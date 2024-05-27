[PRESS OFFICE] BusinessLIVE, Business Day and BDTV, Arena Holdings business titles, are looking for an economics reporter. Here are the details.

POSITION

ECONOMICS REPORTER: BusinessLIVE, Business Day & BDTV

REPORTING TO: NEWS EDITOR

LOCATION: PARKTOWN, JOHANNESBURG

POSITION OVERVIEW

To identify, investigate and write news reports, opinion and analysis on economic data, economic indicators and the political economy to further strengthen Business Day’s leadership in this field.

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES /OUTCOMES

Report quickly and accurately on economic data and indicators, as well as the political economy

Provide value-added insight and

Establish and maintain an extensive contact base with key people in government, SOEs and the private

Pitch story ideas and accept assignments from

Attend regular editorial

Contribute to BDTV’s economics

Work to style and

Deliver work of unimpeachable

REǪUIREMENTS

Excellent all-round ability in written and spoken English;

Relevant tertiary

At least five years’

Attention to

The ability to establish and maintain relationships with credible sources of

Highly motivated and able to work both independently and as a team

Good research

A thorough knowledge of journalistic ethics and media

CANDIDATES SHOULD ALSO HAVE:

A wide-ranging interest in economics, politics. and the political

An understanding of economics and key aspects of economic theory and

A broad general

ǪUALIFIED APPLICANTS MAY SUBMIT THEIR CV, COVER LETTER AND TWO REFERENCES TO: MEDIARECRUITMENT@ARENA.AFRICA

PLEASE INDICATE THE JOB TITLE IN THE SUBJECT LINE OF YOUR