a truly mesmerizing atmosphere that will leave you in awe. But the magic will not stop there!

Performances by Bongi Archie, Youth Russian Ballet Company – A mesmerizing Nutcracker, Comedy and DJ Nights – A night of laughter and groovy beats, The Soil, Art of Dance, Soweto Spiritual Singers, Tribhangi Dance Company, iComplete, Tamara Dey with the dynamic Mzansi Gay Choir, DaFunc and many more.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their picnic blankets and camping chairs (please note that alcohol is strictly prohibited as it will be sold on site), creating an ideal setting for an evening under the stars. A variety of food stalls will be available, including the Stages restaurant, offering a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

TNT Africe celebrates ‘100 Years of Warner Bros’

TNT Africa, an official partner of Warner Bros. 100 Years, is presenting a documentary series, ‘100 Years of Warner Bros.’, airing every Wednesday night from the 6 December. This unprecedented four-part documentary, directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Leslie Iwerks and narrated by the legendary Morgan Freeman, delves into the extraordinary legacy of Warner Bros. as it celebrates its centennial anniversary in 2023.

‘100 Years of Warner Bros.’ takes audiences on a historical journey, delving into the extraordinary legacy of one of America’s greatest studios. Warner Bros. has played a pivotal role in shaping the entertainment industry over the past century, from its humble beginnings as a family affair to evolving into a global giant. This documentary series celebrates the studio’s 100th anniversary in 2023, exploring the origin, evolution, and longevity of Warner Bros. and showcasing the vision, courage, and talent that created some of the most impactful stories in cinematic history.