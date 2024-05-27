[PRESS OFFICE] BusinessLIVE, Business Day and BDTV, Arena Holdings business titles, are looking for an economics reporter. Here are the details.
POSITION
ECONOMICS REPORTER: BusinessLIVE, Business Day & BDTV
REPORTING TO: NEWS EDITOR
LOCATION: PARKTOWN, JOHANNESBURG
POSITION OVERVIEW
To identify, investigate and write news reports, opinion and analysis on economic data, economic indicators and the political economy to further strengthen Business Day’s leadership in this field.
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES /OUTCOMES
- Report quickly and accurately on economic data and indicators, as well as the political economy
- Provide value-added insight and
- Establish and maintain an extensive contact base with key people in government, SOEs and the private
- Pitch story ideas and accept assignments from
- Attend regular editorial
- Contribute to BDTV’s economics
- Work to style and
- Deliver work of unimpeachable
REǪUIREMENTS
- Excellent all-round ability in written and spoken English;
- Relevant tertiary
- At least five years’
- Attention to
- The ability to establish and maintain relationships with credible sources of
- Highly motivated and able to work both independently and as a team
- Good research
- A thorough knowledge of journalistic ethics and media
CANDIDATES SHOULD ALSO HAVE:
- A wide-ranging interest in economics, politics. and the political
- An understanding of economics and key aspects of economic theory and
- A broad general
ǪUALIFIED APPLICANTS MAY SUBMIT THEIR CV, COVER LETTER AND TWO REFERENCES TO: MEDIARECRUITMENT@ARENA.AFRICA
PLEASE INDICATE THE JOB TITLE IN THE SUBJECT LINE OF YOUR
CLOSING DATE: 31 May2024