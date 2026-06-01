AI fluency is now essential: Marketing leaders who fail to develop AI skills risk becoming obsolete as AI reshapes the industry.

The winning formula is experience + AI: Organisations will favour talent that combines strategic judgment with hands-on AI capability.

Human expertise remains critical: AI can scale output, but experience and creative instinct are what drive effective marketing decisions.

Marketing roles are evolving: Success will increasingly depend on building, governing, and optimising AI-enabled systems, not just managing execution.

The AI skills gap is growing: Leaders who invest in AI capability now will gain a competitive edge as expectations from CEOs, brands, and agencies accelerate.

If you’re reading this article, you care about media, marketing and advertising. You know about AI. If you’re reading this article and you aren’t spending at least half your time with AI tools and aiming to change how you work, you’re likely going to be in for a rough few years.

There’s an uncomfortable truth that experience alone is no longer enough to succeed as a marketing leader. AI fluency without experience is not enough, either. In fact, it might be worse.

When you hand a powerful AI tool to someone who hasn’t spent years developing judgement about what good media and marketing actually looks like, you get output that is fast, high-volume and mediocre at best.

Those people create polished-sounding slop. It passes a surface-level review by someone without knowledge, but further review by those who have a keen eye and some experience will show it’s not useful and can actually be detrimental.

What CMOs need to know

An AI by itself has no instinct for the idea that stops someone mid-scroll, or the unique placement that will create efficiency. AI tools can never replace that one thing that differentiates you: genuine experience in the craft.

Still, some marketers remain unconvinced, and it may cost them their jobs in the next two years. Gartner published data earlier this year that surprised me: Only 32% of CMOs believe they need significant AI skill updates, even as 65% of them acknowledge AI will dramatically transform their roles within the next two years.

That is a disconnect between being self-aware and aware of the industry. They think they live above it all.

Only 15% of CEOs currently believe their marketing leaders are AI-savvy. That is a trust crisis, and it is building quietly. Gartner has also predicted that by 2027, a lack of AI literacy will rank among the top three reasons CMOs are replaced at large enterprises.

The real implications

The executives who believe their experience is a defensible moat are going to find out how wrong they are.

It is not a choice between experience and AI fluency. You need both, working together, or you are only operating at half capacity.

This has real implications for who brands will hire and who agencies will promote. The days of rewarding the senior exec who has the relationships and the grey hair but who delegates all technology questions to the team are numbered.

The days of rewarding the junior AI power-user who can produce a hundred assets overnight but never led a brand through a difficult moment are equally numbered.

What the market is going to reward, and is already beginning to reward, is the hybrid: Creative directors who run their own AI workflows. The brand leader who can sit in a vendor meeting, ask the right technical questions, and immediately understand how the answer connects to a business outcome.

Massive shift

This is a massive shift, and some people will not rise to the occasion.

For CMO searches, the new requirement is not just AI awareness. It is the demonstrated ability to build an AI-enabled marketing operation, govern it, measure it, and evolve it. For mid-level roles, the expectation is shifting from managing execution to designing the systems that execute.

For junior talent, raw AI proficiency is table stakes now, not a differentiator. The differentiator will be how quickly they build the judgment layer on top of their technical fluency.

The real question worth asking right now is whether your experience and your AI fluency are growing at the same rate, and whether you are honest with yourself about which one is falling behind.

This story was first published by MediaPost.com and is republished with the permission of the author.