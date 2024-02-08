The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Newzroom Afrika takes a fresh approach for the new year as it marks 5th birthday

Newzroom Afrika rings in the new year with changes, as the channel marks five years since its launch and continues to shake up the news scene with youthful energy and continuous innovation.

Newzroom Afrika has quickly established itself as the go-to source for trusted and authoritative news, covering regional, national, continental and global stories.

“We are so grateful for our growing audience of loyal viewers and our undertaking is to always remain a step ahead, with fresh approaches to telling their stories and being the voice of the people,” said CEO Thabile Ngwato.

“With that in mind, we are once again embarking on a much-needed refresh to the line-up to inject new talent and energy while drawing on the solid experience in our ranks to ensure the highest standards of accuracy and integrity in our reporting.

“This is especially important as we build up to a big election season in South Africa, which will be a strong focus for the channel as we document round-the clock coverage of the country’s democracy in action.”

The new AM Report will now be anchored by Aldrin Sampear and Naledi Moleo, with the addition of Sports Anchor Andee Mahamba, while seasoned anchor Iman Rappetti takes over Newsfeed AM. Michelle Craig will bring a fresh take to Daytime Update followed by Stephen Grootes who keeps a steady hand on the Newsfeed PM slot. Grootes also carries on as the anchor of The Pulse.

People moves

Global research disruptor sens expands leadership team with appointment of Mike Abel as non-executive chairman.

Disruptive market research company sens, headquartered in Ireland, which is informed by behavioural science and expressed through BehaviourTech and artificial intelligence (AI), has announced that it has appointed respected global M&C Saatchi executive and South African advertising industry leader Mike Abel as Non-Executive chairman, at a time when the business is ready to expand its industry-leading and proven results to a wider pool of businesses, agencies and consultancies.

The appointment of Abel does not affect his role as executive chairman of M&C Saatchi Group South Africa, the business he founded 14 years ago. Abel, whose non-executive chairmanship is siloed from the day-to-day operations of sens, will bring vision, a global network and experience, clarity, and innovation to the business, which is already producing outstanding results for blue chip clients and is ready for the next phase of its growth.

Seasoned business leader and entrepreneur Per Lagerstrom, who co-founded sens with industry expert and entrepreneur Jacqui Young, said Abel’s appointment was the next logical step for the business.

“Mike brings more than an outstanding reputation; he brings the vision and clarity we need as we move towards scaling. Along with 10X Founder and highly successful businessman Steven Nathan, who has joined Sens as non-executive director, we have assembled a team we believe will steer sens on its new phase, for the overall betterment of an industry that has, until now, been left behind.”

Firdous Osman joins Boomtown as MD

The World Women Leadership Congress’s Global Woman Leader in 2023, South Africa’s Women Leader in 2021 and Africa’s Women Leader in 2020, Firdous Osman, has joined Boomtown as Managing Director.

Her role will extend across both the agency’s offices, one in Johannesburg and the other in Gqeberha, as well as servicing clients in Cape Town, broader Africa, the UK and the US.

Boomtown CEO Glen Meier is determined to take the agency to the next level in the coming months, as he and his team have done repeatedly in its now 30-year history. Accordingly, he has listed ‘building a better agency building better brands’ as Osman’s priority.

“We are delighted to welcome Firdous to the Boom.” he said. “Given Firdous’ self-confessed obsession for passion for creativity across all sectors of an agency’s disciplines, plus her entrepreneurial mind and challenger mentality, we have no doubt she is the right person to help us hone our product.

“To have a leader of her pedigree on our team as we seek to lift our game further and move us another rung or three or five up the ladder is a privilege and testament to our growth trajectory and mission.”

Over the past 36 months, Boomtown added several significant pieces of new business to its stable –Wimpy, Nestle and Pepsico – and grew existing clients organically, and Osman is excited by the challenge Meier has given her.

“As one of the few independent agencies in our country, Boomtown has stood the test of time,” she noted.

“Over the years, it has pivoted into a fully integrated agency that is relentless in its pursuit for creative excellence, obsessed with growing talent, and uncompromising in building quality and meaningful relationships with clients.

“Its culture – which places authenticity, care and a determination to polish the raw talent and potential of its people – resonates deeply with me. I am humbled to be part of its next chapter,” she said.

Osman, who has been in the industry for just under 20 years, leaves Publicis Groupe where she was Managing Director of Saatchi & Saatchi South Africa. Before that, she spent 14 years of her career at Ogilvy SA.

Bayer South East Africa welcomes Jessica Nkosi as a brand ambassador

The much-admired South African actress and TV presenter Jessica Nkosi has partnered with the Bayer South Africa Consumer Health division as an ambassador for Bepanthen DERMA line of products, which are designed for dry and sensitive skin.

The collaboration is an example of Bayer’s ongoing efforts to constantly seek new ways to reach, interact, and communicate with consumers.

Nkosi is a well-known artist, a graceful woman, and holistic wellness advocate who personifies dedication to skin health.

“Bayer’s Bepanthen® has always been at the forefront of skincare, and I am delighted to be part of a brand that aligns with my values. Skin health is an important aspect of overall wellbeing, and I look forward to sharing the benefits of Bepanthen® DERMA’s product range with the South African community,” said Nkosi.

Country Road Group appoints Kay Raidoo as the new country manager for South Africa

Kay Raidoo is the new CRG Country Manager for South Africa. The brands that will fall under her stable include Country Road, Witchery, and Trenery.

Raidoo brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience which will help her lead the CRG stable in South Africa to new heights. Raidoo worked in senior leadership teams for over 10 years; and is a certified non-executive director (Institute of Directors) and holds a BCom (Wits) as well as an MBL (UNISA).

She has also completed the International Leadership Development Programme at GIBS and the Advanced Management Programme at the International Institute for Management Development in Lausanne, Switzerland. Notably, she was the Head of Trade Operations and Customer Experience for Woolworths Fashion, Home, and Beauty, as well as the Divisional Executive for Woolworths where she was responsible for the KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape division.

Emma-maryn Gouws leaving Sasol Solar Challenge and Ilanga Cup

Emma-maryn Gouws (sponsor and relations manager) has left her position at the Sasol Solar Challenge and Ilanga Cup with immediate effect to pursue other ventures.

“We want to take this opportunity to wish her all the best in her future endeavours. We understand that Emma-maryn has made valuable contributions to our team, and her presence will be missed. However, we are confident that she will excel in her new pursuits, and we thank her for her dedication and hard work during her time with us,” the company said in a press release.

For any further communication regarding ongoing projects or inquiries, please direct your correspondence to the Project Manager, Lize-Mari Nel, at l.nel@jukwaa.net.

New Head of Group SHEQ at Bosch Rexroth Africa

Bosch Rexroth Africa has appointed a new Head of Group Safety, Health, Environment and Quality (SHEQ). Bonita Hartman took over the role effective 1 October 2023. She will be responsible for ensuring the Group’s compliance with industry standards as well as the associated laws and regulations.

Hartman, who reports to Bosch Rexroth Africa CEO, Chris Riley, has 15 years of professional experience that spans the hydraulics, pneumatics and automation industries. In that time, Bonita has accrued a vast amount of expertise and has continued to educate herself, holding numerous certificates in health, environment, safety and quality. She brings a wealth of experience to the role.

Business moves

Africa Online Safety Platform launched in SA

Impact Amplifier, with the financial support of Google.org, has launched its African Online Safety Platform (AOSP).

The Africa Online Safety Platform is an Africa-wide project and part of Impact Amplifier’s broader intention to address African Online Safety at a systemic level.

The African internet safety ecosystem is hindered by several issues, key among them is the lack of a central repository of all the online safety research that has been conducted on a broad spectrum of issues in Africa; lack of a central repository for education material for the plethora of online safety challenges relevant for African users; the absence of legal and social media platform support systems that are less complex and time consuming; and underfunding of the needed interventions.

The AOSP has been built to address all these challenges. The platform provides a rich repository of research, education content, funding opportunities and ways to seek help if an online crime has occurred.

The site is intended to address the complexity of understanding what online safety issues are affecting different parts of Africa, how to keep everyone and particularly young people safe online, how to teach online safety formally in schools and at home, funding opportunities for safety innovators, and how to get help if a crime or other violation has occurred.

CMTrading sponsors the Rand Athletic Club Race

In an exciting convergence of athleticism and financial acumen, CMTrading has announced its sponsorship of the upcoming Rand Athletic Club race, set to take place on 11 February as part of the Marathon Series. This collaboration emphasises CMTrading’s commitment to community engagement and provides an opportunity for participants and spectators to delve into the world of online trading.

Jonathan Bergman, VP of marketing at CMTrading, expressed his enthusiasm about the event, stating, “At CMTrading, we believe in the parallel spirit of endurance and strategy in both sports and trading. Sponsoring the Rand Athletic Club race aligns with our commitment to supporting local communities and introducing them to the exciting possibilities within the financial markets. This event marks not only a celebration of athleticism but also an invitation for individuals to explore the world of online trading with CMTrading.”

Avatar MD Donald Mokgale to give closing speech at World Out of Home Organization’s Africa Forum

Donald Mokgale, managing director of the Avatar Media Agency, is to be the closing speaker at the World Out of Home Organization’s first in-person Africa Forum, to be held in Cape Town from 11 -13 March.

Mokgale has led businesses across several African markets, including Carat Johannesburg, Posterscope SSA and dentsu New Business. He is an inspirational and passionate advocate for OOH, with radical ideas on driving the growth of the medium across the continent.

He is a proponent of change in paradigm from OOH to Location Marketing, making more use of mobile data, and believes in fostering deep partnerships with media owners, agencies and advertisers alike.

Mokgale’s presentation will touch on many of the key themes of the Forum whilst drawing on his own undoubted passion for the medium and vision for the future development of OOH across Africa.

Point Group to expand footprint into Ethiopia, Qatar, Turkey and Iraq

Point Group, a provider of global marketing services, has announced the intended expansion of its geographic footprint into four new countries: Ethiopia, Qatar, Turkey, and Iraq. This strategic move underscores Point’s commitment to supporting its clients as they navigate the dynamic and growing markets of Africa and the Middle East.

Strategically, these territories are experiencing substantial growth. Point recognises the increasing need from its clients for a trusted partner who can provide unrivalled service and local expertise to capture and grow market share locally.

Point has always approached geographic expansion with a deep understanding of each country’s unique challenges and opportunities. After extensive research and analysis, Point is committed to hiring the best local talent to ensure that local knowledge is deeply ingrained within the business, enabling the company to navigate these markets effectively and build a sustainable and ethical business presence.

Dermot Latimer, CEO of Point Group, commented, “The decision to expand into these specific territories is driven by Point’s persistent focus on driving ROI. Our team is obsessed with our customer’s success – we’re well-placed to become strategic partners in solving business problems our clients don’t yet know exist within their businesses. This market expansion is part of my ambition to lead the group to significant growth over the next five years, evangelising our marketing investment partner solutions with more customers in more regions.”

Top Empowerment publication celebrates 30 years of democracy in 23rd annual edition

As South Africa marks 30 years of democracy, Topco Media, a leading B2B media and events company committed to profiling businesses in South Africa and giving voice to excellent leadership, announces the release of the 23rd annual edition of its Impumelelo: Top Empowerment publication.

Ralf Fletcher, CEO of Topco Media, remarked, “Endorsed by four of the five democratically elected Presidents and supported by key partnerships with entities like Nedbank, the South African Local Government Association (SALGA), and Old Mutual, the Top Empowerment publication stands as the country’s most esteemed and comprehensive Black Empowerment business directory. We are proud to play a pivotal role in championing diversity and empowerment in South Africa’s business landscape.”

Former President Nelson Mandela once remarked, “Impumelelo provides a showcase of this emerging sector, assisting both local and overseas companies in choosing areas for profitable investment. I have no hesitation in supporting its aims and believe that this directory will become a key reference work for South African business and industry in the future.”

This landmark edition of Impumelelo: Top Empowerment proudly features Methano Group CEO, Sereme Joel Maphaka, recipient of the prestigious 2023 ‘Top Empowerment Business Leader of the Year’ Award, gracing its front cover.

Making moves

kykNET introduces brand-new local reality series, Klein Paradys

kykNET has announced its fresh original-format reality series – Klein Paradys – to be broadcast late 2024. The series will follow six teams with an existing relationship as they compete against each other to renovate and style a micro apartment, all in a bid to win R1 million.

The teams consist of two members who know and trust each other. They could be siblings, a parent and child, friends, colleagues, romantic partners, former romantic partners or roommates – any duo with an existing relationship will do.

The micro-homes that are transformed for the series must offer five-star accommodation to prospective guests.

Designers of micro homes have created miniature marvels in recent years and proved that a house doesn’t have to sacrifice convenience or style just because it’s small.

In Klein Paradys, the team who can set up the most impressive, beautiful and practical micro-home, will walk away with the prize money.

The series will be filmed in the Western Cape. Entries open on February 1st and close on February 29th. To enter your duo, click here.

TLC’s brand-new relationship series ‘Love & Translation’ premieres in Africa on Valentine’s Day

In TLC’s brand-new relationship series, Love & Translation, three American bachelors travel to paradise, where they will be joined by twelve women from nine different countries who don’t speak any English. Without a shared language or the use of a translator, this series explores how singles looking for love come together in an attempt to find a connection. It premieres across Africa on Wednesday, 14 February @ 20:00 CAT on TLC Africa.