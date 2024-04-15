Mzuvele Mthethwa is the new managing director of East Coast Radio, taking over from Bonisiwe Mchunu who left at the end of 2023.

“Having collaborated closely with Mzuvele over the years, I have witnessed his commitment, professionalism, decisiveness, and outstanding leadership skills. His appointment as Managing Director is well-deserved, and I am confident he will make a significant positive impact on the station and its operations,” said Nick Grubb, chief Executive officer at Kagiso Media Radio.

Mthethwa brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role having spent nearly two decades at ECR, latterly as the station’s head of finance, responsible for strategic planning, corporate governance, and financial management. He is also a long-standing member of the Kagiso Media Radio Exco team.

The appointment comes after three months in which Mthethwa acted as MD. The station has demonstrated strong audience growth in valuable segments as a result of a strong line-up of talent, continuous research into the tastes of its audience, community outreach initiatives, and the Here With You brand campaign which has engaged and excited listeners all over KwaZulu-Natal.

Mthethwa is imminently qualified for the role having completed the ECR Senior Leadership Development Programme at Stellenbosch University, graduated from the Kagiso Media Senior Management Program at the Gordon Institute of Business Studies and obtained a Bachelor of Commerce degree from UNISA.

He is a devoted husband and father who is passionate about helping others reach their full potential. He enjoys adventurous weekends doing anything motoring, being a self-proclaimed petrolhead.