National Geographic, National Geographic Wild, Disney Channel, Disney Junior as well as ESPN and ESPN2 will continue to be carried by DStv for the next four years.

This follows the signing of multi-year distribution deal between the Walt Disney Company Africa and the MultiChoice Group.

“Championing our mission to enrich lives and elevate entertainment experiences, we’re thrilled to ensure our customers can savour their favourite shows and movies effortlessly, anytime, anywhere, thanks to our state-of-the-art platforms,” said Nomsa Philiso, CEO: General Entertainment, MultiChoice South Africa.

“Extending our partnership with The Walt Disney Company and the incredible linear channels on DStv elevate our offering and amplifies the joy of entertainment,” she added.

The channels will continue to be available on the following DStv packages:

National Geographic: Family and up

National Geographic Wild: Access and up

Disney Channel: Compact and up

Disney Junior: Access and up

ESPN: Access and up

ESPN2: Compact and up

Christine Service, senior vice president and general manager of The Walt Disney Company Africa, said the distribution renewal ensured that the company would be able to continue bringing its six 24-hour channels to audiences across the continent and marks another proud milestone in the long-term relationship with the MultiChoice Group.

“With a strong foundation of creativity, story-telling, exploration and multi-generational emotional connection, we are proud to continue offering DStv viewers the very latest from our high-quality, premium kids, factual and sports content,” said Service.

The Walt Disney Company operates on 24-hour channels in Africa, in both English and Portuguese across the portfolios of family (Disney Channel and Disney Junior), factual (National Geographic, National Geographic Wild) as well as sports (ESPN and ESPN 2).