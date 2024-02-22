The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: NAB announces its 2024 Executive Committee

The NAB has announced that during its Executive Committee (EXCO) meeting, Kagiso Media Radio CEO, Nick Grubb (left), was elected as the chairperson of the NAB, and SABC head of policy and regulatory affairs, Philly Moilwa, as the deputy chairperson for the 2024/2025 term.

The NAB’s EXCO is its decision-making body and represents various players across the regulated broadcast sector.

NAB executive director, Nadia Bulbulia, said: “Over the last 31 years the NAB has been fortunate to be led by passionate and committed professionals with vast industry knowledge and expertise. We thank the erstwhile chairperson, Thabo Makenete (formerly of MultiChoice) for his leadership over the past two years, and look forward to a positive future for the NAB and the industry with our newly constituted EXCO team.”

Referencing the challenges and opportunities facing the broadcast sector, Grubb said: “The NAB has always played a critical role in uniting the industry so it can navigate its regulatory landscape and develop structures that support self-regulation and skills development. Over the last few years, we have seen it play an even broader role in promotion of TV and Radio to all of its stakeholders, and build out industry social investment mechanisms. There is a lot of change coming from all fronts, so the NAB has never been more critical for our members and our industry.”

Commercial Radio Committee

Chairperson – Tholoana Ncheke (Primedia Broadcasting) Deputy Chairperson – Judy Monyela (SABC)

TV Committee

Chairperson – Lara Kantor (Multichoice)

Deputy Chairperson – Greg Clur (Faith Terrestrial)

Technical Committee

Chairperson – Andy Louis (Telemedia)

Deputy Chairperson – Bevan Bates (Multichoice)

Community Radio Committee

Chairperson – Wilma van Schalkwyk (Radio Pulpit) Deputy Chairperson – Franklin Huizies (Jozi FM)

Co-opted Exco Members

Philippa Rafferty (eMedia)

Alfie Jay (Algoa FM)

People moves

SANEF congratulates The African Editors Forum after electing a new leadership

The African Editors’ Forum (TAEF) has held a successful annual general meeting where a new leadership assumed responsibility for the organisation for the next two years.

The South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) congratulated TAEF on holding a successful AGM, on the sidelines of the Africa Media Festival, in Nairobi, Kenya.

TAEF is the continent’s premium editors’ guild that represents editors and senior journalists, whose primary purpose is to defend media freedom and be the leading voice for media advocacy.

The new executive committee is;

Chairperson – Churchill Otieno (Kenya)

Deputy Chairperson – Emmanuel Dogbevi (Ghana)

Secretary General – Emang Mutapati (Botswana)

Treasurer General – Sbu Ngalwa (South Africa)

SANEF welcomes the new executive committee and recognises the difficult task ahead, as it forges a new path of addressing a myriad of challenges faced by the media across the continent.

The AGM reiterated that there is an urgent need for continental cooperation, solidarity, and finding suitable solutions for the future sustainability of journalism.

Mathatha Tsedu, veteran South African journalist and founding member of TAEF, was honoured at the AGM with a Lifetime Service to Journalism Award.

Business moves

Fresh new podcast bridging South African lifestyle and global entertainment news launches

A groundbreaking new podcast, Dot Trendz, is set to revolutionise the South African podcasting scene with its first episode premiering on 21 February 2024. Aimed at a broad audience ranging from 18 to 65, this unfiltered lifestyle and entertainment podcast promises to connect listeners with the vibrant day-to-day life of South Africa while also tackling both national and international entertainment news.

Hosted by the dynamic trio of Dernesia, Big Jess, and Real Magivano (left), Dot Trendz offers a blend of insights, humour and candid conversations. The podcast plans to shine a spotlight on South African artists, bringing them closer to the audience through intimate one-on-one conversations. With a commitment to authenticity and engagement, the hosts will delve into the stories behind the music, the art and the headlines.

“We’re thrilled to launch ‘Dot Trendz’ and bring something entirely new to the South African podcasting landscape,” said Dernesia. “Our goal is to create a platform where listeners can feel seen, heard, and entertained, bridging the gap between local experiences and global trends.”

Algoa FM commits to Buffalo City with new shows and more

Algoa FM has renewed its lease agreement with Hemingways Casino, which will continue to house the radio station’s Buffalo City operation.

Further investment into Algoa FM’s East London operation will take the form of technology upgrades and an update to the look and feel of the studio.

“So much more than a contractual relationship, this agreement signifies a renewal of vows between the team at Hemingways and ourselves,” said Algoa FM managing director, Alfie Jay.

The radio station has been an anchor tenant at Hemingways since 2011.

The renewal of the lease is part of Algoa FM’s commitment to support economic growth and social cohesion in the region.

Algoa FM recently committed to a new ethos in which the value proposition of the business benefits people, including its staff, audience, clients, communities, its shareholders and other stakeholders.

“It’s the most sustainable way to build long-term value,” said Jay.

Aside from the news that Algoa FM will be renewing its vows with Hemingways Casino and that the radio station will be investing in upgrades to its East London operation, Jay also announced the welcomed return of Gordon Graham to the afternoon drive show, effective 4 March 2024.

This follows the departure of Vinny Nogemane earlier this month.

Reinforcing the station’s commitment to the people in the region, Algoa FM will also be introducing a new show featuring Jeff Moloi (above) who is also returning to the station. Commencing Sunday 3 March, Breakfast will be hosted live from Hemingways by the broadcast lecturer from Walter Sisulu University.

FASTA celebrates 5 years of success and announces exciting expansion for TymeBank customers

As FASTA marks its fifth anniversary, the company reflects on a journey of growth, innovation, and success. Founded in 2019, the business has achieved significant milestones, and recently announced the strategic expansion to now accept TymeBank customers, a move set to further provide financial resource to all South Africans.

“We were operating a SAAS model that serviced other financial institutions. After a fairly major deal that had a positive financial outcome, I had a decision to make as to whether to continue with the SAAS model or to use what we had built and launch our own brand and our own book. Having had a front row seat previously to the power of using technology to scale a financial services business, the appeal to build something ourselves outweighed the desire to continue as a pure services business,” says CEO, Kevin Hurwitz, on what inspired him to start FASTA.

However, five years later and FASTA has not only survived the COVID period but thrived through it, with notable milestones such as raising the required capital, achieving profitability within a 3-year period, and fully automating the nature of the company’s offering to South African consumers.

Now that FASTA has attained a significant marketing share within the financial services industry, expanding beyond the ‘Big 5’ banks was a natural move, starting with TymeBank. “We ultimately want to service customers who utilise all of the major banks as well as some of the significant ‘neobanks. We offer financial services products, so we need to be expanding continuously for customers of as many banks, and this expansion for TymeBank customers makes sense.’

ACA launches first of its kind industry graduate programme in partnership with Red & Yellow

The Association for Communications and Advertising (ACA) in partnership with Red & Yellow Creative School of Business (Red & Yellow) is launching the industry’s first Marketing, Advertising and Communications (MAC) graduate programme on 2 April 2024.

The ACA Graduate will provide those enrolled with the opportunity to learn first-hand, the key disciplines required for career progression in their chosen fields within the industry. This includes account management, creative, media, digital strategy, and research and data.

“We are so pleased to partner with Red & Yellow on this exciting and much needed graduate programme,” said Gillian Rightford (above), interim executive director at the ACA. “People who enter the advertising industry often come from disparate backgrounds and can lack the foundational skills and knowledge about how the various parts fit together. The curriculum helps equip them with a broad, yet detailed understanding, and will also introduce them to a network of peers.”

In partnering with Red & Yellow, the programme will provide access to and insights from industry leaders and expert facilitators from the institution’s network who will teach students how the disciplines within the industry work together, as well as the key fundamentals of project management, agency finance, and ethical and responsible advertising.

Making moves

RT’s journalism training programme launches international

RT is launching an English-language, international online educational project for journalists: RT Academy. RT’s international team will conduct master classes and share their expertise with aspiring, beginner, and experienced journalists alike. The first series of the course is open to journalists from member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The RT Academy programme takes a comprehensive approach to the news creation process – from pitching a story to news gathering and post-production and distribution. It covers best practices of working with social media, finding and creating high-quality video content, using a variety of technical tools in news production, and more.

Top specialists from RT – executives, news presenters, correspondents, producers, content creators, and social media managers – will share their experience with content verification, opinion blogging, building a community around your media brand, using AI in news production, on-camera delivery, conducting great interviews, and much more.

The courses are free of charge and will begin on April 1, 2024. Applications can be submitted on the RT Academy website.