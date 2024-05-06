Masixole Mdingane is the news business manager for public commercial service radio stations, 5FM and GoodHope FM. He takes up the position from his previous job programmes manager at Umhlobo Wenene FM.

“It is an honour to be joining two of the most vibrant brands with a rich history at the SABC and the broadcasting industry at large. I am looking forward to working with the team in creating amazing radio moments for both listeners and our clients,” said Mdingane

Over the next few years, I would love to see both 5FM and Good Hope FM being the leading multimedia platforms for the youth and Western Cape respectively. It will be essential for the team to ensure that our output is aligned with the needs and lifestyles of our audiences whilst affording our clients a seamless experience,” he added.

Mdingane is a broadcast enthusiast with 20 years’ experience in the broadcast industry. Before joining the SABC, he held various positions both on-air and off air in various community radio stations including deputy station manager and acting station manager at Rhodes Music Radio in Makanda.

He later joined 5fm as a music compiler in 2012 where he was instrumental in crafting the station’s sound for over two years before he was appointed in 2015, as a programmes manager at trufm, a youth radio station.

Growth at trufm

Under his leadership, trufm saw an increase in the station’s listenership amid fierce competition and limited coverage in the area. During his tenure, the station received 22 nominations and won nine awards, including best Afternoon Drive Show and a Station of The Year nomination at the then Liberty Radio Awards. In 2018, he was seconded to act as station manager.

His tenacity and remarkable profile has seen him being listed in The Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africans under the Film and Media category in 2018. In 2021, he was appointed as the programme manager for Umhlobo Wenene FM where he played an instrumental role in reshaping the station’s programming output.

He holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Majoring in Management) and a Post Graduate Diploma in Media Management from Rhodes University.