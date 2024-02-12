[PRESS OFFICE] Viewers are in for an enthralling cinematic experience as Blessers, a must-watch movie, is now available on eVOD for your streaming pleasure.

Directed by the talented Rea Rangaka and written by the brilliant Kumaran Naidu, this compelling film takes audiences on a riveting journey into the life of Jacob Zulu, a middle-aged businessman portrayed by the exceptional Kenneth Nkosi.

Blessers, an intriguing film

In Blessers, expect to delve into Jacob Zulu’s perfectly orchestrated routine, encompassing his devoted wife Michelle (Sonia Mbele), beloved daughter Natasha (Six Nyamane), demanding work commitments, and extravagant leisure activities.

As a powerful CEO, Jacob revels in the trappings of success: a sprawling mansion, a thriving career, a loving family, and indulgent hobbies that know no bounds. Life seems effortless and eternal for Jacob as he savours the fruits of his achievements.

However, beneath the veil of apparent perfection and comfort, hidden truths and unexpected challenges lie in wait. Blessers ignites an intriguing narrative that forces Jacob to confront the darkest corners of his existence.

As temptation and moral dilemmas encroach upon his seemingly invincible life, Jacob must grapple with the consequences of his choices. This thought-provoking film explores the boundaries of morality and the consequences of compromising one’s values.

Director Rea Rangaka masterfully brings this captivating story to life, weaving together an exceptional cast of talented actors. Kenneth Nkosi delivers a compelling performance as Jacob Zulu, flawlessly capturing the complexities of his character. Sonia Mbele and Six Nyamane complete the stellar cast, infusing each scene with emotion and depth.

Now available on eVOD, Blessers offers an unmatched streaming experience for viewers in search of gripping storytelling and extraordinary performances.

Stout Season 2

Stout tells the story of a troublesome teenager, Lumko – played by Ntoboeko Sishi (best known for playing his role as Ntokozo on Gomora) – A troublesome teenager gets a harsh reality check when he finds himself in a reform school for delinquent youth.

This harsh world forces him to face his mistakes and fears so he can become the best version of himself. A close family friend uses his influence to get Lumko a lighter sentence: being enrolled in Jonah’s House for Boys (JHB) an institution for troublesome (and troubled) young men – in effect, “stout school”.

Faced with prison or “stout school”, the decision seems like an easy one. But Lumka gets a harsh reality check when he is forced to face his mistakes and fears to become the best version of himself at the school.

The 26-episode series unravels the friendships, written and unwritten rules, family, relationships, and the uncovering of the truth behind the murder that that changed Lumko’s life forever. The first season was incredibly popular, and Season 2 is finally here with more gripping episodes being delivered every Tuesday, only on eVOD.

Making history

South Africa’s youngest streaming platform is close to reaching one million registrations since launching in August 2021. The eMedia streaming service made history in South Africa by allowing users to watch local and international content for free.

The service also has an option to subscribe for additional features, and to see more premium content.

And now South Africa’s free streaming app has launched an upgraded version for an improved user experience, offering easier navigation, options to create your own playlist, recommended watching based on your profile, Live TV streaming daily for programmes on eExtra and e.tv from 17:00 – 22:00.

More features include Auto Trailers to preview shows and movies, and a data saver option to select various playback qualities (HD, Medium, Data Saver, etc.)

Award winning local productions

eVOD is home to award-winning locally produced movies and dramas. Since launch, the platform has released 12 eVOD-Original movies and series, with more to come in the next few months. Certain of the local series have even released a second season (titles such as Housewives, Splintered Pieces, and also STOUT, whose second season released recently.

Some of the most watched local movie titles include Piets Sake 1 and 2, A Queen’s Lobola, My Girlfriends Father, Atlantis, and an Afrikaans movie – Yolanda is Swanger.

eVOD is also home to many Afrikaans telenovelas, which are hugely popular with South African audiences. Titles like Die Agentskap, #DisComplicaetd, Die Vreemdeling are a feast for all the senses. The ever popular and hilarious Ouma Sarie (starring Moses Williams) is also now streaming on eVOD.

The streaming platform also houses a variety of international blockbusters in every genre, documentaries, and local e.tv soapies which can be seen again.

eVOD is committed to adding new, and especially local content, and the coming months in 2024 will have great surprises for viewers to keep them entertained.

The eVOD streaming app can be download from the Google Play store for Android users, and the iStore for Apple users. Current users of the eVOD app will be prompted to download and install the updated version to continue the viewing journey.

Good news is that Huawei users can now also enjoy eVOD – the streaming app can be downloaded from the Huawei App Gallery for the first time!

eVOD is home to subscription-free award-wining local content, and so much more, with hours of steaming entertainment. You don’t want to be without it.

