It’s one of South Africa’s most popular reality shows, and it’s calling for entries for its 10th season on DStv.

Come Dine with Me South Africa fans from Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Bloemfontein, Mbombela AND Rustenburg can now apply to cook for a R10 000 pot as entries are now open! BBC Lifestyle is on the hunt for South Africa’s most interesting personalities to light up the small screen with their cooking and conversational skills.

“Dishing up a smorgasbord of bold and brilliant personalities, sumptuous dishes and a few hilariously awkward moments, the SAFTA award-winning competition, Come Dine With Me South Africa caters to everyone,” BBC Lifestyle said in a press release.

In each episode, four strangers take turns to try and achieve dinner party perfection. After four nights of spicy conversation, palate teasing (or testing!) dishes and some secret scoring that reveals the host with the most – the winner takes home a R10,000 cash prize.

If you think you have what it takes to host a winning dinner party, then you have until 6 July 2024 to enter the 2025 season of the show.

Come Dine With Me South Africa is produced by the award-winning, Johannesburg-based production company Rapid Blue, who are part of BBC Studios’ international family of production companies.

Can you handle the heat in the kitchen and have the hosting skills to match?

Apply now and stand a chance to win R10 000 and check out the promo video below.